By Douglas Farrar, Senior Adviser - Communications

The Trump accounts for children launched on the Fourth of July to bipartisan applause. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent calls the program the most important benefit for young people since the G.I. Bill. Senator Ted Cruz, who shepherded the new savings accounts into law, imagined a ten-year-old checking his balance on an app. Even Wes Moore, the Democratic governor of Maryland, gave the administration credit last week.

Under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, a child born this year gets $1,000 locked in stocks until 2044, the year they turn 18. But the same law that created the Trump accounts also cut Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, support many families with children need right now. The government cut cash benefits and replaced them with an asset program whose customers are delivered to Wall Street at birth. That same child may lose health coverage or food at the table in 2026.

In the first weekend, families opened millions of accounts. I do not blame a single parent who signs up. If the government offers your child $1,000, take every dollar. My argument is with the design and what it is for.

Every baby born from 2025 through 2028 gets the $1,000, deposited in U.S. stock index funds; families can add up to $5,000 a year. Nothing can be touched until the child turns 18. The president wants every child to hold a stake in the stock market from birth, and he has personally solicited deposits from the country’s richest men. The program was designed by a hedge fund manager whose group lobbied for its inclusion. Michael Dell pledged $6.25 billion. SpaceX says it will put a share of its stock into an account for each of more than two million kids.

Assets create constituencies, and this program is designed to create one. Senator Cruz says so himself: the point is to give the next generation skin in the Wall Street game.

Notice who the design serves. Every child gets the same $1,000, whether their parents are hedge fund partners or home health aides. But the accounts accept top-ups of $5,000 a year, so the real compounding goes to families with an additional $4,000 a year to spare. A child whose parents max out the account likely reaches 18 with a six-figure sum; a child whose parents cannot spare a dime gets the seed. If you actually wanted to give every child a stake, you would give the most to the kids who start with the least.

The S&P 500 is no longer a broad slice of American enterprise. Seven technology companies now make up roughly a third of it. A Trump account is, in large part, a bet that those seven firms stay dominant. When today’s newborns reach voting age, a huge share of their savings could rise and fall with a handful of companies, several of which are in antitrust litigation right now. Every effort to regulate or break them up will be attacked as a raid on your child’s college fund. Company lobbyists will make that argument with millions of account statements to point at.

This should bother conservatives and progressives alike: none of it would be true if our markets were competitive. No single company could claim that children’s futures depend on its share price, because no single company would matter that much. Concentration is what turns a savings program into a hostage situation. It hands a few firms a new form of leverage: protect us, subsidize us, drop the antitrust case, or the kids pay. The administration has chosen to coddle the giants while enrolling children in their fortunes.

Many Democrats call the program a back door to privatizing Social Security. Bessent said so himself when the accounts were created, calling them “a backdoor for privatizing Social Security” before walking it back.

The hunger this program speaks to is real. Black families especially have been shut out of wealth for generations, by law and by design. Democrats should meet that hunger, but exposure to seven companies is not ownership, and a program whose gains flow to families with cash to spare will widen the gap it claims to close. The task is to build wealth for families without building power for monopolies.

And wealth starts with a floor. One in seven children lives in poverty, and nearly one in five lives in a home that struggles to put food on the table. The surest way to help a child is money and care delivered in childhood. When Democrats expanded the Child Tax Credit in 2021, child poverty fell by nearly half within months. Feeding a toddler, housing a family, and covering a checkup do more for a child’s future than a brokerage statement she cannot touch until her senior year of high school.

Nvidia stock doesn’t buy diapers, Meta stock doesn’t pay the rent, and Microsoft stock can’t look after your child. A 401(k) defers wages that an adult earns for a retirement they can see coming. This program converts food a child needs today into stock they cannot touch for eighteen years. The choice in front of us is whether we meet children’s needs when they are children, or hand them a lottery ticket written on the market share of seven companies and call it a future. Democrats should say so, and offer the reverse.