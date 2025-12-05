Credit: iStock/Michael Way

By Kainoa Lowman and Katie Hettinga

Welcome back to the The Economic Populist’s Weekly Rewind. Every Friday, we’ll briefly recap the week’s biggest news, updates, and developments in the fight against corporate power.

Here’s what to know this week.

An $82 billion Netflix-Warner Bros Acquisition Threatens Hollywood—and America

Netflix announced Friday morning that they had come to a deal to purchase Warner Bros Discovery’s Hollywood studios and streaming services — including HBO — for an eye-popping $82.7 billion. It was the culmination of a months-long public wooing process, as Paramount, Comcast and the ultimately successful Netflix expressed interest in Warner Bros after the company announced it was for sale earlier this year.

If you love movies and television — or even if you do not — you should be alarmed. As Research Director Matt Stoller explained live on CNBC this morning, in an analysis echoed by former DOJ Antitrust chief Jonathan Kanter and Cinema United CEO Michael O’Leary, the deal is bad for America’s entertainment business and dangerous for democracy.

This is a classic story of dangerous consolidation, one that would fundamentally reshape Hollywood and impact everyone from film industry workers to consumers who want to view entertainment for the worse. Netflix is America’s biggest streamer, and HBO Max is number three after Amazon Prime Video. By acquiring a major competior—as well as WBD’s massive and valuable content library, which includes DC superheroes, Harry Potter, and Lord of the Rings, and is currently licensed to streamers beyond HBO—Netflix would control 30 percent of the streaming market and be in a strong position to turbocharge the inflation we are already seeing in streaming prices.

The deal could strike a deadly blow to the struggling movie theater business. Theaters need a robust calendar of new releases to be profitable, but major studio mergers tend to reduce movie output, as we saw after the Disney-Fox merger in 2019. And of course, in this case the acquirer is not a typical studio but a streamer that prefers to have people watch its films on-platform (when Netflix-produced films are released in theaters, it’s typically for a short time). In comments this morning, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos couldn’t even get through a perfunctory assurance that upcoming WBD films will be released in theaters without emphasizing that in the long-run, “our primary goal is to bring first-run movies to our members.”

Meanwhile, Hollywood creatives and crew-members, already squeezed to the brink by decades of studio mergers, would be left with even fewer potential buyers for their services. As the Writers Guild, which came out swinging against the deal, said in a released statement, “The world’s largest streaming company swallowing one of its biggest competitors is what antitrust laws were designed to prevent. The outcome would eliminate jobs, push down wages, worsen conditions for all entertainment workers, raise prices for consumers, and reduce the volume and diversity of content for all viewers.”

It gets worse. Netflix-WBD also has major implications for free speech and democracy. The Trump Administration has eagerly used its power over media mergers as leverage to receive favorable media coverage. CBS news and fired Stephen Colbert as they sought approval for their merger last year; in September Disney suspended Jimmy Kimmel over jokes about slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk—as its affiliate-partner Nexstar Media Group sought approval on a $6.2 billion merger with media conglomerate Tegna. It’s quite probable that Netflix and WBD would similarly attempt to curry favor with Trump as they push for a deal that appears to blatantly violate antitrust law. Both companies have plenty of cards to play. Notably, WBD owns CNN — and, yes, there is concern out there that the executive suite suits could tone down coverage of the Trump administration as they try to gain approval to move forward with Netflix.

So, what will happen next? There are some interesting political dynamics at play, as Stoller explained at length over at the BIG Newsletter. Trump may be predisposed against this deal—he likely would prefer for WBD to be acquired by Paramount-Skydance, which backed by his ally Larry Ellison, the founder of Oracle and soon-to-be co-owner of TikTok. The New York Post reported on Wednesday that the Department of Justice Antitrust Division would oppose a deal by Netflix, presumably in order to land one for Ellison. This is a heads you win, tails I lose situation for Americans: the Trump administration would be opposing the merger currently on offer, but for fundamentally corrupt and self-interested reasons, resulting in an unwelcome — and dangerous — further politicalization of the merger review process.

At the same time, it’s not improbable that Trump comes around to a Netflix sale — as long as Netflix makes the right concessions to his imperious whims. If that does happen, California Attorney General Rob Bonta has the power to sue to block the deal himself. Bonta is on the record opposing further consolidation in Hollywood.

Expect much more from us on this as things unfold.

Michael Jordan Takes NASCAR Monopoly to Court

A year ago, basketball legend and racing team owner Michael Jordan filed an antitrust suit against NASCAR, alleging it engaged in anticompetitive behavior to prevent rival stock car racing series from emerging. On Monday, the case went to trial.

The stakes are high for fans of the sport. Teams get terrible financial deals from NASCAR, which allegedly wields direct and inderect control over racetracks to preserve its monopoly. Even the most successful teams are constantly on the verge of bankruptcy. The trial appears to be going well for Jordan’s side thus far; it will wrap up early next week.

Even for those who aren’t particularly interested in stock car racing, the trial holds a broader significance. At a time when federal antitrust enforcement has been co-opted as a tool for the Trump Administration’s corruption, a win for Jordan would showcase private plaintiff lawsuits as a means of carrying the antimonopoly torch.

Commerce Secretary Lutnick Bargaining Away Industrial Tariffs for Tech Handouts

In a stunning admission of administration priorities, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick told reporters last week that the U.S. would be willing to make a deal with the EU to cut steel and aluminum tariffs in exchange for the bloc standing down on regulation of Big Tech companies. Translation: The official White House position is that delivering whatever Big Tech wants is a major goal of U.S. “trade” negotiations and that manufacturing protections are up for sale to countries willing to give Big Tech free rein.

Lutnick specifically named outstanding EU cases against Google, Microsoft, and Amazon as obstacles to the United States reaching an agreement with Brussels on metals tariffs. EU officials have maintained that the bloc’s landmark digital laws are not targeted at U.S. companies but at large tech companies — a designation that includes several American companies but also covers Chinese company ByteDance and Dutch company Booking.

Demands to roll back digital regulation have remained a key priority for the president this year, possibly in relation to the millions of dollars tech billionaires have poured into Trump projects since the inauguration.

Quick Hits