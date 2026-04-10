The Economic Populist

The Economic Populist

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polistra
5h

If Democrats really don't want Trump to do so many wrong things, they shouldl have done the RIGHT things when they had the power. Lina Khan was trying to do the right thingd but NOBODY in the party or the administration helped. Conclusion: the vast majority of Dems are paid by Trump.

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