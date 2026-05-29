By Zachary Hagen-Smith and Rethink Trade

Welcome back to The Economic Populist’s Weekly Rewind. Every Friday, we’ll briefly recap the week’s biggest news, updates, and developments in the fight against corporate power.

Here’s what to know this week.

California Assembly Passes Landmark Anti-Monopoly Bill

The biggest overhaul of California state anti-monopoly enforcement in more than 100 years moved closer to becoming a reality after passing the State Assembly 44-16 on Wednesday night.

California prides itself on being the epicenter of creativity and innovation. The COMPETE Act is a long-overdue attempt to bring California back to its roots. Sponsored by Assembly Majority Leader Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, it would empower California to crack down on monopolistic abuses under state law. This would be a welcome alternative to the federal courts, where decades of corporate capture have dulled the original pro-competition intent of federal antitrust laws.

But monopolists aren’t giving up so easily. The COMPETE Act is the most lobbied bill in California’s legislative session. Trade groups led by the powerful California Chamber of Commerce want the COMPETE Act stopped. Something to know: in this lobbying blitz, the California Chamber is only representing its largest members. The bill exempts exempts 98% of California businesses, and it enjoys strong support from small-and mid-sized firms and the trade groups that truly represent their interests, ranging from Yelp to the Black- and Filipino-American Chambers of Commerce.

The COMPETE Act now moves to the California Senate, where lawmakers have until the end of August to determine whether it advances to Governor Gavin Newsom’s desk. Another fact worth knowing: Newsom has recently embraced the antimonopoly movement and appointed former Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Rohit Chopra to a new cabinet-level role coordinating consumer protection efforts across state agencies.

We will keep an eye on the COMPETE Act and update you as this bill makes its way through Sacramento. If you want to know more, check out this video for More Perfect Union, featuring AELP’s Lee Hepner, who helped draft the legislation.

Trump’s Art of No China Deal

Trump’s May visit to China displayed all of his worst tendencies. He arrived with a planeload of CEOs. There were no demands regarding the end of Chinese trade abuses, balanced trade, or human rights for Uyghurs in concentration camps. There were no demands that would help American workers and Main Street businesses. He also failed to secure U.S. access to rare earths necessary for domestic manufacturing and U.S. national security.

In exchange for pomp and circumstance, Trump was apparently happy to act like the junior partner in a show visit where very little was agreed to or achieved. Based on Trump’s readout, the purpose of his visit to China was not to address serious trade and human rights issues but to attend tours, parties, and photo ops with a gaggle of business executives pushing for their companies’ interests.

Challenging China is necessary to protect working people in the U.S. The Chinese government and many of the largest U.S. corporations are in cahoots on an agenda that maximizes their interests against the welfare and security of most Americans. But as Economic Liberties’ Research Director Matt Stoller explained in his BIG newsletter, the “China hawk” label is used to divide Democrats, making it seem that those critical of the Chinese government’s conduct are militaristic. Reminder: any conflation of challenging China with warmongering is a strategic effort to keep Trump’s CEO friends and the broader oligarchy super-rich.

NextEra Moves to Acquire Dominion in Record Utility Merger

NextEra Energy announced last week it would acquire Dominion Energy in a $66.8 billion deal. If completed, it will be the biggest power-sector merger in U.S. history, creating the nation’s largest electric utility and serving roughly 10 million customers across Florida, Virginia, and the Carolinas.

While executives framed the merger as necessary to meet rising electricity demand driven by data centers and even pledged $2.25 billion in temporary electricity bill credits, this is all just corporate misdirection. Investor materials make clear that NextEra believes it can accelerate Dominion’s growth by dramatically ramping up investment in less-than-necessary local projects, giving state regulators an excuse to let utilities charge ratepayers even more than they already do, and collecting an excess return on equity. And the bill credits? For each household, they amount to just $9.40 per month over only two years; as AELP senior fellow Marissa Gillett told the New York Times, “They think a big number is going to trick people into complacency.”

As the Energy & Policy Institute recently highlighted, it’s more than just costs at stake in this merger. In Florida, NextEra has a troubling track record: engineering election results via “ghost candidates,” spying on critical journalists, lobbying against a ban on shutoffs during life-threatening weather events, bribing politicians with jobs at fake organizations, and more. It’s so bad that in 2023 their own CEO had to abruptly resign.

While it’s up to federal and state regulators to reject this crooked deal, policymakers are pushing back against utilities’ rent-seeking. Last month, Reps. Greg Casar and Josh Riley introduced the Lowering Utility Bills Act, which would tighten FERC profit standards. Gov. Josh Shapiro separately directed Pennsylvania regulators to adopt a competitive equity auction to lower allowed utility profits. We’ll continue to keep a close eye on these developments and the broader fight against utility abuses.

Quick Hits