The Economic Populist

The Economic Populist

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Jessie G's avatar
Jessie G
20h

I can attest to the junk fees from corporate landlords. I rent from the Highlands Vista Group, and I can attest to junk fees applied to my monthly bill. I showed my rental log to a leasing agent across town earlier this week and she was aghast with what she saw. She said she had a hard time following what she was reading. It's a real problem and getting worse.

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