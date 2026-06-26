The Economic Populist

The Economic Populist

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RedRockFaction's avatar
RedRockFaction
12h

You want to win? Here is the messaging: The transnational shareholding class is the enemy of the American people. They are trying to destroy the buying power of our wages so they can enslave us to further their depraved decadent lifestyles. They will not take no for an answer. They will not negotiate. They must be eliminated.

Anything else loses.

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