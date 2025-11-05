The Economic Populist

The Economic Populist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Erl Happ's avatar
Erl Happ
19h

Re: I also think the enormous U.S. global trade deficit is a serious problem that must be remedied along with the general state of imbalance in global trade flows.

The problem is that insisting that the US dollar is to be the medium for exchange internationally simply means that there is no restraint on the ability of US entities including its government to buy what it wants from foreigners. The root cause of the deficit is the licence to spend subject only to the willingness of foreigners to hold dollars on account or buy US treasuries, equities, real estate and whatever they fancy. Trump seeks to coerce foreigners to do what they are not seeking to do on their own volition. This was always going to end badly. There have been plenty of warnings over the years.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Economic Liberties
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture