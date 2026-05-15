By Zachary Hagen-Smith and ReThink Trade

Welcome back to The Economic Populist’s Weekly Rewind. Every Friday, we’ll briefly recap the week’s biggest news, updates, and developments in the fight against corporate power.

Here’s what to know this week.

Policymakers Move to Ban Private Equity From Youth Sports

On Wednesday, Senator Chris Murphy and Representative Chris Deluzio introduced the Let Kids Play Act, a bill that would ban private equity and predatory financial practices from youth sports. As Wall Street has started to consolidate the $40 billion youth sports business, costs for families have skyrocketed, climbing by nearly 50% over the past five years. “No kid should have to quit a sport because private equity has made it too expensive,” former FTC chair Lina Khan noted. “It’s great to see this bill take on the vulture investors preying on families.”

This bill’s introduction comes on the heels of last week’s USA Today investigation into Black Bear Sports Group, a private equity-backed conglomerate that has been buying up youth hockey rinks and teams across the Northeast and Midwest, using its growing control to push families into a costly pay-to-play youth hockey system with higher fees and fewer local options. “They aren’t trying to optimize the kids’ experience or the families’ experience,” Sen. Murphy said of Black Bear on Wednesday. “They are using youth sports to get rich.” A recent More Perfect Union video also shone a spotlight on how Black Bear and other Wall Street giants squeeze working families out of youth sports and turn them into a luxury for the wealthy.

Wednesday was far from opening day on this front. In April, Rep. Deluzio hosted a public hearing on rising costs in youth sports featuring Economic Liberties’ Senior Legal Fellow Katie Van Dyck. Last month, Van Dyck also released a major report documenting how big money has invaded all manner of sports, from the little leagues to the big leagues. We’ll be keeping a close eye on all things sports as policymakers continue to fight to put players and communities over Wall Street profits.

Democrats Proposing New Trade Approach

Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) and 28 original Democratic cosponsors introduced the Fair Trade for Working Families Resolution on Thursday of this week. The resolution presents a Democratic Party vision for trade policy that is clearly distinguished from President Trump’s current damaging tariff chaos, as well as the failed neoliberal model championed by Presidents Bush, Clinton, Bush, and Obama.

The resolution lays out a vision for an American trade policy explicitly designed to support for working families, Main Street businesses, and family farms. This contrasts with the old neoliberal model that concentrated corporate power, gutted U.S. manufacturing, and undermined our capacity to produce essential goods and Trump’s on-and-off tariffs, which large corporations are exploiting to price-gouge consumers, while 89,000 American manufacturing workers have lost their jobs since Trump returned to office.

DeLauro’s Fair Trade for Working resolution sets 10 priorities for American trade policy. It enumerates what must and must not be in trade pacts, how to strategically use tariffs to boost our resilience and national security, and other policies needed to ensure more people can benefit from trade. It elaborates a trade policy that would support American workers getting paid good wages in new facilities nationwide, producing more quality goods and services for fellow Americans while strengthening U.S. security and resilience by diversifying the nations from which we import.

Polling shows that a majority of Americans distrust Trump’s chaotic and grifty approach to trade policy. But what Democrats are for on trade is not widely understood. The House and Senate Democratic leadership’s response to Trump’s approach has been a broadside against tariffs in general, even though the Biden administration generated the highest level of investment in U.S. factory construction in 30 years by employing high tariffs, combined with investment, tax, and procurement industrial policies — Trump has since terminated the industrial policies.

The resolution enjoys original cosponsorship from a diverse group of members, from Ranking Members to freshmen and New Democrats to Progressive Caucus leaders. It is also widely supported by unions and civil society organizations, including the American Economic Liberties Project.

AELP’s Rethink Trade Director Lori Wallach joined Rep. Delauro and five other members of Congress, union representatives, and other civil society voices at a May 13 news conference to mark the introduction of the legislation.

Swing State Voters Are Fed Up with Surveillance Pricing

New focus group research that Economic Liberties released this week found that voters across key 2026 congressional battleground districts strongly oppose surveillance pricing — the use of personal data to charge people different, profit-maximizing prices. After a brief explanation, little awareness of the problem gave way to almost unanimous opposition. Participants described surveillance pricing as “unfair,” “discriminatory,” and “manipulative.” The participants argued that prices should be transparent and uniform for all consumers, broadly supporting a federal surveillance pricing ban.

“Surveillance pricing doesn’t just charge some people more than others; it destroys the very idea of a price,” said Director of State and Local Policy Pat Garofalo. “When every person sees a different number, and when those numbers shift minute to minute based on data people didn’t even know was being collected, a price tag becomes meaningless.”

Over 20 states now have bills in their legislatures aimed at cracking down on surveillance pricing. Just last week, the Colorado legislature sent a surveillance pricing ban to the governor’s desk. Last Friday, New York Attorney General Letitia James led a rally in the Bronx, which Garofalo spoke at, supporting similar measures in New York State. Not all measures are created equal — as we covered in April, Maryland passed a faux surveillance pricing “ban” offering BigTech many loopholes — but the growing momentum shows lawmakers are beginning to recognize both the scale of the problem and the public demand for meaningful protections.

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