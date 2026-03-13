By Kainoa Lowman and Katie Hettinga

Welcome back to the The Economic Populist’s Weekly Rewind. Every Friday, we’ll briefly recap the week’s biggest news, updates, and developments in the fight against corporate power.

Here’s what to know this week.

States Will Continue Ticketmaster Antitrust Trial After DOJ Proposes Sketchy Settlement

States attorneys general will be back in court Monday morning, prosecuting the landmark monopolization suit against Live Nation-Ticketmaster — but they will be doing so without the federal government, which entered into a surprise, highly irregular and suspicious settlement with the ticketing giant.

A quick explainer: At the beginning of this week the Department of Justice announced it had settled its landmark monopolization suit against Live Nation-Ticketmaster, less than a week into the jury trial — and sent the case into full-on chaos.

This settlement was questionable, and that’s putting it mildly. According to in-court statements, the term sheet was signed last Thursday by the CEO of Live Nation and the DOJ’s acting antitrust chief, something they didn’t bother to tell the judge overseeing the trial, who was not notified until Sunday night. Even more strangely, the Justice Department’s lead litigator on the case was left in the dark until Monday morning. And the case itself appeared strong and to be doing well in trial.

All combined, this deal reeks of probable corruption and cronyism. As Research Director Matt Stoller writes in the BIG Newsletter it sure seems like the deal “was cooked up by the higher up politicos.” Such corruption would hardly be out of the question for the Trump-Vance Department of Justice. As we’ve covered extensively, there are credible reports that senior DOJ officials pushed through a similarly confounding settlement of a challenge to a $14 billion tech merger last summer, and a controversial approval of a large real estate merger last fall, after meeting with lobbyists working for the various companies. The Department’s antitrust chief, Gail Slater, who opposed both moves but was overruled by higher-ups, was fired in February. At that time, the American Prospect reported that Live Nation was ramping up lobbying efforts to settle the case.

Even if it is not surprising, this seemingly sleazy deal represents a direct threat to the health of America’s cultural life. Live Nation’s self-reinforcing monopoly power across several layers of the live events business threatens the viability of artists and independent music venues, and its outrageous fees have made the company public enemy number one among music fans — and in particular Taylor Swift fans, who turned against the company when a combo of greed and ineptitude made it all but impossible for many of them to get tickets for her popular Eras tour without shelling out four figures.

Adding insult to injury, newly released evidence from this case reveals Ticketmaster executives bragging about how they gouged the public:

But as we said up top, the case is not over. Twenty seven of the forty state attorneys general who had joined the case refused to sign onto the settlement, and Friday afternoon the judge declared trial will resume on Monday, with states in the driver’s seat.

“The DOJ’s settlement was plainly inadequate and we are now moving ahead without them,” Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser wrote on Twitter, adding that he is “particularly concerned about reports suggesting that the settlement, like other recent justice department settlements, was reached through improper lobbying and pay-for-play politics.”

We’ll be keeping a close eye on how the trial proceeds from here. For daily updates, make sure to follow Big Tech on Trial.

Major Fixes Needed for Trump to Avoid More USMCA Embarrassment

The six-year review of Trump’s signature first-term trade deal, the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), is in full swing. U.S.-Mexico meetings are scheduled for next week, Mexico and Canada will meet in May, and, despite bilateral tensions, U.S. and Canadian trade officials met last Friday.

Trump has repeatedly lauded the USMCA as the United States’ “most important trade deal.” He promised the deal would deliver balanced trade, growth in manufacturing employment, and a boom in American industry, undoing decades of harm wrought by the North American Free Trade Agreement. However, a new report by Economic Liberties’ Rethink Trade finds the USMCA’s results were mixed at best: Trade deficits are up, manufacturing employment is down, and the improved labor enforcement rules and imported product standards were not sufficient to fix structural problems.

As the United States approaches a July 1, 2026, deadline to complete a first mandatory review, Trump officials must prioritize a major renegotiation over small tweaks to the status quo. Improvements must secure better labor rights enforcement, include measures to raise Mexican wages, and tighten rules of origin import standards.

Quick Hits