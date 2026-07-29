The Economic Populist

The Economic Populist

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Alexander Prisyazhnyuk's avatar
Alexander Prisyazhnyuk
2d

hold on. people pay money to apply to rent an apartment??

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PBJ's avatar
PBJ
1d

This is beyond infuriating!!! When do we quit paying taxes to a government that does nothing for the people?

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