By Zachary Hagen-Smith and Katie Hettinga

~ Economic Liberties is now on Instagram! Follow us here. ~

Welcome back to The Economic Populist’s Weekly Rewind. Every Friday, we’ll briefly recap the week’s biggest news, updates, and developments in the fight against corporate power.

Here’s what to know this week.

Supreme Court Leaves Americans High and Dry

Last week, in Trump v. Slaughter decision, the Supreme Court handed over even more power to the White House, at the expense of traditional checks and balances. We’re all the poorer — both financially and constitutionally — for it.

The stakes of the decision revolved around Trump’s firing of two FTC commissioners — including Economic Liberties Senior Adviser Alvaro Bedoya. Can a President just do that to an independent agency? The court threw a 90-year precedent out the window and said yes. Now, these “independent” agencies officially work at the whims of whoever occupies the Oval Office, donors and all.

While SCOTUS’s ruling is a blow, let’s be clear, there is a graver threat: a captured judiciary that repeatedly undermines the government’s ability to protect the public — whether by weakening workers’ ability to organize, or shielding corporations from accountability, or allowing unlimited corporate election spending. It’s not just SCOTUS: lower courts have also blocked relief for working families, including a noncompete ban, a late fee crackdown, and protections for nursing home residents, overtime pay, and people with medical debt.

Making what’s going on here even clearer: on the same day, in another decision, SCOTUS separately found the exact opposite when it came to big business’s favorite agency, ruling against the firing of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook. “What I see is a two-tiered system of justice,” Bedoya told Jake Tapper on CNN. “If you’re on Wall Street tending to the justices’ retirement accounts, you get your above-the-fray independent regulator; if you are struggling to pay grocery bills… you get stuck with Trump loyalists.”

The judicary’s transparent fecklessness demands comprehensive reform to truly safeguard the rights of working people, including expanding the bench, introducing judge term limits, ending forum-shopping, and enforcing a code of ethics for SCOTUS judges.

Trump Antitrust Settles For Corporate Capture

For Trump antitrust, enforcing the law isn’t the goal anymore. Despite concerns from staff, DOJ political appointees are now killing merger challenges before they even happen, including between airlines, oil drilling equipment conglomerates, and an aerospace giant with a history of gouging the Defense Department.

The DOJ’s top brass are also demanding staff avoid antitrust trials entirely; instead, it’s all about settling for settlements. Last week, DOJ settled a landmark antitrust case with three egg producers who colluded to raise egg prices to record highs. The egg conglomerates raked in billions of dollars. Their punishment? A slap on the wrist fine that amounted to barely 1% of just what one family alone made off the price rigging.

Another toothless deal: the FTC settled with tractor behemoth John Deere — which was accused of restricting farmers’ access to affordable, off-brand repair options — granting Deere a blanket pardon while allowing it to continue most of the same anti-repair practices. The FTC is reportedly also leaning towards a settlement in their case against Southern Glazer’s — the top U.S. distributor of wine and spirits — which alleged the company charged mom-and-pop shops far more than big chains for the same products.

As we continue to fight for accountability for monopoly abuses, learn more about Trump’s antitrust corruption in a new More Perfect Union video.

Record-High Beef Prices Won’t Be Helped by Latest Trump Admin Move

Amid an affordability crisis exemplified by ground beef prices pushing a record $7 a pound, the Trump administration is taking actions that will send beef prices even higher. Trump’s Department of Agriculture just announced that it will rescind three rules designed to strengthen competition in the meat sector and counter abusive behavior by meatpackers.

As a new report from Rethink Trade details, corporate consolidation in meatpacking and feedlots is central to the alarmingly high consumer prices. That’s why Trump’s free-trade response to the beef price crisis — greater imports and waived tariffs — hasn’t brought prices down, and why they also haven’t significantly increased ranchers’ profits.

Four beef packers control 85% of beef processing; and only 20 firms process 98% of the cattle in the United States. This is why Economic Liberties and several other organizations representing farmers, ranchers, and independent retailers support the Family Grocery and Farmer Relief Act, a bill to break up meatpackers amid other measures strengthening antitrust enforcement in ag markets.

Trump’s abandonment of pro-competitive market policies follows his pattern of helping big business interests at the expense of everyone else. (And in fact, JBS, one of the Big Four beef packers, was a major donor to Trump’s inauguration.) The “Tariff Man’s” embrace of free trade policy as the cure for the beef price crisis is just adding fuel to the fire. Unless Trump takes on the meatpacking monopoly, Americans will continue to face obscenely high beef prices.

Quick Hits