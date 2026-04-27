By William J. McGee, Senior Fellow for Aviation and Travel

Since last week, the Trump administration has been negotiating a $500 million bailout for Spirit Airlines, and now other low-fare airlines are lining up for $2.5 billion in relief as well. This is all ostensibly due to the spike in jet fuel prices caused by the war in Iran. Spirit declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization twice in the last two years and is predicting liquidation if it can’t find a financial lifeline. And it’s not the only smaller airline in trouble; the founder of JetBlue predicts that airline will declare bankruptcy. In fact, all but the four largest carriers are structurally unprofitable.

Let’s look at domestic airline profitability over the last decade. There are stark differences that are made clear because AELP grouped scheduled carriers into three classes and studied their financial data as provided by the Department of Transportation:

Big Four Majors (American, Delta, Southwest, United)

Mid-Size Airlines (Alaska, Hawaiian, JetBlue, Virgin America)

Low-Fare Airlines (Allegiant, Avelo, Breeze, Frontier, Spirit, Sun Country), previously referred to as Ultra Low-Cost Carriers

Both Delta and United recently posted record earnings, despite the war between the United States and Iran.

Collectively, the Big Four have been profitable every year between 2015 and late 2025, with the obvious exceptions of 2020 and 2021, when COVID-19 decimated airline traffic. However, the Big Four bounced back into the black with $3.2 billion in profits in 2022 and have continued to make money every year since, including $9.2 billion in 2023 and $8.6 billion in 2024, and remain in the black into 2025.

The story is not so happy when it comes to the mid-size and low-fare carriers. Overall, both groups have failed to be collectively profitable for even one full year since the pandemic. The mid-size airlines lost $1.3 billion from 2022 to 2024 and have continued losing money since then. Low-fare carriers were even worse fiscal performers, losing $1.8 billion in the three full years after the pandemic. Collectively, all but Allegiant and Sun Country are still not profitable.

The chart above is, to an extent, backward-looking. If we started today, we would only list 11 airlines, not 14. (Alaska acquired and merged with Virgin America in 2018 and Hawaiian in 2024. Moreover, Allegiant is attempting to acquire Sun Country, a process the Trump administration appears poised to approve.)

For 2024, the most recent full year of data, DOT shows only Allegiant (5.9%), Alaska (6.4%), and Sun Country (9.9%) returned profits on a cost basis comparable to American (5.9%), United (8.9%), and Delta (9.7%). On the other hand, Southwest (1.2%) and Frontier (1.6%) barely broke even, while Hawaiian, JetBlue, Avelo, Breeze, and Spirit were all still in the red. Outside the Big Four, only Allegiant and Sun Country have been consistently profitable; part of their successful strategy has been operating on thin routes “from underserved communities.”

The Roots of Today’s Crisis: Deregulation

President Franklin D. Roosevelt launched airline regulation in 1938, with the goal of creating a unified national air grid that would provide all Americans with equal access and could be managed efficiently, safely, and reliably. The system remained effective for 40 years, through three wars and numerous economic downturns.

There are three characteristics of flying that had to be taken into account when setting up these rules. The first is that the most fuel is burned in takeoffs and landings, so costs for long-haul flights can generally be cheaper per mile than short-haul flights. The second is that it's more economical to use big airports than small ones. And the third is that it’s an industry with a lot of up-front costs, like buying or leasing planes, but a very low marginal cost of selling an additional flight ticket. So, airlines would be tempted to sell tickets below their actual cost, just to generate some cash, rather than allow an empty seat.

Without the right government rules, the incentive for airlines would thus be to offer inexpensive long-haul flights between big cities, and very few expensive flights to smaller cities. Entire regions could either face much higher costs and limited flights or be cut off from the air grid entirely. Similarly, air carriers would be tempted to over-invest in long-haul flights between big cities or even more commonly between their own big hubs, leading to fare wars and systemwide structural insolvency that came be known as “ruinous competition" in the railroad era but continues today among airlines. That would then lead to price regulation by a private oligopoly, which would be able to manage a thinner, less robust air grid.

Consider that Atlanta is the 37th most populous city in the United States, but it is the busiest airport not only in the country but the world, because Delta’s mega-hub processed 106 million passengers in 2025. Simply put, under regulation, planes were sent where the people were; under deregulation, people are sent where the planes are.

Until 1978, regulators at the Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) addressed these problems. They set prices and routes among competing airlines, cross-subsidizing flights to medium-sized and smaller cities to ensure that the cost per mile of going anywhere in the U.S. was roughly equivalent. Airlines were regulated as public utilities, with reasonable expectations of profits. That’s the central reason airline bankruptcies were unheard of for 40 years.

The grid was managed collectively, letting all airlines gain the benefits of scale. For instance, the CAB ensured airlines had reciprocity agreements with one another, meaning that passengers on canceled flights would be accommodated by rival airlines operating the same route at no additional cost. Delays and cancellations were managed using the resources of the entire network.

The result was a well-run and stable system with lower costs over time. Fares dropped consistently after the “jet age” began in earnest in 1958, spurred in large measure by technological advances that made aircraft safer and more efficient, so that air travel became a middle-class means of transportation by the 1970s. It was also a financially stable industry. As noted, passenger airline bankruptcies were almost non-existent from 1938 to 1978. Similarly, between 1930 and 1978, there were just 13 airline mergers.

As Phillip Longman wrote in The Atlantic: “Meanwhile, multiple studies have concluded that, after adjusting for changes in energy prices, overall airline fares fell more slowly after the elimination of the CAB than before.” Yet deregulation proponents insist on apples-to-grapes comparisons, arguing that today’s base fares — free of junk fees that were once included in the price — are lower than full fares 20 years ago.

In the years after deregulation, we’ve seen exactly what you’d expect. There are higher prices on routes not served by low fare airlines, and major carriers charge higher prices to the richest air travelers in big cities. Meanwhile, major hubs in cities as large as Cincinnati, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, St. Louis, and Nashville have closed, taking with them easy connectivity across regions of the country. These cities have seen fewer nonstop destinations, fewer flight frequencies, and higher fares.

Similarly, bankruptcies and mergers have been ubiquitous, with more than 215 filings for either Chapter 11 reorganizations or Chapter 7 shutdowns since 1978, and 45 mergers and acquisitions. This has harmed passengers, workers, and entire communities nationwide.

After a series of mergers post-2001, the Big Four — American, Delta, United, and Southwest — and their regional partners have come to control 80% of the passenger market. The DOT’s quarterly Domestic Airfare Consumer Reports prove that routes served only by any combination of American, Delta, and/or United are paying the highest fares, while prices are lowest on routes served by low-fare airlines. An MIT study found that the entrance of a low-cost carrier (historically Southwest or JetBlue, though less so today as their costs have bloated) causes fares to drop 8% on average. Ultra-low-cost carriers have an even bigger effect, at 21%.

What were once known as “trunk” airlines served high-density, long-distance routes. Post-World War II, there were 16, but in the years after deregulation, they largely consolidated among themselves. Iconic brands such as Pan Am, TWA, and Eastern sold off regional routes wholesale and/or succumbed to bankruptcy.

Then, between 2008 and 2013, the six largest network hub-and-spoke airlines paired off to become the much larger Big Three — Delta and Northwest, United and Continental, and American and US Airways. This left the industry with unprecedented concentration at the top. As federal Judge William Young said when he blocked the JetBlue-Spirit merger in 2024: “The airline industry is an oligopoly that has become more concentrated due to a series of mergers in the first decades of the twenty-first century, with a small group of firms in control of the vast majority of the market.” Today, the Big Three are known as “legacy” carriers, meaning they operated prior to deregulation.

Who Killed the Ultra Low-Cost Airlines?

Periodically, in an unregulated system, new carriers with lower fixed costs challenge incumbents. It happened in the 1980s, until those airlines were driven out of business. It happened again in 2006, when the new “ultra-low cost carrier” (ULCC) model was adopted for the first time in the U.S. by Spirit. ULCCs “unbundled” pricing using an “ancillary” model that relied on junk fees, allowing them to compete aggressively on base airfares. As our chart shows, in the 2010s, Spirit was the largest and most profitable ultra-low-cost airline.

The Big Four fought back, using their regulatory advantages. They deploy weaponry against smaller competitors, while also lobbying extensively to keep Congress and government regulators at bay.

• Predatory Pricing. The Big Four are willing to rely on their deeper pockets to offer money-losing services, known as predatory pricing, to drive rival airlines out of business, usually much smaller carriers with thinner margins. AELP has cited cases dating back to the 1990s involving major carriers such as American, Delta, Northwest, and United.

In 2024, AELP detailed the collapse of Hawaiian Airlines and our analysis showed compelling evidence of Southwest’s “seemingly predatory actions” by intentionally operating at a loss for five years after entering the Hawaii market. This helped drive Hawaiian into near-bankruptcy, making it ripe for acquisition by Alaska Airlines.

There’s a longstanding legal fight around the doctrine of predatory pricing, which used to be illegal until key Supreme Court cases in the 1980s and 1990s. Predatory pricing was irrelevant in the regulated era because the CAB simply set routes and fares.

• Fortress Hubs. The result of this larger scale is that flying one of the Big Four means it is easier to connect to many different cities, but primarily through geographically spread-out hubs rather than nonstops. This applies internationally as well, since the Big Three and Alaska are all members of three global alliances that have been given antitrust immunity to sell seats on each other’s flights. When flight cancellations occur, passengers can be rebooked more easily since the big carriers have more resources to adjust. And the larger airlines also have reciprocity agreements with one another, but not with smaller competitors, further entrenching this advantage.

Without reciprocity agreements, the ULCCs are at a disadvantage when flight disruptions escalate, because with fewer aircraft and crews and often less frequent schedules, even a single flight cancellation can create multi-day travel delays. It’s worth noting these big airlines are less efficient than the pre-1978 regulated system, because they lack the scale of a true national grid. But they can degrade ULCCs by denying them access to their networks.

• Monopolized Gates and Infrastructure. The largest airlines have locked up gates in many key airports, preventing ULCCs from building competitively sized networks. “You can have the planes, pilots, fuel, and crews, but if you don’t have the gate, you don’t get to play,” said Frontier’s ex-CEO Barry Biffle in 2025. “Too many of those gates are locked up by a handful of big airlines.” The FAA has given airlines public resources — airport slots and infrastructure — often allowing a single airline to monopolize an airport.

This is why AELP strongly supports The Airport Gate Competition Act sponsored by Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Josh Hawley (R-MO). It calls for the U.S. to emulate other nations in allocating the sharing of non-exclusive, “common use” gates and other critical facilities, including check-in counters, boarding areas, baggage rooms, etc..

• Mileage and Credit Card Adhesion. The largest airlines maintain switching costs for their consumers by offering frequent flyer and loyalty programs. These programs are designed to prevent price competition by encouraging flyers to stick with one airline, reducing the pool of potential customers. Not only do they thwart competition, there are substantial concerns about fairness in how these programs are run.

A Tale of Two Classes

The net effect is that two airlines, Delta and United, have gobbled up most of the industry profits in recent years. Said one industry expert on their dominance: “It’s supply and demand — if you can control the supply, then you really can set pricing.”

Here’s how they are planning to use their market power:

• Earlier this month, it was reported “Delta leads the airline industry in profits thanks largely to its strong focus on premium seats.” The cabins on Delta’s new long-haul Airbus A350-1000 will comprise an unprecedented 50% of premium seats and suites.

• United also “doubled down” on increasing its percentage of premium seats, with premium economy and business seating increasing a full 40% between 2019 and 2025.

• American is focusing on upper-income travelers too, particularly after acknowledging its quarterly profits were falling despite record annual revenues. AA’s strategy includes hurting passengers in the back of planes by eliminating AAdvantage miles for basic economy seats. Up front, AA plans to increase premium seating by 50% before 2030.

• Southwest’s transformation has been the most dramatic of all. As our charts indicate, the king of low-cost airlines has lagged the Big Three of American, Delta, and United financially since Covid-19. But the company undertook a drastic makeover after activist investor Elliott Investment Management threatened a takeover of the airline. Gone are free checked bags and open seating, as Southwest sheds its low fare pedigree and falls in line with larger competitors on amenities and pricing.

The cumulative results of all these actions now leave ULCCs with the awful choice of filing for bankruptcy or semi-forced mergers with larger airlines. Both scenarios would result in more power for the Big Four. The lessening of competitive pressure, in turn, will hurt consumers, as the increasingly powerful giants will almost certainly cut flights and raise fares to increase profits, trends that AELP has illustrated in the past. Entire regions will lose access to the air grid.

Yet even low fare airlines struggling to survive manage to over-compensate senior executives. One week before Spirit filed for bankruptcy the first time in 2024, the company gave its CEO a $3.8 million bonus. And the pending Allegiant-Sun Country merger deal includes a $9.3 million parachute for Sun Country’s CEO.

Restoring a Reasonable System

It doesn’t need to be this way. In our 2024 white paper, “How to Fix Flying,” AELP offered multiple recommendations to expand airline competition and better serve American travelers, without the pain of shutdowns for consumers, workers, and communities.

That paper provides common sense proposals for competition and fairness, so that larger airlines will share their facilities while also expanding their route maps to accommodate more communities nationwide that they currently underserve. We also call for Congress to require that all U.S. airlines develop mandatory “rainy day” resilience and crisis management plans, not only to provide more stability but also to avoid the boom-and-bust cycles that inevitably lead to taxpayer bailouts.

To enhance competition, further regulation is needed to provide equitable access for airport gates and infrastructure, as well as stricter rules on frequent flyer programs and credit cards. There’s also a need to eliminate common ownership of airline stock by institutional investors to lower barriers for new-entrant low-fare carriers; we’ve seen only two — Avelo and Breeze — since 2007, an unprecedented dry spell for start-ups.

By introducing government oversight of route and fare management, then passenger service, routes, and flight frequencies can better reflect consumers’ needs while pricing can be aggregated systemwide by cost. It’s time to end the wild fluctuations of volatile markets for an industry that is so vital to America’s economy and security.