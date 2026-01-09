The Economic Populist

"The question now is at what point MAGA voters realize the loss of tens of thousands of manufacturing jobs, a bigger trade deficit, a boom in corporate mergers, and endless wars are the administration’s policy, not the false promises made on the campaign trail."

ANSWER: Never. The administration will blame someone else. MAGA voters are easily swayed by the lies. The Democrats have no organized response. They need to clear out the old guard.

