Welcome back to the The Economic Populist’s Weekly Rewind. Every Friday, we’ll briefly recap the week’s biggest news, updates, and developments in the fight against corporate power.

Now, here’s what to know this week.

Jury Rules Live Nation-Ticketmaster an Illegal Monopoly

Following a jury verdict ruling Live Nation-Ticketmaster an illegal monopoly this week, Economic Liberties Executive Director Nidhi Hegde wrote a letter to our supporters on the verdict’s significance for the antimonopoly movement. We are republishing it.

This week, a jury in a federal trial found Live Nation-Ticketmaster an illegal monopoly on every single count. This is a huge victory for artists, venues, and fans across the country.

It was also a unique case in how it played out. I want to take a moment to tell you what this means, why it matters so much right now, and what comes next.

Let me start with what this moment means beyond the legal win. We’re living through a period when power feels increasingly unaccountable, so there’s something quietly profound about what happened in that courtroom: a group of citizens heard the evidence and held one of the world’s most powerful monopolies to account. It’s how democracy is supposed to work. The Trump DOJ settled the case weeks into the trial, giving Live Nation Ticketmaster a sweetheart deal, but a bipartisan coalition of state attorneys general continued the case and won. The rule of law is still alive. This verdict is proof of it.

It also affirms something we’ve believed for a long time: that people have the power to take on monopolies, even when the path is long and the obstacles are real.

Our work on this goes back to 2020, when we first wrote about the dangers of the Live Nation-Ticketmaster merger in our Courage to Learn report. In 2022, the first summer post-COVID, as everyone was ready to go to concerts, Ticketmaster did what it always does — price-gouge fans. There was an opening for action, and we launched the Break Up Ticketmaster Coalition, bringing together consumer groups, artist advocates, and venue owners around a simple idea: end LiveNation-Ticketmaster’s chokehold over the market and let competition in ticketing thrive.

In partnership with the Future of Music Coalition, More Perfect Union, Sports Fans Coalition, the National Consumer League, Musician Workers’ Alliance, and Artists Rights Alliance, and Swifties everywhere we rallied more than 100,000 fans, workers, and live events professionals , and that organized pressure helped push the issue into the national conversation and demand DOJ open an investigation. We even spotlighted the fight at our 2024 Anti-Monopoly Summit.

It was Biden antitrust enforcers Jonathan Kanter and Doha Mekki who showed the courage and conviction to bring the landmark monopolization case against Live Nation Ticketmaster in May 2024. After years of federal inaction, this was a genuine turning point. Economic Liberties had published a legal brief four months earlier, laying out a detailed roadmap of the legal case, including a call for structural remedies like divestiture and the government’s complaint reflected many of those same theories.

Ticketmaster also became something more than an antitrust case. For a lot of people, particularly young people like Swifties, it was a visceral introduction to what monopoly power actually feels like: the junk fees, the poor-quality service, the helplessness of knowing there’s a big corporation taking advantage of you because it knows there’s nothing you can do about it. Almost everyone, regardless of where they stand, agrees that Ticketmaster sucks, and that shared frustration opened a powerful door to a much bigger conversation about corporate concentration and who it really hurts.

This win belongs to everyone. It also demonstrates that when the federal government falls down, others like states attorney generals and private lawyers can step into the arena. Antitrust is not dead. Paramount-Warners Bros and Nexstar-Tegna mergers, lawsuits against Amazon, Meta and are still open fights.

And the work here is not over. The court is now tasked with deeming the appropriate remedy. Economic Liberties and its coalition partners will keep pressing for structural relief, ensuring that this historic verdict delivers lasting change for fans, artists, and the entire live music ecosystem.

But for now, we celebrate a victory for all of us. Thank you for being in this fight.

In solidarity,

Nidhi

Quick Hits:

Over three thousand and counting actors, writers, and directors, including JJ Abrams, Mark Ruffalo, Ben Stiller, and Kathy Griffin, signed onto an open letter opposing the Paramount-Warner Bros. merger, which will lead to further consolidation in Hollywood, and likely result in both increased unemployment and fewer movies getting made.

Ruffalo also testified at a Senate hearing on Thursday called by Sen. Cory Booker. “The Paramount-Skydance transaction... produced 2,000 layoffs,” Ruffalo said. “The Disney-Fox merger shuttered Fox 2000 and Blue Sky Studios outright. The pattern is documented and predictably repeats. A merger announcement, promises of efficiency, then mass layoffs and production cuts.”