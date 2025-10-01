By Theodore Stern, Research Intern

This summer, Delta Dental of Wisconsin (DDWI), the state’s dominant dental insurer, acquired Cherry Tree Dental, a private equity-backed dental practice chain and dental services organization. This week, the Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance will hold a public hearing on the merger.

The deal marks the first time in Wisconsin history that a dental insurer has purchased a dental provider, and it’s a harbinger of things to come – and not good things – for the broader oral care industry unless policymakers crack down on the corporate practice of medicine.

Dentistry is, after all, hardly alone. Over the past decade, independent physician practices have been consolidated by hospitals, health systems, private-equity firms, and insurance conglomerates, reshaping care delivery around financial incentives. The same is happening to nursing homes, hospices and physical therapy practices. Even pets aren’t immune – private equity is gobbling up veterinarian practices at warp speed.

The results are hardly what the doctor – or dentist – ordered: patients face higher and less predictable prices, providers are stretched thin with heavier workloads, independent practices are squeezed out of business and quality of care declines so much that it comes with a death toll. It seems unlikely that things will play out any differently in dental care. Private equity-affiliated dental practices not only charge more but also shift away from diagnostic and preventive procedures to higher-cost and often unnecessary restorative, specialty, or surgical care to buttress the corporate bottom line.

This can lead to tragedy. In 2017, two-year-old Zion Gastelum died after receiving extensive dental work at a private equity-affiliated clinic in Zuma, Arizona. His parents alleged in a lawsuit, which was later settled, that the work was fully unnecessary, and only performed so the company could bill Medicaid for it.

The DDWI-Cherry Tree merger, as a new report from the American Economic Liberties Project details, will further combine three increasingly concentrated industries in the oral healthcare space: dental insurers, dental practices and dental services organizations, also known as DSOs.

The Delta Dental Plans Association, an umbrella organization for 39 affiliated companies, is the nation’s largest dental insurer, covering more than 80 million Americans. In many states, Delta Dental is the dominant insurer—and in some, such as Illinois and California, virtually the default. Nationally, Delta Dental’s market share has hovered around 59% to 65% in recent years, far higher than any competitor. This concentration is only getting worse. Between 2019 and 2023, the number of dental insurers nationwide declined by roughly 15%, even as enrollment grew. No surprise, smaller dental practices can’t push back successfully against this behemoth and are consolidating rapidly. In 2005, 85% of U.S. dentists were practice owners, according to the American Dental Association (ADA). By 2023, only 73% were independently owned.

Wisconsin reflects this broader trend. DDWI covers more than 2.6 million residents, and its provider network includes more than 90% of Wisconsin dentists—giving it unparalleled leverage in shaping how dental care is delivered and paid for. At the same time, DDWI is also increasingly vertically integrated with other entities along the healthcare supply chain, including a vision insurer, a healthcare benefits manager, a claims processor and a venture capital firm with investments in drug development and health IT. The Cherry Tree acquisition extends DDWI’s integration into the direct ownership of dental providers.

Most states – although not Wisconsin – prohibit the corporate practice of dentistry by requiring that practices be owned and operated by licensed dentists. DSOs offer a way around such bans. In a typical arrangement, a dental practice either forms a DSO to attract corporate investment or a corporate entity forms a DSO through which to invest in a dental practice. In both cases, the practice is helmed by a “friendly dentist,” who remains the nominal legal owner, while the DSO maintains operational control over staffing, finances and strategy. In 2023, 13.8% of U.S. dentists were affiliated with a DSO, up from 7.4% in 2015, according to the ADA. Wisconsin had one of the highest rates of DSO affiliation in the nation, at 21%.

The numbers are almost certain to increase. Private-equity investment in the dental industry is accelerating. In 2024, there were at least 161 private-equity deals in the dental sector – more than in any other area of health care. According to the Private Equity Stakeholder Project, most were below the federal threshold for antitrust review, an important layer of oversight in which law enforcers scrutinize whether mergers and acquisitions would harm competition.

Cherry Tree illustrates these trends. Founded in 2006 as a family-owned practice, it grew through the steady acquisition of small clinics consolidated under a centralized management structure. In 2022, private-equity firm ICV Partners acquired a majority stake. By 2024, Cherry Tree operated more than 30 locations across Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, and Minnesota, up from 28 just two years prior.

By acquiring Cherry Tree, Delta Dental can “earn double margins,” collecting premiums from its members and profits from providers. It can steer members to affiliated practices, starving unaffiliated competitors of business and patients of choice. It can overpay its affiliated practices, gaming state laws meant to minimize insurer overhead spending. It is, you might say, a cherry on top for Delta Dental’s finances. But, for rivals – not to mention patients – it’s the opposite of a sweetener. This dental behemoth can threaten to exclude unaffiliated practices from its networks to pressure them to sell. It can dictate clinical protocols aimed at cost-cutting rather than quality care. And it can lock dentists into contracts that condition job security on accepting low reimbursement rates.

These are not new dynamics. Again, vertical integration between insurers and medical providers is already advanced. Dentistry is simply further back on the same curve – unless action is taken.

For all these reasons, the American Economic Liberties Project – along with the Alliance of Independent Dentists – recently sent a letter to the Department of Justice Antitrust Division, the Federal Trade Commission, and Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, urging these enforcers to investigate the merger and, depending on their findings, unwind it. At the same time, we would urge politicians to strengthen corporate practice of dentistry laws, closing loopholes that private-equity and other corporate entities routinely exploit. Dentistry is still at a stage where decisive action can prevent this future. The question is whether policymakers will use the tools at their disposal before the damage is done.