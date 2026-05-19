By Laurel Kilgour, Research Manager

Debates over reshoring production typically revolve around a familiar set of policy levers, such as tariffs and subsidies. But there’s another lever that receives much less attention: the U.S. patent system.

Even though a multi-decade hollowing out of American manufacturing coincided with an explosion in the number of U.S. patents and aggressive patent assertion, there needs to be a reflection on what that correlation means — if anything — for reshoring efforts. At the moment, we simply don’t know the answer for certain.

But an increasing number of commentators, ranging from Ford and Intel to small businesses to Economic Liberties, argued that the connection is real —and that policy changes proposed by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (PTO) would make things worse for companies that want to make things in the U.S.

Apparently as a result of those public comments, the director of the PTO, despite expressing skepticism about the connection, recently started expressly asking patent challengers and owners to explain the domestic manufacturing stakes — if any — of their legal battles. It’s an overdue step, but more needs to be done.

We need to fill in an empirical gap: although academic research shows that foreign patent policies impact where U.S. companies offshore production — as other countries establish a basic level of strong patent protection, that reassures U.S. firms and leads them to outsource production of patent-intensive intermediate goods from those countries — much less is known about how domestic patent policies affect decisions to manufacture in the United States.

And there is reason to think that they matter, too.

More Patents, Fewer Factories

The primary drivers of offshoring are well known: lower tariffs on imported goods, a strong dollar, favorable tax policies, cheap foreign labor, more capital mobility across borders, and trade agreements that provide more certainty for investors — including agreements that set the parameters for patent laws in other countries that serve as offshoring destinations.

Yet changes to domestic patent law were part of the mix as well. In 1988 and 1996, Congress amended the Patent Act to expand the scope of acts that constitute infringement to include the importation of a product manufactured abroad using a patented process. That gave American companies confidence that if they taught foreign manufacturers how to make their products, foreign competitors could not usurp their markets. The effect was to make offshoring less risky.

Other domestic patent law changes structurally favored patent holders backed by massive capital with little interest in U.S.. domestic production. One set of changes concerned expanding the types of inventions that could be patented to include software and even methods of doing business. Getting a patent also became easier in general, due in part to court decisions but also to the patent office’s own legal interpretations. The total number of patents granted per year nearly quadrupled between 1990 and 2020.

This surge in patents coincided with a decrease, rather than an increase, in truly groundbreaking innovation. As current White House Science and Technology Advisor Dr. Michael Kratsios noted, “recent studies have found that papers and patents across the sciences have become less disruptive since 1980.”

Why? Perhaps because two types of entities benefited the most from these changes: patent assertion entities and multinational incumbents.

Patent assertion entities (also known as “patent trolls”) are essentially parasites. They make nothing and instead accumulate patents solely to extract settlements from companies that do make things. They became a cottage industry in the 2000s in the United States, systematically extracting damages and settlements across the economy.

Multinational incumbents also benefited, particularly by wielding what’s known as patent thickets. These are vast clusters of overlapping patents that can more than double the duration of protection for an invention through incremental changes and clever wordsmithing, shutting out competition. In the pharmaceutical sector, the number of large domestic manufacturers shrank from 60 to 10 over roughly the same period, as manufacturing moved offshore, while patents per drug increased by 200%. Today, the top dozen best-selling drugs are collectively covered by nearly 700 patents, averaging over 50 patents each.

Moreover, the PTO has a structural incentives problem: overwhelmingly, the top applicants for U.S. patents are either headquartered abroad — China’s Huawei was the fifth largest recipient of U.S. patent grants in 2024 — or are domestic companies that do most of their manufacturing overseas.

Representative Darrell Issa — himself a former founder of an electronics company and holder of 37 patents — captured the stakes at a recent oversight hearing:

[N]othing is more important to making a decision to onshore than knowing that, in fact you’re going to get a fair opportunity to defend yourself against patent and other legal accusations… [I]f 20% of the [global] market lies here in the United States and you’re currently making a product offshore, you have a 20% exposure in the US if you lose a patent case. If, on the other hand, you make, use, and sell in the United States, even if only 20% ends up in the United States, you have 100% exposure… Who in the world would they risk 80% of their market when they could make the product in a country that they trust, or multiple countries where they trust they would not be shut down?

The upshot is that any businesses that might otherwise want to put down manufacturing roots in the United States are faced with patent trolls hunting for settlements and incumbents wielding thickets of overlapping patents.

It Wasn’t Always This Way

The golden age of American manufacturing coincided with a more balanced system. Industry participants commonly pooled patents, competing on execution rather than lawsuits. Antitrust enforcers prevented the kind of anticompetitive licensing practices that chronic offshorers like Qualcomm rely on today. Federally funded inventions were widely licensed at low royalty rates. True inventions were still protected and rewarded — but the sort of extravagant patent thickets that today reward mere incrementalism and clever wordplay were far less prevalent. Congress took a modest step towards restoring that balance in 2011 with the America Invents Act (AIA), which created a faster and cheaper administrative process for challenging low-quality patents — a process the PTO is apparently now trying to dismantle.

The Comments That Changed the Conversation

Last year, PTO Director John Squires proposed a set of rule changes that would make it significantly harder to use the inter partes review (IPR) process — the administrative patent challenge procedure created by the AIA. The stated rationale was “enhancing fairness, efficiency, and predictability in patent disputes.” But 90% of respondents ranging from major manufacturers to small businesses opposed the changes, saying they would do anything but.

Ford argued that curtailing IPRs “discourages U.S. innovation and favors entities that do not contribute to domestic manufacturing or employment” and urged the PTO not to reintroduce “an avoidable ‘litigation tax’ on American producing companies.” Intel, which holds one of the largest patent portfolios in the country and thus has every reason to value strong patent rights, nonetheless relies heavily on IPRs to defend itself against patent trolls. Intel estimated that access to IPRs had saved it over a billion dollars in potential damages. Intel urged the PTO to preserve its ability to “institute IPRs where denial would risk material harm to U.S. supply-chain resilience, critical infrastructure, domestic manufacturing capacity, or broader competitive conditions — particularly in strategic industries where technology leadership is essential.” Both companies urged withdrawal or significant revision of the proposed rules.

Small businesses made the same point more personally. One owner recalled being forced to settle with a patent troll claiming to own the “concept of the online shopping cart.” Another explained that one proposed rule would force defendants to give up key invalidity defenses in court if they filed an IPR — an impossible choice for a small business with limited resources.

Economic Liberties submitted a comment putting the proposals in historical context, arguing that the patent maximalism of recent decades likely contributed to offshoring — and that a serious reshoring agenda would require reversing some of the policies that enabled it, including practices that entrench multinational incumbents and empower patent trolls at the expense of companies that actually make things in America.

What the New Memo Means

The comments appear to have had an effect. In March, Director Squires issued a memo announcing that he would begin taking domestic manufacturing into account when deciding whether to institute IPR proceedings. He specifically asked parties to disclose whether products accused of infringement are manufactured in the United States, whether the patent owner’s competing products are manufactured here, and whether the petitioner is a small business that has been sued for infringement.

This data collection policy is a genuine step forward — and could help build the evidentiary foundation for smarter patent policy. The PTO is not the first agency to ask these questions — the International Trade Commission (ITC) has long required demonstration of a domestic industry connection. But that requirement has been interpreted loosely enough for patent assertion entities to take advantage of it. Both agencies taking domestic manufacturing stakes more seriously would be progress.

The PTO should withdraw the proposed IPR rules — and whatever comes next should be decided by expert administrative judges following written, reasoned decisions, not by a single director’s unreviewable discretion. Squire’s memo does not make up for the fact that the proposed PTO rules that prompted the comment fight remain on the table and under consideration. Adding discretionary factors to the director’s decision-making offers little reassurance of a fair process, particularly when his decisions are made without written reasoning — as Squires has done 91 times in a row.

The Role of Congress

Congress is a key player for lasting reform. It could direct the PTO to collect information about domestic manufacturing and whether inventions are being put into practice at other stages of the patent life cycle, such as at the application stage, when maintenance fees are paid, and when assignments are recorded. Although an international treaty ties the PTO’s hands from using information about domestic manufacturing to grant patents, via terms that prevent discrimination based on “the place of invention” and “whether products are imported or locally produced,” collecting domestic manufacturing information would help build an evidentiary record for reform. More substantive measures could include adopting more rigorous standards for what qualifies as a patentable invention in the first place and addressing the pharmaceutical patent thickets that reward offshoring incumbents while keeping drug prices high.

Asking more of the right questions is long overdue. Getting the answer right will require much more than a simple memo about a single type of patent office proceeding.