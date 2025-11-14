By William J. McGee, Senior Fellow for Aviation and Travel

With help from Kainoa Lowman and Katie Hettinga

After an ignominious 43 days, the longest government shutdown in history is finally over. And just like in January 2019, airline travel disruptions again played a prominent role. But the threats to airline safety and stability will linger for months if not years to come, as the shutdown exacerbated ongoing issues in the industry itself.

There are two key concerns:

The air traffic control (ATC) workforce is in worse shape than it was before October 1st. Staff shortages have deteriorated to the point that experts question how quickly the world’s largest and busiest ATC network can reboot after 13,000 controllers went unpaid for 6 weeks, amid thousands of flight disruptions.

Little attention was paid to the serious long-term effects of furloughing most Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) safety inspectors, allowing the airlines and manufacturers such as Boeing to police themselves under the honor system.

Faulty Towers?

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy likes to boast the United States has “the safest airspace in the world.“ But the government’s underfunding, understaffing, and underequipping of the FAA date back to ATC worker shortages caused by Ronald Reagan’s firing of unionized controllers in 1981.

In other words, the ATC system was already in crisis before October. Estimates vary, but FAA was short 3,000 to 3,500 controllers, and 30% of its air-traffic facilities nationwide had staffing levels 10% below minimums. Months ago, Newark Liberty Airport became the poster child for dysfunction due to ATC short staffing and antiquated equipment. Now matters have deteriorated precipitously. On November 9th, Duffy stated: “I used to have about four controllers retire a day before the shutdown. I’m now up to 15 to 20 a day are retiring.”

President Donald Trump almost certainly made a bad situation worse when he excoriated controllers in a Truth Social rant, calling those who didn’t come into work complainers, even as evidence emerged that some were turning to making DoorDash deliveries to get by without a paycheck. One House Democrat called Trump’s attack “unhinged.” But the next day, Duffy doubled down for his boss and said of controllers: “I’m concerned about their dedication, I’m concerned about their patriotism.”

Then there is the matter of how mandatory flight cutbacks at 40 airports nationwide were implemented. While safety absolutely comes first, the FAA offered little transparency on this process, let alone the subsequent effects on competition. With the busy Thanksgiving weekend looming, important questions persist:

How long will flight restrictions remain?

What role did larger airlines play in selecting the affected airports, especially the 10 airports not part of the FAA’s “Core 30”?

Why were airlines allowed to select flights for cutback, and how are those decisions affecting competition?

Does FAA directing airlines to coordinate schedule cuts violate existing antitrust laws?

Duffy also initially allowed private jets to continue flying in congested airspace and at slot-controlled airports. When the FAA finally did act, constraints on private aircraft went into effect at only 12 of the 40 restricted airports.

Who Guards the Guards?

Despite repeated shutdowns, we’ve yet to adequately define the term “essential workers.” Among those, er, flying under the radar are government workers critical to transportation and key among these are FAA safety inspectors responsible for overseeing a sprawling industry of airlines, airports, repair shops, manufacturers, and much more.

Yes, we’ve long had shortages of inspectors as well; had the inspection force kept pace with passenger boardings since the 1980s, we’d have about 6,000 rather than 4,000. FAA has made do with flawed programs like electronic surveillance and designated corporate employees acting as FAA surrogates.

However, furloughing inspectors—even “temporarily” for six weeks—while allowing the aviation industry to effectively guard itself is highly dangerous, an issue I investigated for Consumer Reports in 2019. It’s hard to even calculate the potential damage of backlogged certifications and unaddressed paperwork concerning not just airlines but airports, private aircraft, repair shops, aviation schools, etc.

What’s Ahead?

Here’s a chilling coda to the longest period without government surveillance in American history. When Trump oversaw that 35-day shutdown in 2018-2019? Months later, The Wall Street Journal noted the second fatal 737 MAX crash was due in part to the FAA failing to properly oversee Boeing’s work on the flawed MCAS software that caused both accidents, stating: “U.S. officials have said the federal government’s recent shutdown also halted work on the fix for five weeks.”

Let’s hope the months to come don’t bring similarly tragic news.

Quick Hits: