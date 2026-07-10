Weekly Rewind: 7/10/26
Supreme Court Leaves Americans High and Dry, and more.
By Zachary Hagen-Smith and Katie Hettinga
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Welcome back to The Economic Populist’s Weekly Rewind. Every Friday, we’ll briefly recap the week’s biggest news, updates, and developments in the fight against corporate power.
Here’s what to know this week.
Supreme Court Leaves Americans High and Dry
Last week, in Trump v. Slaughter decision, the Supreme Court handed over even more power to the White House, at the expense of traditional checks and balances. We’re all the poorer — both financially and constitutionally — for it.
The stakes of the decision revolved around Trump’s firing of two FTC commissioners — including Economic Liberties Senior Adviser Alvaro Bedoya. Can a President just do that to an independent agency? The court threw a 90-year precedent out the window and said yes. Now, these “independent” agencies officially work at the whims of whoever occupies the Oval Office, donors and all.
While SCOTUS’s ruling is a blow, let’s be clear, there is a graver threat: a captured judiciary that repeatedly undermines the government’s ability to protect the public — whether by weakening workers’ ability to organize, or shielding corporations from accountability, or allowing unlimited corporate election spending. It’s not just SCOTUS: lower courts have also blocked relief for working families, including a noncompete ban, a late fee crackdown, and protections for nursing home residents, overtime pay, and people with medical debt.
Making what’s going on here even clearer: on the same day, in another decision, SCOTUS separately found the exact opposite when it came to big business’s favorite agency, ruling against the firing of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook. “What I see is a two-tiered system of justice,” Bedoya told Jake Tapper on CNN. “If you’re on Wall Street tending to the justices’ retirement accounts, you get your above-the-fray independent regulator; if you are struggling to pay grocery bills… you get stuck with Trump loyalists.”
The judicary’s transparent fecklessness demands comprehensive reform to truly safeguard the rights of working people, including expanding the bench, introducing judge term limits, ending forum-shopping, and enforcing a code of ethics for SCOTUS judges.
Trump Antitrust Settles For Corporate Capture
For Trump antitrust, enforcing the law isn’t the goal anymore. Despite concerns from staff, DOJ political appointees are now killing merger challenges before they even happen, including between airlines, oil drilling equipment conglomerates, and an aerospace giant with a history of gouging the Defense Department.
The DOJ’s top brass are also demanding staff avoid antitrust trials entirely; instead, it’s all about settling for settlements. Last week, DOJ settled a landmark antitrust case with three egg producers who colluded to raise egg prices to record highs. The egg conglomerates raked in billions of dollars. Their punishment? A slap on the wrist fine that amounted to barely 1% of just what one family alone made off the price rigging.
Another toothless deal: the FTC settled with tractor behemoth John Deere — which was accused of restricting farmers’ access to affordable, off-brand repair options — granting Deere a blanket pardon while allowing it to continue most of the same anti-repair practices. The FTC is reportedly also leaning towards a settlement in their case against Southern Glazer’s — the top U.S. distributor of wine and spirits — which alleged the company charged mom-and-pop shops far more than big chains for the same products.
As we continue to fight for accountability for monopoly abuses, learn more about Trump’s antitrust corruption in a new More Perfect Union video.
Record-High Beef Prices Won’t Be Helped by Latest Trump Admin Move
Amid an affordability crisis exemplified by ground beef prices pushing a record $7 a pound, the Trump administration is taking actions that will send beef prices even higher. Trump’s Department of Agriculture just announced that it will rescind three rules designed to strengthen competition in the meat sector and counter abusive behavior by meatpackers.
As a new report from Rethink Trade details, corporate consolidation in meatpacking and feedlots is central to the alarmingly high consumer prices. That’s why Trump’s free-trade response to the beef price crisis — greater imports and waived tariffs — hasn’t brought prices down, and why they also haven’t significantly increased ranchers’ profits.
Four beef packers control 85% of beef processing; and only 20 firms process 98% of the cattle in the United States. This is why Economic Liberties and several other organizations representing farmers, ranchers, and independent retailers support the Family Grocery and Farmer Relief Act, a bill to break up meatpackers amid other measures strengthening antitrust enforcement in ag markets.
Trump’s abandonment of pro-competitive market policies follows his pattern of helping big business interests at the expense of everyone else. (And in fact, JBS, one of the Big Four beef packers, was a major donor to Trump’s inauguration.) The “Tariff Man’s” embrace of free trade policy as the cure for the beef price crisis is just adding fuel to the fire. Unless Trump takes on the meatpacking monopoly, Americans will continue to face obscenely high beef prices.
Quick Hits
Trump announced last week he isn’t extending the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), the deal he negotiated in his first term to replace NAFTA. Because there was no agreement to renew, signatory countries will now review USMCA annually until the deal expires on July 1, 2036, unless the signatories agree to formally renew it for another 16-year term. Trump championed USMCA as the “most important trade deal” in his first term, but a Rethink Trade report found it has failed to rebalance U.S. trade, create manufacturing jobs, and deliver wins for U.S. farmers and manufacturers.
The COMPETE Act — a landmark California bill that would expand antitrust enforcement against the top 1% of Golden State corporations — overwhelmingly advanced through the California Senate Judiciary Committee last week, despite $6 million in opposition spending from Big Tech and corporate lobbyists.
On Friday, New York City adopted a “click-to-cancel” rule to prevent companies from locking New Yorkers into unwanted subscriptions, set to begin in October. At the same conference: a proposed ban on junk fees that would require vendors to advertise the full prices up front.
Kroger’s proposed a $1.65 billion acquisition of Giant Eagle, expanding its grocery footprint across five states while further consolidating regional markets in Ohio and Indiana, raising serious concerns about higher prices and fewer choices for consumers.
After offering concessions to address EU competition concerns, the Paramount-Warner Bros. merger faces new hurdles as the UK considers intervention and state attorneys general ramp up scrutiny, with Oregon already seeking a 60-day delay to investigate the deal’s regulatory approval process. For more on this front: check out Senior Adviser Alvaro Bedoya’s discussion on the merger with Chuck Todd.
Economic Liberties is out with a new analysis on NextEra Energy’s proposed $67 billion acquisition of Dominion Energy, breaking down how this merger would lock millions into decades of higher costs.
Senior Adviser Katie Van Dyck testified before Congress last week, laying out how private equity consolidation in youth sports is putting profits ahead of kids’ needs.
Elsewhere in the world of private equity skulduggery: tune in to Managing Editor Helaine Olen on PBS Newshour, as she breaks down how private equity is pressuring vets to raise prices and reduce quality of care.
Also read Olen’s reflections in MS NOW on how the forces behind skyrocketing billionaire wealth are also leaving millions of Americans struggling with rising costs.
Catch Rethink Trade Director Lori Wallach in conversation with LSE economist Cahal Moran on Unlearning Economics as they talk all things trade.
ICYMI: To champion working Americans, the response to Trump v. Slaughter should be court reform, not a return to agency independence, from Executive Director Nidhi Hegde in collaboration with the Roosevelt Institute’s Elizabeth Wilkins, and Protect Borrowers’s Mike Pierce.
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