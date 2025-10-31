By Kainoa Lowman and Katie Hettinga

Another Week of American Workers Last Trade Policy

Trump’s fetish for announcing any deal — seemingly without care about the terms in question — have led to yet another embarrassing “deal” with China. Trump agreed to various concessions to China, including tariff cuts and a one-year suspension of trade enforcement actions designed to rebuild the crushed U.S. shipbuilding sector, in exchange for China basically agreeing to resume the status quo ante. This includes kicking the can further down the road on China instead of addressing China’s monopoly on rare earths processing or its mercantilist abuses.

At the same time, “deals” announced by the Trump administration with Malaysia and Cambodia on October 26 abound with favorable terms for corporations and lack any plan to rebalance U.S. trade or rebuild domestic manufacturing. The two countries combined only accounted for 1.4% of total U.S. goods and services trade in 2024. This “deal” may secure better market access for some specialized industries but will hardly make a dent in the United States’ massive and growing trade deficit or prompt investment in U.S. manufacturing.

What unifies all this? Candidate Trump’s promises to boost U.S. jobs and wages have fallen low on President Trump’s trade priority list while changes to other countries’ laws to help Big Tech and Big Pharma and the desire to make a deal — any deal — have risen to the top.

Is it the AI Job-Pocalypse—or a Shiny Excuse for Layoffs?

Major corporate layoffs were all over the news this week. Amazon made headlines when it announced on Tuesday it would lay off 14,000 corporate employees; UPS said the same day that it had cut 48,000 workers this year. On Wednesday, General Motors slashed 1,7000 jobs, and Paramount 1,000—the latest round of mass layoffs at the media giant following its mega-merger with Skydance. Target, Nestlé, and Novo Nordisk have announced big cuts in previous weeks.

In a “frozen” labor market with little hiring, companies are quick to cite AI-related efficiencies as the reason for kicking so many employees to the curb. But there’s reason to be skeptical. Studies have shown negligible returns on corporate AI inivatives, casting doubt on claims of efficiency gains. As MIT economist David Autor told NBC, “It’s much easier for a company to say, ‘We are laying workers off because we’re realizing AI-related efficiencies’ than to say ‘We’re laying people off because we’re not that profitable or bloated, or facing a slowing economic environment, etc … Whether or not AI were the reason, you’d be wise to attribute the credit/blame to AI.” We may have seen this dynamic at work in the case of Amazon, which initially suggested its cuts were due to AI-related efficiencies, only for CEO Andy Jassy to clarify on the company’s Thursday earnings call that they were due to pandemic-era over-hiring, another common employer layoff excuse.

This is not to say that AI is not having a concrete impact in certain corners of the labor market. (Online study assistant Chegg, a company very much in AI’s line of fire, announced it was laying off 45% of its staff this week; demand for entry-level software engineers has plummeted.) But overall economists are warning against interpreting the recent flurry of headlines as evidence of widespread AI-related labor market impact, or a statistically meaningful trend towards layoffs across the economy. At the same time, Trump’s chaotic tariffs, which have discouraged business investment and hiring, are certainly not helping your employment prospects either. We will likely need to wait till the government reopens and the Bureau of Labor Statistics releases new job numbers for more clarity on what’s exactly going on.

Zombie CFPB Tries to Block States from Banning Medical Debt from Credit Reports

On Tuesday, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau issued interpretive guidance stating that states cannot wipe medical debt off consumers’ credit reports. Medical debt in the US stands at $220 billion, impacting the credit scores of countless financially-responsible Americans. Under former director Rohit Chopra, the CFPB issued a rule to prohibit credit reporting agencies from including medical debt in credit reports; the CFPB under Trump refused to defend the rule in court when a financial industry lawsuit struck it down. Now, the CFPB is helping industry go after 15 state laws that restrict medical debt reporting.

Of course, this is not really the CFPB we’re talking about, but rather the zombie CFPB. The Trump administration has systematically gutted the agency (it does not currently have a director, and has fired a large percentage of its staff) and ordered it to stop doing its job. But it occasionally brings it back from the almost dead to assist the corporate interests it was established to regulate and police. As Chi Chi Wu of the National Consumer Law Center told The Lever of this most recent episode: “It’s not just taking a hands-off approach and saying, ‘We won’t protect consumers,’ it’s saying, ‘We are going to actively harm you.’”

