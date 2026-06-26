By Zachary Hagen-Smith

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Welcome back to The Economic Populist’s Weekly Rewind. Every Friday, we’ll briefly recap the week’s biggest news, updates, and developments in the fight against corporate power.

Here’s what to know this week.

The Prescription For America’s Healthcare Crisis? Break Up Big Medicine.

Healthcare in America didn’t become unaffordable by accident. At our Break Up Big Medicine summit on Thursday, an eclectic coalition of advocates — spanning physicians to lawmakers — laid out the truth: decades of consolidation and corporate greed created our crisis.

We will do a longer lowdown on the conference for you next week, but for now, know this: we discussed not just how compliant antitrust enforcers are letting big corporations and private equity swallow up our medical system, but what we can do to restore it to health. That includes not just our Break Up Big Medicine Act, which would ensure that the businesses that finance and manage healthcare don’t own the businesses that actually provide it, but proposals by our speakers, such as Senator Ron Wyden, who announced new legislation he’s introducing that would cap out-of-pocket Medicare costs.

Washington is getting the message that Americans — Democrats and Republicans alike — are incensed at the big corporations leeching off the U.S. healthcare system and that they want the situation fixed.

Paramount-Warner Bros. Merger Shines Key Light on Workers and Small Businesses

Economic Liberties wrapped our Paramount-Warner town hall tour in New York and Atlanta last week, where — joined by Senator Cory Booker and Hollywood icon James Schamus in the Big Apple, Congressman Hank Johnson in ATL, and all stripes of workers and small businesses at both — we heard from those most impacted by this $110 billion mega-merger.

Many of the stories were familiar tragedies. One craft worker in Atlanta recounted helping “friends pack up and leave the state” after past mergers shipped production jobs abroad. A writer in New York had an entire TV show cancelled after the Warner merger was announced. A new report from Los Angeles County likewise found that the merger would be economically devastating, eliminating thousands of jobs nationwide.

And Paramount is trying to game the system. After the Justice Department (DOJ) cleared the way for its Warner acquistion, the Wall Street Journal revealed that staff investigators were leaning towards recommending a lawsuit to block it but that senior leadership signed off on the deal before they could even raise their objections. Another new WSJ bombshell: Paramount owners have funneled tens of millions of dollars to Trump over the last three years.

As the mega-merger collects antitrust approvals from the US as well as China and potentially the EU, it may seem like the bad guys have won, but the fight is far from over. Senators Elizabeth Warren, Adam Schiff, and Booker are demanding the FCC prevent any closure of the acquisition before investments from Gulf sovereign wealth funds, which would make up 38.5% of the equity in the company, are fully reviewed. California attorney-general Rob Bonta is also still investigating the case.

As we continue to follow developments in the Paramount-Warner deal, listen to Economic Liberties Senior Adviser Alvaro Bedoya on WNYC where he explains what this merger means for ordinary people.

California Antitrust Fights Mount From Gas Stations to Legislature

A new lawsuit alleges that the corporate owners of over 1,700 California gas stations — including Marathon Petroleum, 7-Eleven, Walmart, and Circle K — are using an AI pricing platform to collude and keep prices artificially high.

The core of the class action, filed by our friends at Simonsen Sussman LLP — whose cofounder Shaoul Sussman is an Economic Liberties board member — is Kalibrate, a digital platform that “relies on the data of competing gas stations to coordinate high prices.” They estimate that the software allows California stations to rake in an extra 6 to 30 cents per gallon. Each penny adds up to $134 million out of drivers’ wallets. This lawsuit comes on the heels of last year’s passage of the Preventing Algorithmic Price Fixing Act, a California bill from Assemblywoman Cecilia Aguiar-Curry that strengthens price collusion oversight. A big impact from a small state bill.

Just wait until you see what Aguiar-Curry has next: the COMPETE Act, a state bill that would establish a California-level antitrust standard.

As monopolistic practices make life costlier and harder for 99% of Golden State businesses across every sector, COMPETE offers a chance to modernize California’s 119-year-old antitrust law by making anticompetitive behavior from a single dominant company illegal under state law. It’s a generational opportunity to restore the innovation and cultural dynamism of the California dream. But big businesses want nothing to do with it. As our Senior Counsel Lee Hepner explained for More Perfect Union, the California Chamber of Commerce and other corporate lobbies are going to bat for the state’s biggest conglomerates.

The next step in the fight: a hearing on Tuesday, June 30 in the California’s Senate Judiciary Committee.

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