By Zachary Hagen-Smith and ReThink Trade

Welcome back to the The Economic Populist’s Weekly Rewind. Every Friday, we’ll briefly recap the week’s biggest news, updates, and developments in the fight against corporate power.

Here’s what to know this week.

Resistance to Paramount-Warner Bros. Merger Gains Momentum

On Thursday, Warner Bros. Discovery shareholders overwhelmingly approved Paramount-Skydance’s $111 billion takeover offer. But outside the boardroom, resistance is growing as more and more people — both inside and outside the film and television industry — become aware of the massive harms this merger will unleash on both the film and television industry and our political ecosystem.

The same day, as Paramount CEO David Ellison wined and dined Trump at the Institute of Peace (right after dodging an important Senate hearing), members of Congress and others gathered across the street to decry what Congressman Jamie Raskin described as “a lavish oligarch’s dinner.”

“The billionaires in that building want us to think we have already lost,” former FTC Commissioner and Economic Liberties Senior Fellow Alvaro Bedoya told the crowd. “But you know what happens to corrupt illegal mergers? They get blocked.”

Indeed, Bedoya laid out several ways this could end without the “Big Five” Hollywood studios becoming the “Big Four.” State attorneys general may sue to block the merger but so can unions, other private plaintiffs, and European regulators. If multiple of the above due so, Paramount could drop the merger simply because it’s so mired in litigation. Gulf countries may pull their $24B in funding for the deal, especially as the Iran War spurs a regional economic crisis. And finally, Congress could pass a bill that undoes corrupt and illegal mergers blessed by the Trump administration after the fact.

The protest isn’t simply confined to a demonstration. Politicians across the country are increasingly speaking up. Immediately following the shareholder vote, Senator Cory Booker demanded legal scrutiny of the deal, warning it “put outsized power in the hands of one mega corporation.” Others speaking out this week include Senator Elizabeth Warren, who highlighted how a more consolidated industry would create media that fits oligarchs’ corporate guidelines, and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who flatly said, “This merger should be stopped.”

Meanwhile, in Hollywood, the open letter signed by scores of A-list actors, writers, and directors attracted even more supporters, with names like Robert De Niro and Sofia Coppola joining in the last week to bring the total number of those signatories up to more than 4,000.

We’ll continue to keep a close eye on this situation.

Airline Trouble — and Greed — Intensifies

War-driven fuel cost spikes continue to hit airlines hard, causing them to renege on previously released earnings estimates — and sparking another round of speculation about potential mergers and bankruptcies in the industry.

Spirit Airlines, already in bankruptcy, appears to be in the biggest trouble, with CNBC reporting last week that the airline was on the verge of liquidation. Rumors are now swirling that they are discussing a $500 million taxpayer-funded bailout with the Trump administration, and in return, the U.S. would own a 90% equity stake in the airlines. Meantime, American Airlines denied rumors it is engaged in merger talks with United.

Speaking of United, it’s taking the adage about never letting a good crisis go to waste quite seriously indeed. Its CEO spoke up this week to say that customers not only shouldn’t expect relief anytime soon, but it may also keep a significant portion of current price hikes even after fuel costs stabilize, effectively using the crisis to permanently pad margins.

And then there is JetBlue, which seemingly admitted to surveillance pricing in a now-deleted post on X, telling a customer last weekend facing a $230 price hike while booking travel for a funeral to try “clearing their cache” or using an incognito window. This is the exact scenario FTC Chair Lina Khan warned about nearly two years ago. Representative Greg Casar and Senator Ruben Gallego have sent a letter to JetBlue leadership demanding answers, and a new class-action lawsuit alleges that the company exploited customers’ search histories and other private data without permission to set ticket prices.

Tariff Refund Portal Opens, Benefits Unclear for Consumers and Small Businesses

The tariff refund system the Trump administration launched Monday shuts out American consumers and small businesses hurt by the wide-ranging emergency tariffs President Trump imposed last year.

After the Supreme Court ruled in February that Trump did not have the authority for his expansive “Liberation Day” and “fentanyl” tariffs, a judge on the U.S. Court of International Trade ordered the government to set up a refund system. But the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) program only covers “importers of record,” a technical term for the entity officially bringing a good into the country. The largest retailers, as well as major wholesalers supplying small businesses, have in-house teams that specialize in imports and pay tariffs directly.

But most small businesses source from wholesalers who import goods and pass on tariff costs in higher prices. They also rely on shipping firms like FedEx, UPS, and DHL to handle the formal customs process. The shipping firms then bill such businesses and consumers ordering imported goods online directly for the tariffs and brokerage fees they front.

Many consumers and small businesses paid more for goods either because tariff costs were passed on to them or because companies used tariff hype to raise prices on goods not subject to the new import charges.

But the CBP tariff refund system offers them no relief. Even worse, firms that passed on tariff costs will get a windfall when they receive their refunds, since they already made others cover them. (The shipping firms have committed to refunding customers' direct tariff costs; the additional administrative fees are likely nonrefundable.)

In another turn of grift-y insinuation, Trump said in a Tuesday CNBC interview that it would be “brilliant” if companies did not file refund requests. (The CNBC interviewer mentioned Apple as one large company that has not filed for refunds, but failed to mention that Apple products were largely exempt from Trump’s tariff regime after CEO Tim Cook gifted Trump a glass plaque with a gold base.) Meanwhile, the trade bond and surety industry apparently has not sufficiently bribed and flattered Trump because their businesses, which pay tariffs when importers default, are also excluded from refunds under the CBP system.

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