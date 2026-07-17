By Zachary Hagen-Smith and Katie Hettinga

Welcome back to The Economic Populist’s Weekly Rewind. Every Friday, we’ll briefly recap the week’s biggest news, updates, and developments in the fight against corporate power.

Here’s what to know this week.

States, Workers, & Shareholders Move to Block Paramount-Warner Bros. Deal

Lights! Camera!… Injunction? After months of Paramount preaching the inevitability of its Warner Bros. acquisition, California Attorney General Rob Bonta and 11 other state attorneys general sued in federal court this week to block the mega-merger. The states’ lawsuit reveals that, if completed, the merger would result in Paramount-Warner and Disney monopolizing approximately 60% of both movie theater blockbusters and basic cable stations. This would, in turn, give these two entertainment giants outsized power to dictate financial terms to theaters, distributors, and audiences.

The Writers Guild, in a separate action, also filed to block the deal, alleging Paramount-Warner would control 33% to 40% of key writer labor markets, allowing the combined company to suppress wages, limit opportunities, and exploit its vertical ownership of studios and streaming platforms to reduce writers’ residuals. Freedom of the Press Foundation (FPF) and the Public Integrity Project filed yet another lawsuit to block the deal, alleging that Paramount leadership violated its fiduciary duties by promising the Trump administration sweeping editorial changes at CNN in exchange for antitrust approval.

Paramount is pushing back aggressively. They’ve hired a renowned antitrust lawyer; are demanding a special expedited court schedule; and their top lawyer is threatening not just to fight all the way up to the Supreme Court, but to seek to overturn a major precedent in antitrust law. They’ve also been allegedly sliding gifts worth tens of thousands of dollars to the FCC regulators in charge of approving the deal.

Next up in the fight: the federal judge overseeing the states’ case against the merger will decide by next Wednesday whether to grant a temporary restraining order to pause the merger while the case proceeds.

For more information, catch Senior Adviser Alvaro Bedoya breaking down the lawsuit with comedian Adam Connover at the Ankler. Also check out our recent video with More Perfect Union covering the cross-country town halls we held with workers and small businesses against this merger.

Senate Republicans, FTC Say Big Medicine Doesn’t Need to Take Unpleasant Medicine

Senate Republicans on Friday killed a bill that would have ended a Trump administration pilot program that uses private contractors and AI tools to review and deny Medicare services to seniors.

It is, sad to report, the second major win this week for Big Medicine conglomerates.

On Tuesday, the FTC announced a proposed loophole-ridden settlement with CVS Caremark, the nation’s largest pharmacy benefit manager (PBM), allowing them to dodge a trial that may have produced structural remedies, such as a breakup. This follows a similarly toothless settlement earlier this year with Cigna-owned Express Scripts, the second biggest PBM. Complaints against both companies were filed in 2024 when Lina Khan was FTC chair, alleging the “big three” PBMs used their market power to demand bigger rebates from drugmakers in exchange for favorable placement; instead of passing savings on to patients, they kept the discounts, causing the cost of insulin to more than double. These same PBMs squeeze independent pharmacies through opaque contracts and patient steering, contributing to thousands of pharmacy closures nationwide.

Also this week: the Senate Armed Services Committee held a hearing Wednesday interrogating the Pentagon’s multibillion-dollar TRICARE pharmacy program, which has relied on Express Scripts to manage prescription benefits for military families. The rub: Express Scripts decides which pharmacies participate in TRICARE and their reimbursement rates, while also operating its own pharmacies that directly compete against others in the TRICARE network. As Senator Elizabeth Warren put it, “this seems like a clear conflict of interest.” The hearing examined how these dirty practices have pushed thousands of pharmacies out of the TRICARE network and limited patients’ access to care, affecting 400,000 military families. Senators are now pushing for an independent audit of the program.

For more on the fight to break up Big Medicine, tune in to Senior Healthcare Analyst Emma Freer’s conversation with healthcare advocate Laura Packard.

Tariff “Refunds” Padding Profits While Consumers Struggle

After Trump imposed new tariffs in 2025, companies raised prices — sometimes because costs went up, but sometimes because they could get away with using tariffs as an excuse. Bottom line: consumers paid more. The Supreme Court ultimately ruled many of the tariffs illegal and mandated refunds. The Trump administration launched a refund portal that sends money back to companies.

But that refund money — billions of dollars — may never reach consumers or small businesses who purchased imported goods from wholesalers or relied on shippers like FedEx to handle customs processes. Axios reported this week that several companies, including food and home goods companies, have said refunds will cover business costs and will not be passed down to customers in the form of lower prices.

Amazon, Costco, Ford, and Nike are among companies facing class-action lawsuits in which customers claim they are owed a share of the companies’ refunds because they paid higher prices that the companies justified with tariffs. The outcomes of these lawsuits are unpredictable, but the complaints spotlight the central issue: Trump’s allegiances lie with his billionaire buddies who are invested in or run the biggest corporations, not with regular Americans in their roles as shoppers, workers, small business owners, and farmers.

Reminder: Trump called the very notion that Americans were suffering an affordability crisis a “con job” and said he doesn’t think about Americans’ financial situation “not even a little bit.”

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