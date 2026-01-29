The Economic Populist

Really, what person is worth $770m compensation? And not even an owner with risk. Crazy…. How much is enough?

Here’s how I recall the wonderful story that sets the theme for my remarks today: At a party given by a billionaire on Shelter Island, the late Kurt Vonnegut informs his pal, the author Joseph Heller, that their host, a hedge fund manager, had made more money in a single day than Heller had earned from his wildly popular novel Catch 22 over its whole history. Heller responds, “Yes, but I have something he will never have . . . Enough.” John Bogle speech.

Europe caps credit card rates and has about half the credit card rate usage

Other thoughts

Not clear if you look at this..but if you ever study the profitability of credit cards you need to understand what happens to charge offs during recessions (and COVID doesn’t count…for weird reasons)

That’s the whole game…lending is very ergotic…it doesn’t matter how they do in an average year…it matters how they do in a recession…because if they go negative…they no longer get to play the lending game any longer

