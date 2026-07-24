By Zachary Hagen-Smith and Katie Hettinga

Welcome back to The Economic Populist’s Weekly Rewind. Every Friday, we’ll briefly recap the week’s biggest news, updates, and developments in the fight against corporate power.

Here’s what to know this week.

A New Trump Tariff Regime Arrives

At 12:01 am Friday morning, new American tariffs of between 10 and 12.5% went into effect against 86 countries under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974. These tariffs follow investigations under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 into whether 59 countries and the European Union have enacted and effectively enforced bans on imports produced with forced labor. According to the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR), these U.S. trade partners cover 99.4% of all U.S. imports.

Several import categories are exempt from the new tariffs, including energy products and goods compliant with the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

The tariffs come into effect as a previous 10% global tariff imposed under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974 expires. Other Section 301 investigations into 16 countries’ overcapacity and unfair manufacturing practices are still pending.

Oh Canada! Tariff Retaliation Retaliation!

On Monday, President Donald Trump announced new 50% tariffs on multiple categories of Canadian goods, including lumber, hockey sticks, cement, paper, machinery, and dairy products. Unlike previous tariffs, these apply to goods even if they comply with the USMCA, which is currently under review.

He did this using a nearly century-old statute never before utilized to impose tariffs. Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930 allows the president to set tariffs on imports from foreign countries that discriminate against U.S. commerce.

The claimed justification for tariffs on the United States’ second-largest trading partner and long-time ally? That Canada has discriminated against U.S. exports. In three different executive orders, the administration set forth ways in which it argues U.S. dairy, automobile, and alcohol products are treated differently than imports from other countries.

Not mentioned... most Canadian provinces’ ban on sales of U.S. booze and wine was enacted in retaliation for past Trump unilateral tariffs on Canada. And that the limit on sales of automobiles made in the United States relates to specific models from plants that the Trump administration pushed to relocate from Canada to the United States to avoid tariffs.

The White House does note that Canada was one of two countries (along with China) to “retaliate” against Trump’s unilateral tariffs. The message seems to be that countries may not react to the Trump II tariffs lest their exports get slapped with additional tariffs.

Legal challenges are sure to ensue if only because the law has never been used to actually impose tariffs. (The last trade threats issued under the law were in the 1930s, but did not end in actual duties!). We will see if Section 338 tariffs outlast those Trump declared using the International Emergency Economic Powers Act — another statute the administration used for the first time to impose tariffs, which was ultimately ruled by the Supreme Court not to provide tariff authority.

A Judge Told Two Broadcast Giants to Not Merge. They Don’t Seem to be Listening.

A bipartisan group of 13 state attorneys general and DirecTV filed a motion in court on Wednesday to get to the bottom of what appears to be an incredibly flagrant instance of corporate lawlessness. Earlier this year, the AGs and DirecTV respectively sued to block the $6.2 billion merger of Nexstar and TEGNA — two of the largest owners of local broadcasting stations in America. A month later, a judge ordered the two broadcasting rivals to, as the antitrust case proceeded, temporarily pause the deal.

Instead, Nexstar allegedly stacked TEGNA’s board with their own executives — including Nexstar’s CEO, COO, CFO, General Counsel, and the former president of Nexstar Broadcasting — who all collectively guided TEGNA’s corporate strategy and gained unprecedented access to sensitive internal information. Though Nexstar’s lawyers will say TEGNA is still independent, Nexstar’s own CEO Perry Sook is on the record telling investors that TEGNA “operate[s] as a [Nexstar] subsidiary.” Sook also stated that, for certain TEGNA transactions, “Nexstar ‘must make’ decisions directing TEGNA-owned stations.”

In a fair and honest judicial system, the court will next issue sanctions and contempt orders against the Nexstar and TEGNA executives actively flouting the law and refer their attorneys to the bar for disciplinary action. We will be keeping an eye on this.

Remember: the combined broadcaster would own TV stations reaching up to 80% of U.S. households — more than double Congress’s 39% cap — giving it control of 50 to 70% of broadcast revenue in some areas, and the leverage to extract a planned $135 million through higher retransmission fees from consumers, while also driving up TV advertising costs for local businesses.

This would appear to be a blatantly illegal merger. But both companies have been cozying up to Trump — most egregiously by trying to force the cancellation of Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show. Trump has since endorsed the merger as a way to “help knock out the Fake News” and his DOJ and FCC collaborated to clear the way for it.

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