By Kainoa Lowman and Katie Hettinga

Welcome back to the The Economic Populist’s Weekly Rewind. Every Friday, we’ll briefly recap the week’s biggest news, updates, and developments in the fight against corporate power.

Here’s what to know this week.

Top DOJ Official Resigns Amidst Antitrust Corruption Scandal

A crack appeared this week in the foundation of Pam Bondi’s corrupted corporate law enforcement operation, as her chief of staff Chad Mizelle resigned from his position on Monday.

Mizelle allegedly orchestrated an eleventh-hour settlement of the DOJ’s challenge to the $14 billion merger of networking giants Hewlett Packard Enterprises and Juniper at the behest of a high-powered MAGA world lobbyist, following “boozy backroom meetings” between that lobbyist and lawyers of the merging companies. These machinations became a scandal over the summer following reporting from UnHerd, The Capitol Forum, Semafor, and others; and whistleblowing from senior antitrust enforcer Roger Alford—who was fired for resisting the settlement, along with another Antitrust Division colleague.

Since first reports of the scandal, Economic Liberties and allies have been at the forefront of keeping the heat on Mizelle, fueling a firestorm of advocacy pressure that has kept the corrupt machinations in the spotlight, even prompting senators to call on the judge to investigate. We’ve submitted a detailed letter to the court overseeing the improperly settled merger to use its authority to block the merger and investigate how DOJ leadership pushed through this settlement, and called for the deal’s corporate lawyers to be subpoenaed by Congress.

Mizelle’s exit is far from a clear-cut case of justice prevailing. As Research Director Matt Stoller wrote in his BIG Newsletter, it likely had more to do with internal political dynamics and backstabbing within the DOJ. Nevertheless, “the truth is that taking apart corrupt regimes is never black and white,” as Stoller put it. “It’s about exploiting divisions and using legal processes and politics to chip away until something breaks. Yesterday, we had a real crack in that damn.”

Utilities Force out Top State Utility Regulator

Late last week, Marissa Gillett, the chair of Connecticut’s Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) and perhaps the most pro-consumer utility regulator in the country, announced her resignation following a years-long campaign from the state’s investor-owned utilities to force her out.

As Director of State and Local Policy Pat Garofalo wrote on his Boondoggle newsletter, “that Gillett was forced from office is a grim sign for both public accountability in the utility space, generally, and for the pocketbooks of Connecticut households specifically.” As regulators across the country have rubber-stamped excessive rate hikes requested by utilities in recent years, steadily making electricity a top household expense, Gillet stood firm. She “consistently refused to approve the rate hikes requested by Connecticut utilities, and in one instance actually lowered rates for natural gas customers, decreasing the amount of profit two of the state’s natural gas providers could claim year over year,” per Garofalo.

In response, utilities initiated a drumbeat of spurious lawsuits and press statements attacking Gillett, alleging misuse of her office email among other things. Garofalo also has that part of the story, but perhaps Connecticut Gov Ned Lamont put it best when he said the utility companies “wanted her out of there because she was holding them accountable.” Gillett, after years of relentless attacks, reached her limit. “I did not make this decision lightly,” she wrote in her announcement, “but there is only so much that one individual can reasonably endure, or ask of their family, while doing their best to serve our state.”

As much as the needs of AI data centers may be pushing utility rates upward, the bill you pay is ultimately in the hands of your state utility regulator. That utility companies were able to force out one of the toughest advocates for utility customers should concern us all, no matter what state we live in. The best response to the utilities? Gov. Lamont should make sure to appoint an equally as tough regulator to replace Gillet.

FTC Lets Amazon Off the Hook for Subscription Traps

On Thursday, the Trump-Vance Federal Trade Commission announced it had reached a $2.5 billion settlement with Amazon in a Lina Khan-era case alleging the company used “dark patterns” to trick people into subscribing to Prime, and created a digital obstacle course to make it hard for them to cancel the service. Announced by FTC Chair Andrew Ferguson as a “record-breaking, monumental win for the millions of Americans who are tired of deceptive subscriptions,” the settlement was anything but. It’s a slap on the wrist the wrist that allows the executive responsible to avoid their day in court, and avoid admitting to any wrongdoing. The settlement also ensures the company’s secrets stay below the radar. The case was headed to a jury trial this week, something that would have focused a shining light on the wretched tactics Amazon executives signed off on to boost its bottom line.

There’s another layer of irony to Ferguson’s celebration: he had an even bigger opportunity to deter deceptive subscription traps across the economy in the form of the Lina Khan-era “Click to Cancel” proposal, but he sabotaged it. As we wrote in July, Ferguson and other Republican FTC commissioners—who voted against approving Click to Cancel last year—delayed the rule’s effective date from May 14 to July 14, allowing time for a Chamber of Commerce lawsuit to effectively kill it.

Supreme Court to Hear Tariffs Case in November

The U.S. Supreme Court has scheduled oral arguments for November 5 on a case challenging the legality of Trump’s use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose reciprocal and fentanyl-related tariffs. The administration appealed after the Federal Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on August 29 that IEEPA does not provide authority for a president to unilaterally set the sort of wide-reaching tariff rates Trump imposed in February and April of 2025.

How the justices—six of whom were nominated by Republican presidents, including three nominated by Trump himself in his first term—are likely to rule is uncertain. On the one hand, if a majority concludes that IEEPA allows the vast tariff powers the administration claims, it would dramatically shift the balance of power away from Congress and to the president. Article I-8 of the U.S. Constitution, which grants Congress the sole power to set tariffs and “to regulate Commerce with foreign Nations,” has provided a strong check and balance against the president’s sole authority to negotiate on behalf of the United States with other nations.

Yet, the Court has already expanded executive authority for the Trump administration, allowing it to effectively eliminate the Department of Education , fire the chairs and commissioners of independent agencies, continue widespread immigration raids premised on racial and other targeting, ban transgender people from the military, share Social Security data with the “Department of Government Efficiency,” and more.

Tariffs will remain in place until the Supreme Court issues a decision. The Court has taken the case on an expedited timeline, meaning the ruling could be issued well before the end of the Supreme Court session that ends in June 2026.

Trump Continues to Threaten Other Countries’ Tech Policies on Behalf of Big Tech

Trump is escalating his threats against digital regulations around the world. In a September 5 Truth Social post, Trump named the EU’s anti-competitive conduct fines on Google and Apple for as “discriminatory” against U.S. companies (despite the fact that the EU’s tech legislation targets digital firms for gatekeeping or monopolistic behavior, not nationality).

The president invoked the specter of a Section 301 trade investigation, which is a basis for imposition of tariffs and other penalties, for the EU but has not actually moved the probe forward as he did with Brazil in July. Meanwhile, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is defending European regulations: She said of digital policy in a Wednesday address, “We set our own standards, we set our own regulations.”

As a reminder, attacks of this nature are the top demands of the Big Tech companies that are subject to these policies—and Trump hosted the CEOs of these companies at the White House on September 4.

Quick Hits