By Kainoa Lowman and Katie Hettinga

Welcome back to the The Economic Populist’s Weekly Rewind. Every Friday, we’ll briefly recap the week’s biggest news, updates, and developments in the fight against corporate power.

Here’s what to know this week.

Netflix or Paramount? Both Are Bad News for Hollywood and Democracy

Late Sunday night, Paramount-Skydance launched a $108 billion hostile bid to acquire Warner Brothers-Discovery, just days after WBD had entered into a $72 billion agreement to sell most of its assets to Netflix.

Either deal would be a disaster for consumers and the entertainment industry. As we wrote last week, Netflix-WBD would almost certainly raise streaming prices, reduce new film output, make it harder for creatives and production crews to make a living, and might spell the end of movies in theaters. Paramount-WBD would have the same effects, if to a marginally lesser (but still alarming) degree. As Research Director Matt Stoller explained in depth on NPR, the core dynamic is the same: fewer choices for consumers, fewer buyers of labor and bidders for screenplays, and more financial extraction and less film output, which movie theaters fear would represent a “tipping point” where their whole business model “crumbles.”

One other thing: Paramount is bidding on all of WBD—including cable assets, namely CNN—while (as of now) Netflix is only buying its studios and streaming assets. A Paramount takeover would thus place another important news artery in the hands of the Trump-aligned Ellison family, which recently acquired CBS — and is already busy remaking it in a, er, more Trump-friendly way — and a stake in TikTok. Paramount CEO David Ellison reportedly promised Trump administration officials that he would make sweeping changes at CNN, in an effort to gain the president’s support. Trump has thus far declined to explicitly endorse either side, although he told reporters on Wednesday “it’s imperative that CNN be sold.”

The prospect of some kind of self-imposed censorship at CNN is scary, but as Senior Fellow Alvaro Bedoya put it on MSNBC, members of congress and advocates must avoid temptation to reflexively support a Netflix bid. Sen. Chris Murray elaborated the point in an excellent Twitter thread: “Tyrants want us to accept blurry moral lines. They want us to accept one level of corruption or illegality just because there is an alternative level that’s much, much worse.” And besides, “Why do we think Netflix won’t agree to the strings Trump puts on this deal?” Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos met with the president before Netflix and WBD announced their agreement; Trump praised him as a “great person.”

The outcome we should be rooting for? Neither deal comes to pass, and WBD remains independent, or sells to a company that’s not a direct Hollywood competitor. The possiblity of WBD remaining independent should be a bigger part of this discussion. Something that’s been lost in all the drama around a sale is the fact that it has been the top-performing studio at the box office this year.

Study Suggests Instacart Engaged in “Surveillance Pricing,” as Sen. Gallego Moves to Outlaw It

If a group of shoppers on Instacart order the same basket of groceries, from the same grocery store, at the same time—for pickup, not delivery—what do they see?

According to a new investigation from our friends at Groundwork Collaborative, Consumer Reports, and More Perfect Union, substantially different prices. You can watch MPU’s video featuring Lina Khan breaking down the investigation here. You may have also heard about Instacart’s pricing practices from our own Weekly Rewind in July, and our friends at Consumer Reports blew the whistle in March. The storm has been brewing!

Groundwork and Consumer Reports put these concerns to the test. Across the month of September, the researchers replicated their investigation into Instacart’s pricing practices across five different U.S. cities, with an aggregate test population of over 400 shoppers. Altogether, basket totals varied by an average of 7%, meaning a household of four may be paying an extra $1,200 per year for groceries without even knowing it.

Why were different consumers being charged different prices for the same food items? Instagram claims they were sending randomized pricing tests, which stores use to “learn what matters most to consumers and how to keep essential items affordable,” as a spokeswoman assured the New York Times. Perhaps. But another, more insidious explanation also exists. In 2022, Instacart acquired AI-based pricing firm Eversight, and according to Eversight’s own patents, Instacart also acquired the ability to pool transaction data across independent grocers to inform pricing recommendations - raising serious risk of illegal price fixing. Eversight’s patents also suggest that Instacart is capable of collecting and exploiting consumer personal data to profile customers and set prices according to their individual willingness to pay, a phenomenon we have been warning about: the rise of “surveillance” pricing.

Signs of this practice—where companies pair their troves of personal data with AI tools to try to charge customers as much as they can pay—have surfaced across the economy in recent years, from airlines to ridesharing. The good news is that policymakers are beginning to fight back. On Tuesday, Sen. Ruben Gallego introduced legislation sponsored by Economic Liberties to ban surveillance pricing, a companion bill to legislation by Rep. Greg Casar, which we endorsed earlier this year. And several states are also paving the way. As awareness grows about this dystopian tactic, so will political momentum to stop it.

Contrary to Trump promises, manufacturing jobs down, trade deficit up, nine-month data show

Trump has made repeated promises that his policies would quickly rebalance U.S. trade, rebuild American manufacturing, and generate an industrial jobs boom. However, in a new infographic webpage released following the publication of U.S. government nine-month international trade data, Rethink Trade found that trade and manufacturing outcomes are not what we were told we would receive.

The highlights: manufacturing employment is down 49,000 jobs since Trump took office, and the overall trade deficit is up 14% compared to the first nine months of 2024. While shipments of some U.S.-manufactured goods are trending up, construction spending in U.S. manufacturing is down by more than $100 billion relative to this point last year.

While some indicators pointed to strengthening manufacturing conditions in the third quarter, it’s clear that Trump’s trade actions thus far have failed to address the root causes of the massive U.S. trade deficit. Full-year data for 2025 will paint a clearer picture of where the American economy may be heading for the rest of Trump’s second term.

Admin Sides With Big Pharma in UK Meds Deal

Last week, the UK agreed to Trump administration demands that its National Health Service (NHS) pay Big Pharma more for brand-name medicines as part of an agreement for the United States to cut tariffs on British imports.

The White House has framed this boon for medicine monopolists as somehow helping to reduce drug prices for U.S. consumers. In fact, it has no connection to U.S. medicine pricing, but simply helps Big Pharma reap even more windfall profits.

UK consumer and health groups protested the move, but the current government seems inclined to do as Trump demands, even as the future of the president’s claimed tariff authority remains unclear.

