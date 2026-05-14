The Economic Populist

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Charlie Cooper's avatar
Charlie Cooper
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I'm torn because free broadcasting puts us all at the mercy of advertisers - who are often malign monopolists. But the multiplicity of streaming sites and the difficulty of finding the games I want to watch make it clear that something has to be done.

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