By Katie Van Dyck, Senior Legal Fellow

Watching your sports team, be it football or baseball, used to be simple. You knew when your team was playing, and you turned on the TV to watch.

That was it.

Those days are long over.

Viewing a game today requires multiple subscriptions to sites such as NFL Sunday Ticket, ESPN Unlimited, Amazon Prime, and half a dozen logins — not to mention a spreadsheet to keep track of it all. Robust finances are necessary, too. Fans can easily spend over $2,000 a year to watch games at home — when they are available, that is. It seems like every time a carriage contract expires, the fans get blackouts. Last fall, YouTube TV subscribers couldn’t watch Monday Night Football for nearly three weeks — including fans in local markets whose local ABC stations were blacked out — while Disney and Google fought over contract terms.

The Sports Broadcasting Act of 1961 (also called the “SBA”), which created an important antitrust exemption for the professional sports leagues, is driving this. And it has put the NFL in Washington’s crosshairs.

The SBA was sold to Congress as a narrow favor that would only apply to free over-the-air TV, an easy promise to make at the time since paid television was almost non-existent at the time. But now it’s a license to print money off your cable and streaming bills, and the Trump administration and Congress are asking whether the NFL still deserves special treatment. They’re right. It’s time to correct course, pass affordability-focused SBA reform, and bring affordable sports back to Americans’ living rooms.

The SBA is a legal loophole that lets professional sports leagues pool their teams’ broadcast rights and sell them as a single package to ESPN, without violating antitrust law. That’s why the NFL — not the Cowboys, Eagles, and Chiefs separately — negotiates with the networks. Congress passed the law in 1961 after the NFL lost an antitrust case challenging both its blackout rules and CBS deal that revoked individual teams’ rights to decide which games were televised. Rather than appeal, the league went to Capitol Hill, where they found a receptive audience of football fans.

The SBA raced through Congress and onto President Kennedy’s desk based on two ideas. First, the NFL said pooling was critical to competitive balance. Small-market teams like the Packers in Green Bay claimed they would be crushed if the Giants and Bears could sell their own rights individually to New York and Chicago broadcasters. Second, the NFL agreed that the exemption would apply only to free TV — never to pay TV. During congressional hearings, then-Commissioner Pete Rozelle assured members that the bill “covers only the free telecasting of professional sports contests, and does not cover pay T.V.”

But the sports media landscape of today bears no resemblance to what existed in 1961. The Green Bay Packers have a national audience. And leagues and networks have steadily siphoned games away from broadcast television and onto expensive cable and streaming platforms. ESPN pays the NFL $2.7 billion per year, to air one game a week on Monday Night Football. Amazon pays the NFL $1 billion a year for another game, Thursday Night Football. Netflix is paying $150 million a year to carry a couple games on Christmas Day. And finally, Google pays the NFL $2 billion a year to host NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV. Putting aside the jaw dropping numbers, these contracts are not even covered by the SBA’s antitrust exemption, because of that promise from Mr. Rozelle in 1961.

The SBA only applies to “sponsored telecasting,” meaning broadcasts delivered free to anyone with an antenna. Courts have held the line on this. The Third Circuit told the NFL in 1999 that it “got what it lobbied for; it cannot now expect the federal courts to transform ‘narrow, discrete, special-interest’ legislation into a far broader exemption.” The Ninth Circuit said the same about cable and satellite in 2019, and a federal jury awarded NFL Sunday Ticket subscribers $4.7 billion in 2024 (a verdict the trial court controversially reversed and is now on appeal). Yet the ten-figure contracts continue to proliferate across sports media. And broadcasters like ESPN are passing the buck to consumers.

ESPN’s networks accounted for 35% of all sports viewing in 2025. It leverages that power to charge cable, satellite, and streaming providers affiliate fees of $9 per month per subscriber to carry its channels, several times more than every other broadcaster. And if the Paramount-Warner Bros merger goes through, a new sports behemoth might be able to match or exceed that. It would combine broadcasting rights for the NFL, NHL, MLB, NCAA March Madness, the College Football Playoffs, the PGA, NASCAR, and the UFC under a single corporate roof.

The path from the SBA and these contracts to your cable bill is easy to follow. The NFL’s loophole begets billion-dollar broadcast contracts begets sky-high affiliate fees begets your $83-a-month YouTube TV bill and multiple other packages. Every link in that chain is a private negotiation between billionaires, and the only person without a seat at the table is you.

The NFL claims their broadcasting model is “good for fans.” But the fans are not alright. According to a Fox News poll, six in ten sports fans have skipped watching a game multiple times in the past year because it is too expensive. Additionally, 72% of fans agree that major sporting events should be aired on free broadcast television and not behind streaming paywalls. Regulators and lawmakers are taking notice.

FCC Chair Brendan Carr has started asking whether the NFL still deserves the SBA exemption — following a reported push from Rupert Murdoch, who would very much like to see ESPN’s deal broken up so his networks can grab a bigger piece. When the FCC launched an inquiry into the exemption, it received over 8,000 comments, almost entirely from frustrated fans. Senator Mike Lee, the Republican chair of the antitrust subcommittee, wrote to the DOJ and FTC in March urging them to examine whether the SBA still applies to a league that licenses games to subscription streaming platforms. Senator Elizabeth Warren and Representative Pat Ryan agree and told the FCC that these “trends [] have directly contributed to the current state of sports streaming.” The DOJ opened an investigation in April.

President Trump has weighed in, too. Asked in a recent interview whether the government would step in on NFL price gouging, he said, “There’s something very sad when they take football away from many, many people … I don’t like it. They’re making a lot of money, they could make a little bit less.” Whatever else you think about the messengers, the affordability question is finally being asked in public by the President, Congress, and federal regulators. The question is what comes next?

Real consumer-focused reform means enforcing the limits already on the books, so the SBA can’t shield games behind paywalls; blocking mergers like Paramount-Warner Bros. that would give one entity even more control over sports content; and narrowing the SBA further to apply only when the majority of a league’s games aren’t locked behind expensive and fragmented streaming platforms.

A day of football with friends used to mean a TV, a couch, and someone’s prized chili. It has turned into an expensive, unreliable affair with multiple logins, expensive cable and streaming bills, and a coin flip on whether your provider is currently in a contractual dispute. Streaming technology that was supposed to make sports more accessible has been used instead to extract rents from captive fans. The law that’s letting it happen was sold to Congress on the opposite ideal. It’s time to correct course and hold the NFL to its 65-year-old promise.