PetSmart allegedly used employer-driven debt “TRAPs” to lock pet groomers in their jobs. Credit: chieftalentofficer.com

By Kainoa Lowman and Katie Hettinga

Welcome back to the The Economic Populist’s Weekly Rewind. Every Friday, we’ll briefly recap the week’s biggest news, updates, and developments in the fight against corporate power.

Here’s what to know this week.

California Bans Coercive “Stay or Pay” Provisions in Employment Contracts

After Governor Gavin Newsom signed a groundbreaking new law to ban “algorithmic price-fixing” last week, California is back with another first-in-the-nation law to tackle a dangerous abuse of corporate power. On Tuesday, Newsom signed a bill outlawing employment contract provisions that use financial penalties to lock workers in their jobs.

AB 692 bans so-called training repayment agreement provisions, or “TRAPs,” which threaten workers with thousands of dollars in “debt” if they leave their jobs before a set period of time—often under the guise of compensating the employer for mandatory on-the-job training. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has documented the use of TRAPs in industries ranging from health care to transportation to retail; the Student Borrower Protection Center estimates that TRAPs exist “in segments of the U.S. labor market that collectively employ more than one in three private-sector workers.” It’s worth emphasizing that these agreements are not solely, or even mainly, being foisted upon workers in high-powered or training-intensive jobs: one of the most egregious examples involves pet groomers at PetSmart.

AB 692 prohibits all forms of employers imposing or collecting debts tied to training or other “employment-related costs,” and also bars the use of straight-up fees or penalties to discourage workers from quitting.

Beyond its direct effects on the labor market, AB 692 heralds a successful collaboration between labor, anti-monopoly, and consumer protection advocates in the face of opposition from powerful interest groups. Economic Liberties is proud to have advocated for the law alongside partners including California Nurses Association, Protect Borrowers, California Federation of Labor Unions, California Employment Lawyers Association and Towards Justice.

New York Bans Algorithmic Price-Fixing in Housing

In a major victory for New York renters, NY Gov. Kathy Hochul signed groundbreaking legislation this week that makes her state the first in the nation to explicitly prohibit landlords and software firms from using algorithms to collude on rent prices, a practice that has driven up housing costs and reduced competition across the country.

By enabling landlords to set rents above competitive levels and raise marginal profits, even at lower occupancy rates, algorithmic price-fixing has been connected to rental housing affordability crises everywhere from Seattle to Atlanta. According to a complaint by the Arizona Attorney General, RealPage alone is allegedly responsible for 12 and 13 percent rent increases in Phoenix and Tucson, respectively. Making housing more affordable isn’t simply a matter of building more homes. Any effort to bring down the cost of living also needs to directly tackle the use of black box algorithms that giant corporations use to boost their bottom line at the expense of the rest of us.

The NY legislation, S7882/A1417, builds on growing state and local efforts to crack down on algorithmic price-fixing in rental housing, Economic Liberties has been working on this issue since 2024, helping pass the first such ordinance in San Francisco. Since then about a dozen municipalities including Seattle, Philadelphia, and Jersey City have also enacted legislation addressing this scourge. The movement is a growing one, and we will continue to work on it. New York is the largest victory to date, but it won’t be the last.

China Cutting Off Rare Earths Supply Chain

China’s announcement of broad export controls on critical minerals and rare earth magnets — and the equipment needed to process them — has the potential to shut down the modern economy. The United States would be impacted dramatically if our rare earth supply were cut off, but other countries are at risk as well: On October 14, the European Commission issued a call for the entire G7 to coordinate a joint response given the dire threats also posed to other countries.

It remains unclear how this episode will play out. Some argue imposing export controls is a negotiating tactic in advance of a potential Trump-Xi summit meeting. Others note that this was a foreseeable move and a meditated strategy given earlier this year, China revoked the passports of people with knowledge of critical minerals technology acquired from working in processing facilities so as not to allow dissemination of this knowledge worldwide and enable outside capacity.

China’s monopolization of the global rare earths supply chain is a longstanding issue. Congressional hearings and studies on rare earth elements — and their importance for national security — followed September 2010 reports that China shut down exports of critical minerals to Japan. Rush Doshi, now at the Council on Foreign Relations and previously China director at the National Security Council under Biden, has tracked this issue for a long time and has ideas about how to speed the needed building up of critical minerals processing capacity outside China, including through coordinated strategy undertaken jointly with other countries. You can read more about them here.

Quick Hits