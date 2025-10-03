By Kainoa Lowman and Katie Hettinga

Welcome back to the The Economic Populist’s Weekly Rewind. Every Friday, we’ll briefly recap the week’s biggest news, updates, and developments in the fight against corporate power.

Here’s what to know this week.

Economic Liberties’ McGee Testifies Before Senate on Airline Consolidation Crisis

On Tuesday, Economic Liberties Senior Fellow for Aviation and Travel William McGee testified before the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, Competition, and Consumer rights for a hearing on “Examining Competition in America’s Skies.”

McGee’s testimony detailed how consolidation by the “Big Four” airlines has decimated service in major cities, stranded small and rural communities, and degraded passenger experiences nationwide. He urged lawmakers to adopt sensible regulation, ensure airport access for new entrants, empower states to protect consumers, and reinstate fair competition measures to curb the outsized power of dominant airlines. These recommendations are drawn from a detailed report McGee co-authored last year, “How to Fix Flying: A New Approach to Regulating the Airline Industry.”

“We’re at an inflection point,” McGee said. “Congress needs to investigate the failures of deregulation – and, just as it did 50 years ago, hear from the public, not just airline executives and their lobbyists. Your constituents will tell you the truth. Flying today is a miserable experience. It wasn’t always this way. It doesn’t have to be this way.” A bipartisan set of lawmakers, from Sen. Richard Blumenthal to Sen. Katie Britt, seemed to be in agreement, challenging a representative from lobbying group Airlines 4 America on airlines use of surveillance pricing, declining service of smaller markets, and more.

Supreme Court to Rule on Presidential Tariff Authority

Rethink Trade issued a preview this week of the looming Supreme Court case that will decide the fate of President Trump’s widest-ranging tariffs on most countries. The piece unpacks the core issues at stake in the case and the possible implications of the court ruling either way. Oral arguments are scheduled for November 5. The core question: Does the statute Trump used, the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), allow his particular “reciprocal” and “fentanyl trafficking” tariffs?

Other, more traditional statutes clearly authorize presidents to impose tariffs, so if the court rules against the IEEPA tariffs, the administration is likely to use other authorities. Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 authorizes a president to impose tariffs for national security purposes and Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 to address unfair trade practices.

New tariffs announced this week by Trump could generate a challenge against Section 232, not regarding whether that law allows tariffs—it does—but whether it allows the tariffs Trump is proposing. Investigations required under this law must document how targeted imports threaten national security. But Trump’s Monday proclamation about timber and lumber imports specifically targets upholstered furniture and kitchen cabinets! Tariffs on wood and wood products are meant to reinforce U.S. timber and lumber capacity for construction and infrastructure, which is a legitimate national resilience concern. However, it’s difficult to understand how a cozy sofa (no matter how nice it may be) is vital to national security. Some observers wonder if political security is not at issue: The domestic upholstered furniture industry that has been decimated by imports was in swing-state North Carolina.

After Failing to Block Previous Housing Mergers, FTC Sues Zillow and Redfin Over Anticompetitive “Pay-to-Quit” Agreements

On Wednesday, the Federal Trade Commission sued Zillow and Redfin over an $100 million agreement to eliminate competition in the nationwide rental internet listing service market.

According to the FTC’s complaint, the companies signed two agreements in February 2025 under which Zillow paid Redfin $100 million to shut down its multifamily listing business. Redfin agreed to terminate all customer contracts, and to remove listings from its sites. Redfin then fired 450 people–nearly its entire sales team–and agreed to assist Zillow in hiring some of those employees, while transferring customer relationships and sensitive data.

Finally, Redfin promised not to compete in the multifamily rental listing market for up to nine years, instead syndicating Zillow’s listings on its own sites. For consumers, this means that Redfin-owned platforms like Rent.com still exist, but simply show the same apartment results as Zillow. The FTC argues that this scheme eliminated head-to-head competition between two of only three national players that control 85% of the market for apartment listings.

As Economic Liberties Research Manager Laurel Kilgour put it, “it’s good to see a sign of life from an agency that has has initiated few antitrust cases this year, while controversially abandoning others.” The list of actions the agency has failed to take include blocking similar deals that create monopoly power in other niches of the housing market. This spring, Rocket Companies, America’s largest mortgage lender, Mr. Cooper Group, America’s largest mortgage servicer, as well as Redfin itself. Despite the anticompetitive deal, Redfin still operates popular listing platforms (even if they are just reflections of Zillow) as well as brokerage and financing businesses. As we wrote back in April, these moves represent an effort to consolidate the entire homebuying process onto one platform, with potentially harmful impacts for consumers.

Quick Hits