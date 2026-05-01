By Zachary Hagen-Smith, Katie Hettinga, and Kainoa Lowman

Welcome back to the The Economic Populist’s Weekly Rewind. Every Friday, we’ll briefly recap the week’s biggest news, updates, and developments in the fight against corporate power.

For anti-monopolists, it’s been a busy, action-packed week in Congress.

Here’s what to know.

Senate Democrats Introduce Bill to Unwind Corrupt Trump-Vance Merger Wave

On Wednesday, Sen. Cory Booker introduced landmark legislation endorsed by Economic Liberties to unwind mergers completed under Trump’s second term.

The bill, co-sponsored by Sens. Murphy, Warren, Heinrich and Hirono, would require breakups for mergers worth over $10 billion, while empowering federal and state enforcers to revisit smaller deals marred by alleged corruption. It would also extend the statute of limitation to ten years for merger challenges, and mandate merging parties preserve important documents.

Since 2025, Trump’s federal enforcers haven’t blocked a single merger and challenged only a handful of minor ones — despite a veritable M&A tsunami. Meanwhile, reports continue to raise serious concerns about politicized and potentially corrupt antitrust actions across numerous cases including HPE-Juniper, Paramount-Skydance, Compass-Anywhere Real Estate, and more. The Senate Democrats’ bill would finally hand regulators the firepower they need to crack down on crooked monopoly schemes and bring real, teeth-bearing competition to American businesses and consumers.

Congressional Progressive Caucus Unveils “New Affordability Agenda”

That’s not the only place anti-monopoly proposals sprung up in Congress this week.

Also on Wednesday, the Congressional Progressive Caucus launched a “New Affordability Agenda,” laying out a bold slate of policies to lower prices for essentials like healthcare, housing, groceries, and more. The Agenda includes proposals to ban surveillance pricing and fight grocery price discrimination favoring big retailers over small stores (which ultimately raises prices for consumers), showing how deeply anti-monopoly ideas have permeated into what CPC Chair Rep. Greg Casar described as “a new consensus” within the Democratic party.

Antimonopoly affordability also struck Thursday in the form of Rep. Mary Scanlon’s The Competitive Prices Act, which would levy new scrutiny on price fixing and algorithm-driven collusion, letting enforcers and consumers take cartel behavior to court without needing a smoking gun.

From cracking down on predatory pricing to standing up against corruption, many of the ideas we’ve long championed are taking root in the highest legislative body in the nation. We’ll keep watch on these developments as the anti-monopoly movement continues to flourish.

Utility Monopolies Catch Heat

This week, Reps. Casar and Josh Riley introduced the Lowering Utility Bills Act to crack down on utilities’ extractive tactics that raise energy prices. The bill would ban utilities from charging customers for things like corporate private jets and political donations, and — crucially — would direct the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to set a more rigorous standard for authorizing utility profits (which are currently excessive and driving up bills) on federally-regulated energy transmission, a proposal that Economic Liberties put forward in April. If enacted, this change would save families nearly $500 per year.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro also got in on the action Wednesday, sending a letter directing the state utility commission to enact a separate Economic Liberties proposal to right-size utility profits: a competitive equity auction, which would push authorized utility returns down to the lowest level investors would accept, replacing the current system’s reliance on biased financial models.

As Executive Director Nidhi Hegde put it, “between this letter and the Lowering Utility Bills Act introduced in Congress, the message to utility monopolies is clear: the days of unchecked profit extraction from captive customers are numbered.” We’re thrilled to see two recent proposals of ours gain traction at the federal and state levels, and will be keeping a close eye on how things unfold from here.

Trump Effort to Help Big Pharma at WTO Harms AI Broligarchs?

As the dust settles from the big biennial World Trade Organization (WTO) Ministerial Conference in March, it appears that the Trump administration killed key protections for the AI industry — possibly with neither the administration nor industry understanding the stakes.

A lot of ink was spilled on whether the Trump administration could push WTO member countries to extend an agreement forbidding countries from imposing tariffs on electronic transmissions, which Big Tech interests demanded. Key countries said no. Likely more consequential, however, was the Trump administration single-handedly blocking extension of another “moratorium,” this one on what are called “non-violation complaints” under the WTO Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS).

TRIPS covers copyright and other intellectual property (IP) protections. At issue is whether one WTO member country can demand another change policies (or face tariff penalties) when it feels that another country’s actions interfere with expected benefits from TRIPS, even when that other country has not actually broken any of the agreement’s rules. The moratorium on TRIPS non-violation complaints has been in place since 1995.

Apparently, the Trump administration was trying to help Big Pharma maximize its profits by limiting compulsory licensing and other patent flexibilities that can help bring down medicine prices. But AI companies rely heavily on exceptions to IP rules in order to train their models on copyrighted materials without paying. (We are not taking a position on the merits of this behavior, but rather noting that the use of copyrighted materials is central to the AI business model.)

Under WTO rules, a country may provide exceptions to IP protections for public interest purposes, like copyright exceptions for research and education or compulsory patent licensing for medicines. While the moratorium was in place, it was impossible to challenge practices, like allowing AI to train on copyrighted material without compensation, that made use of the vague WTO exceptions.

But now that the moratorium on non-violation complaints has expired, WTO members can start to file complaints against other countries they believe are harming intended TRIPS benefits.

The threats presented to U.S. tech firms may seem hypothetical given the Trump administration shut down the WTO’s overreaching dispute settlement system during Trump’s first term. However, several countries have joined an alternative WTO enforcement system, and U.S. companies use content from and are incorporated and operate all over the world. So, they are still subject to copyright exception crackdowns now made possible by the end of the moratorium.

Whether this will affect Big Tech’s close ties with the Trump administration remains to be seen.

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