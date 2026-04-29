The Economic Populist

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Maron Fenico's avatar
Maron Fenico
20h

Wes Moore is a Democrat in name only. He appears more interested in placating corporate interests in order to climb the political ladder than in serving the needs of the citizens of Maryland. Judy, on this site, called him a neoliberal, and that is exactly correct. We've had too much of Democratically-backed neoliberal policies, from Jimmy Carter to Bill Clinton to Barack Obama, and, to a lesser extent Joe Biden, who might be forgiven, as he gave us Lina Khan and Jonathan Kanter. Neoliberalism is a zombie idea that will not die, disease that still infects the Democratic Party: the DNC head, Ken Martin, once said that there are good billionaires and bad billionaires, unaware, presumably, that there are no good billionaires in politics.

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Judy's avatar
Judy
21h

This is neoliberalism at its finest, pretending to do something good for the people, but really helping industry!

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