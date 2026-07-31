By Zachary Hagen-Smith

Welcome back to The Economic Populist’s Weekly Rewind. Every Friday, we’ll briefly recap the week’s biggest news, updates, and developments in the fight against corporate power.

Here’s what to know this week.

Atlantic City Casino Hotels May Have Overplayed Their Hand

Earlier this week, the Third Circuit Court of Appeals revived a landmark antitrust case alleging Atlantic City casino hotels, including Caesars Entertainment, MGM Resorts, Hard Rock, Tropicana, and Borgata, used an AI algorithmic pricing tool to coordinate and raise room prices. The suit, brought by guests, alleged that major Atlantic City casinos were sharing real-time, internal pricing and occupancy data with Cendyn’s Rainmaker software, effectively allowing them to use competitors’ confidential information to generate recommended room rates, ones the hotels adopted roughly 90% of the time.

This reversal of fortune for the casino hotels comes as people across the country are calling algorithmic price fixers’ bluff, often using recently enacted antimonopoly regulations. In Philadelphia, a new lawsuit is accusing corporate landlords Willow Bridge and RealPage of illegally using algorithmic rent-setting software to coordinate rental prices, marking the first case brought under the city’s 2025 antitrust law. Likewise, California antitrust law firm Simonsen Sussman LLP last month launched a case under a 2025 California algorithmic price fixing law alleging certain Golden State gas stations leverage software tools to coordinate higher prices, extracting hundreds of millions of dollars from drivers.

As for Atlantic City, a lower court had previously dismissed the case, but the appeals court stated unequivocally that “AI software can facilitate collusion.” Economic Liberties’s view: What’s illegal in a smoke-filled boardroom is still illegal in a line of code. As this case and the fight for fair prices proceed, we’ll continue to keep a sharp eye on the underhanded ways big business tries to rig markets

Lina Khan Was Right About Open-Source AI

Twitter has a new star member — and he sounds a lot like a former FTC chair. Last week, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang joined the social media site, posting a viral open letter signed by leaders from Microsoft, Meta, Google, and other Big Tech companies opposing restrictions on open-source AI models. These are systems whose trained parameters are publicly released so developers can run, modify, and build on them without relying on a single company’s platform.

The CEOs urged that openness is essential to innovation, competition, and broad access to the technology. Their letter closely echoes warnings Lina Khan made years ago: allowing a single AI company to dominate the technology could enable it to control the critical infrastructure developers rely on, raise barriers to entry, and pick winners and losers across the AI economy.

This open-source push comes as increasingly capable open-source models begin to emerge from Chinese developers — and as dominant American AI giants OpenAI and Anthropic lobby to entrench their dominance with barriers around the technology’s development.

Though the financial underpinnings of the current AI boom remain suspect — an AI-focused hedge fund recently suffered major losses and NVIDIA’s AI deals continue to raise circular investment concerns — when it comes to the technology itself, as Joe Weisenthal co-host of Bloomberg’s Odd Lots podcast put it, there are four words everyone in tech should now be saying: “Lina Khan was right.”

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