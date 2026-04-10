Credit: iStock/Eli Unger

By Kainoa Lowman and Katie Hettinga

Welcome back to the The Economic Populist’s Weekly Rewind.

We took last Friday off for the holidays, but the news did not, so today’s edition will feature updates from the last two weeks.

Sysco Mega-Merger Threatens Local Restaurants

At the end of March, food distributor Sysco announced a proposed $29.1 billion takeover of Jetro Restaurant Depot. While it may sound like just another merger, it is not. It is, instead, an existential threat to local restaurants already struggling to survive amid persistently high costs.

Sysco is America’s biggest “broadline” distributor of ingredients, paper, and other necessary goods to restaurants. It serves more than 700,000 foodservice operators across the country. As a viral “More Perfect Union” video explained, their dominance is why restaurant food increasingly tastes the same, whether you are in California or Maine.

Restaurant Depot, meanwhile, is the largest provider of “cash-and-carry” distribution, meaning they operate physical warehouses where foodservice operators can walk in and shop. Cash-and-carry is an important alternative distribution channel, especially for small, local restaurants, which have little leverage in negotiating broadline contracts. The proposed merger of Restaurant Depot with Sysco is potentially catastrophic for them, because it would almost certainly raise prices for these must-have items, making it even harder than it already is for them to keep their doors open.

“Restaurant Depot has been the great equalizer for independent restaurants, the place where a small operator could walk in and get the same price as everyone else, no contract, no negotiation, no leverage required,” Erika Polmar, executive director of the Independent Restaurant Coalition, said in a statement. “Sysco’s acquisition of Restaurant Depot doesn’t just limit competition; it changes the playing field entirely in Sysco’s favor, leaving independent restaurants with fewer real choices.”

This is a merger that should be on antitrust enforcers’ radar, at both the federal and state level. Even during the long neoliberal antitrust winter, the Federal Trade Commission successfully pressured Sysco in 2015 to drop its proposed $3.5 billion merger with broadline distributor US Foods, finding that the deal was all but cooked to order to reduce competition and raise prices. The current transaction poses broader risks due to its far larger size and the potential decimation of the vital cash-and-carry market.

But of course, one can’t expect much from the pay-for-play deal-facilitation factory that is the corrupt Trump administration antitrust regime. Expect much more from us on this less-than-appetizing merger in the weeks and months ahead.

Mamdani Issues “Click-to-Cancel” Rule

On Thursday, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani proposed adding a new “click to cancel” rule to the city’s consumer protection law, which would eliminate subscription traps and make canceling a subscription as easy as signing up for one.

“In an environment where people are really trying to save money, people have really busy lives, the idea that companies can trap New Yorkers in subscriptions, drive up their prices, and waste their time is unacceptable to us,” said Sam Levine, Commissioner of the New York Department of Consumer and Worker Protection.

The new rule is another consumer-protection move by the Federal Trade Commission, borrowed from Lina Khan, where Levine previously served as consumer protection chief. Earlier this year, the mayor’s office issued a rule banning junk fees in the hospitality industry.

This comes after the Trump-Vance FTC abandoned the original, federal-level Click to Cancel rule — something that would, needless to say, make local action unnecessary if it was in force. Reminder: Last July, FTC Chair Andrew Ferguson and the other Republican commissioners delayed the rule’s effective date, giving time for a Chamber of Commerce lawsuit that ultimately killed it — just as they intended.

“Liberation Day” Made Trump Allies Winners, Everyone Else Losers

Last week marked a year since Trump imposed large, varying tariffs on nearly every country in the world. A new report from Economic Liberties’ Rethink Trade and Groundwork Collaborative shows the “Liberation Day” tariffs (which the Supreme Court overturned in February, saying Trump lacked authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to impose them) did not revive U.S. manufacturing or balance trade. In fact, consumer prices rose despite Trump’s promises to cut prices on day one. Instead, the tariffs became a tool for Trump to punish his enemies and enrich his allies.

U.S. trade policy is for sale to the highest bidder. Millions of dollars in tech industry political spending and donations to such Trump initiatives as the White House ballroom have yielded tariff exemptions, attacks on tech regulation abroad, and protections for data centers. Commerce Secretary Lutnick even offered to literally trade away manufacturing (steel tariff cuts) if European officials would weaken the online safety and anti-monopoly laws that Big Tech opposes.

There are other ways to buy desired trade results. Swiss business lobbyists gifted Trump a personalized gold bar and a gold Rolex watch and — voila! — Trump cut Swiss tariffs. Apple dodged possible semiconductor tariffs after gifting Trump an expensive gold gift. After Vietnam fast-tracked approvals for Trump family golf courses, the country secured a lower tariff agreement. It goes on ….

While lobbyists, Trump cronies, and the rich and powerful firms and individuals are able to buy such favorable results, the rest of us lose out. U.S. manufacturing employment is down by 89,000 jobs since Trump took office. Investment in factory construction decreased by $34 billion. Prices are up as some companies passed tariff costs on to customers, while others, unaffected by tariffs, used them as an excuse to hike prices — and all that is before the current inflationary surge that has occurred since Trump’s illegal military action against Iran. Little wonder that most Americans don’t trust Trump to handle trade policy.

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