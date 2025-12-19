By Kainoa Lowman

Welcome back to the The Economic Populist’s Weekly Rewind. Every Friday, we’ll briefly recap the week’s biggest news, updates, and developments in the fight against corporate power.

A quick editorial note: The Economic Populist will be off for the next two weeks. Thank you for being a part of our first year, and we’ll see you in 2026!

With that, here’s what to know this week.

Pepsi and Walmart Conspired to Raise Grocery Prices, Lawsuit Shows

Last Friday, the Institute for Local Self-Reliance won a legal fight to unseal a lawsuit against Pepsi filed by Lina Khan’s Federal Trade Commission. The case was summarily abandoned by her Trump administration successor, which claimed it was “purely political” with “no evidence.”

Au contraire. The release reveals the Khan-era FTC was completely correct in its assessment. The filings revealed Pepsi has a pact with Walmart to ensure the retail giant always has the best prices on its products. It ensures that by actively raising prices across the rest of the market.

Pepsi, recognizing Walmart is its most important customer, pledged to maintain a “price gap” for Walmart versus other retailers. Pepsi constantly monitored retail prices on its massive stable of products, and if a competitor got too close to what Walmart was charging, Pepsi intervened—in some cases, by restricting promotions or raising wholesale prices on the offender.

The scheme looks like a clear violation of the Robinson-Patman Act, which prohibits wholesalers from charging retailers different prices for the same quantity of the same good. It’s truly outrageous — and we still don’t know how much it cost American consumers because the price hikes described in the case themselves are still redacted.

If the Trump administration was truly invested in restoring affordability to American life, this case wouldn’t have been dropped in the first place. (As David Dayen of the American Prospect noted, the decision came shortly after Pepsi hired high-powered antitrust lobbyists.) The good news is that state attorneys general can pick up the slack. On Thursday, Sen. Cory Booker introduced a bill that proposes to allow state AGs to recoup monetary damages for prosecuting RPA violations, apparently to encourage them to pursue such cases.

Elsewhere in the world of grocery price discrimination, the FTC is reportedly investigating Instacart after Groundwork Collaborative, More Perfect Union, and Consumer Reports found consumers were charged different prices for the same basket of groceries. But given FTC Chair Andrew Ferguson’s handling of the equally-scandalous Pepsi-Walmart situation—and his duties as an antitrust enforcer generally—we’re not holding our breath.

If you want to know more about the details of this audacious Pepsi scheme, we recommend reading Research Director Matt Stoller’s viral breakdown, or the surprisingly compact and readable un-redacted legal complaint itself.

Economic Liberties Testifies on Private Equity in Youth Sports

Youth sports is getting more expensive and exclusive and, yes, Economic Liberties is on the case. Senior Legal Fellow Katie Van Dyck was the star witness at a Tuesday House hearing entitled “Benched: The Crisis in American Youth Sports and Its Cost to Our Future.” The hearing covered a becoming all-too-familiar for American families: the soaring cost and concomitant, toxic drive for early specialization in youth sports. Van Dyck described how private equity firms are buying up an increasing number of leagues in a multitude of sports and jacking up fees in what is now a $40 billion industry as parents desperately chase college scholarships. “Youth sports used to be a great equalizer,” Van Dyck testified. “Today, it’s the latest victim in a financialized economy.”

In the words of trade publication Sports Planning Guide, Van Dyck “delivered one of the hearing’s sharpest critiques.” You can read more coverage of the hearing in USA Today—and stay tuned for more from us on this topic.

