The Economic Populist

The Economic Populist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
1d

The PBM rebate structure is genuinely perverse because its a system where middlemen profit from higher list prices. I used to think the biggest drug pricing issue was just pharma greed, but seeing how CVS-Caremark and UnitedHealth-OptumRx can extract value at every layer from manufacturing to dispensing shows the real problem is vertical integration. The congressional push to mandate rebate passthrough could actually move the needl, assuming enforcement doesnt get gutted.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Economic Liberties · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture