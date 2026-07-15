The Economic Populist

The Economic Populist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dobedo's avatar
Dobedo
2d

These accounts are part of a bigger problem with tax advantaged accounts (Roth IRAs, Health Savings Accounts, 529 Accounts, etc.) The vast majority of the money in these accounts is from people in the top 10% of incomes so it gives them a huge tax benefit while leaving everyone else with little or nothing. Far better to add up all the money the Treasury loses through these accounts and then use it to raise the standard deduction and improve the terms of the earned income tax credit. That's a fairer spread of the benefits and lets families decide for themselves the best use of the money.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Economic Liberties · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture