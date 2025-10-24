By Kainoa Lowman and Katie Hettinga

Welcome back to the The Economic Populist’s Weekly Rewind. Every Friday, we’ll briefly recap the week’s biggest news, updates, and developments in the fight against corporate power.

Here’s what to know this week.

Beef & Soybeans from Argentina, Funding from U.S.

It’s Exhibit A in Trump forgetting his “America First” trade commitments: Amid a growing U.S. food trade deficit that includes a declining beef trade balance, Trump is dangling new tariff-free access to the U.S. market for Argentine beef. The proposal is the latest gift Trump is offering libertarian Argentine president Javier Milei, a Trump ally whose party has started losing elections. Trump did not campaign on a pledge to help foreign leaders whose right-wing ideologies he likes, but rather to help U.S. producers.

Republican politicians and farmers alike are complaining (or, as news headlines like to say, beefing) about Trump’s Argentine beef imports idea. Trump is not, can we say, moo-ved? On Wednesday, he posted on Truth Social that “the only reason” ranchers are “doing so well” is because he imposed tariffs on imported cattle. It would be news to many cattle ranchers that they are doing well, as the herd size has dwindled to record lows and U.S. beef processing is concentrated into four mega-firms whose local monopolies empower them to offer ranchers low prices for cattle even as consumers pay near record amounts for beef.

This latest Argentine trade development follows a $40 billion bailout that included a currency swap and massive loans. It’s not the first time in recent history U.S. farmers have swallowed the cost of Trump’s friendship with Milei: It was reported this week that September 2025 was the first month in seven years that China imported zero soybeans from the United States… soybeans from Argentina likely filled in Chinese demand. The day after the U.S. bailout was announced, Argentina dropped its export taxes on soy to facilitate major Chinese purchases. At the same time, Trump’s promised farmer bailout also has not materialized. Undercutting U.S. farmers with more imported beef — especially with no rules on the books mandating country-of-origin labeling — would only make a bad situation worse.

AWS Outage Underscores Risks of Corporate Concentration

On Monday, Amazon Web Services, the cloud computing provider that powers a large portion of the internet, experienced a massive outage that took down over 1,000 websites and services, including Snapchat, Reddit, Venmo and numerous bank websites. AWS controls 30% of the global cloud market; together with Microsoft’s Azure and Google Cloud it controls over 60%.

The AWS outage is just the latest example of how corporate concentration undermines the resilience of the US economy. In February of last year, a cyberattack on UnitedHealth Group-owned Change Healthcare, the dominant electronic data exchange in the healthcare industry, broke the entire US healthcare system for weeks. Disruptions to dominant suppliers of components for baby formula, IV bags, and military munitions have also sparked crises over the past few years. All of this causes pain to Americans — in higher prices, in time wasted trying to deal with the impact of shortages and crises caused by corporate concentration and dominance. Economic Liberties Matt Stoller call these increaingly common and personally borne costs “corporate sludge.”

Trump Pardons Crypto Founder Who Boosted Family’s Ventures

On Thursday, President Donald Trump pardoned Chengpeng Zhao, the founder of Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange. Zhao pleaded guilty in 2023 to violating anti-money-laundering laws. The move looks an awful lot like a favor for a key enabler of the Trump family’s crypto-based corruption machine. Binance wrote the code for the USD1 stablecoin issued by World Liberty Financial, a company run by Trump’s sons Eric and Don Jr. Binance then agreed to receive a $2 billion investment from Gulf investors denominated in USD1, a transaction potentially worth tens of millions for World Liberty Financial.

