By Kainoa Lowman and Katie Hettinga

Welcome back to the The Economic Populist’s Weekly Rewind. Every Friday, we’ll briefly recap the week’s biggest news, updates, and developments in the fight against corporate power.

Here’s what to know this week.

California Bans Algorithmic Price-Fixing

L-R: Loyal Terry, Legislative Aide to Majority Leader Cecilia Aguiar-Curry; Teri Olle, Economic Security Project; Majority Leader Aguiar-Curry; Economic Liberties’ Lee Hepner; and Mariko Yoshihara, Yoshihara Law & Policy, after presenting AB 325 to a committee.

On Monday, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed AB 325—the Preventing Algorithmic Price Fixing Act—a bill that strengthens the state’s antitrust laws to thwart algorithmic price fixing cartels. It is is the first statewide law in the nation to tackle this pervasive anticompetitive practice.

That this legislation has passed in Big Tech’s backyard speaks to the pressure Gov. Newsom, a reliable ally of the industry, faces to show he is addressing the cost of living crisis. AB 325 caps a two year campaign by Economic Liberties and, especially, Senior Legal Counsel Lee Hepner (along with a number of partner organizations) to ban algorithmic price fixing schemes in the rental housing market and beyond.

E-commerce platforms such as Amazon and apartment management software RealPage use “smart-pricing” tools or “revenue management systems” to dictate or recommend prices for goods and services, including housing, allowing for price-fixing without direct communication. According to one state legal complaint, RealPage is allegedly responsible for 12 and 13 percent rent increases in Phoenix and Tucson, respectively.

It’s easy to see how “algorithmic price-fixing” harms consumers. But when platform-based or AI-based pricing tools restrict the independent price-setting authority of independent sellers and small businesses—as federal prosecutors have alleged of Realpage, and the California AG has alleged of Amazon—otherwise independent businesses are also detrimentally boxed in. Thus, as Research Director Matt Stoller wrote in his BIG Newsletter, AB 325 is fundamentally an anti-coercion law: “a statement about what it means to live in free society.”

OpenAI-AMD Partnership Heightens AI Bubble Fears

On Monday, OpenAI and chip designer Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) announced a partnership that will see OpenAI purchase tens of billions of dollars worth of AMD processors for AI data centers. A major media narrative is that the deal “challenges Nvidia’s dominance,” although this probably overstates the threat to the world’s most valuable company: OpenAI will use AMD chips for “inference,” or running models in response to user queries rather than training them. Nvidia’s true monopoly is on providing chips for training, while the market for chips that run inference is already relatively competitive.

For Americans, what’s significant about this deal is its structure. OpenAI-AMD is a “partnership,” rather than simply a transaction, because in addition to receiving chips for its money, OpenAI is also set to receive up to 10% ownership of its new supplier. In other words, AMD is essentially paying OpenAI (in the form of stock) to buy its chips.

This is just the latest in a growing list of major AI deals that can only be described as circular. Last month, Nvidia announced it would invest up to $100 billion in OpenAI to help fund a massive data center buildout; OpenAI in turn committed to filling those data centers with Nvidia chips. Nvidia has also invested in Elon Musk’s xAI and several smaller AI startups, and inked a $6.3 billion agreement to shore up the finances of CoreWeave, a “neocloud” which buys and rents out access to Nvidia chips. OpenAI, whose revenues pale in comparison to its infrastructure spending, has committed $300 billion to cloud provider Oracle, which a customer of NVIDIA. Bloomberg created this helpful visualization of the web of deals:

Nvidia and now AMD recycle cash into boosting demand from their customers, they are feeding a speculative craze that many analysts have come to view as unsustainable and harmful to the broader economy. There are parallels to the dot-com bubble, where telecom equipment providers used “vendor financing” to help internet companies spend beyond their means. This on-paper revenue growth inflated the equipment providers’ financial valuations in the short term, only to evaporate when investors lost confidence in their customers.

If investors lose faith that the OpenAIs of the world are building technology that will be massively profitable—or even somewhat profitable, against the massive sums being spent on infrastructure—the financial reverberations will be difficult to escape. Economists estimate that the data center boom accounted for as much as 92% of GDP growth in the first half of this year, and 75% of the S&P 500’s returns over the last few years. Today, Nvidia and Microsoft alone make up 14% of the weight of the index, and the “Mag 7” of leading tech stocks make up over 30%. Few retirement accounts would be left unscathed by a market correction.

Of course, AI mania and bubble fears long predate recent the recent circular financing deals. But the stock pops following each are guiding the market to even higher heights, and potentially an even steeper fall. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman “has the power to crash the global economy for a decade or take us all to the promised land,” wrote Stacy Rasgon, a leading semiconductor analyst, in an investor note following the AMD deal. “Right now we don’t know which is in the cards.”

Argentina First? Trump Bailout Leaves Americans Behind

The administration’s startling plan to bail out Argentina to the tune of $20 billion is the latest example of Trump trade decisions that conflict with his stated “America First” goals. Trump’s latest counterintuitive international commercial policy move is to extend a credit swap line to Argentina, a country led by another right-wing Trump ally, Javier Milei. There is no upside for Americans from this bailout. In fact, the day after it was announced, Argentina dropped its export taxes so as to strike a deal to sell its soybeans to China — a move that worsens the situation for struggling U.S. farmers who have been locked out of China’s market after China retaliated over new tariffs on goods sent to the United States.

As a result of all this, the United States’ massive and growing food trade deficit may increase even more. U.S. farmers are already being crushed by monopolization in the industry: Ag supply chains are largely controlled by roughly three dozen corporations. Trump’s proposed billions in bailouts for farmers will not address the market concentration setting American farms up to fail.

Again, this is hardly a first use of Recall Trump’s punishing imposition of high tariffs on Brazil—a country with which the United States has a trade surplus—in order to support Trump’s right-wing, attempted-coup-leader pal Jair Bolsonaro, which obviously will not help to fix the large and growing U.S. trade deficit.

Quick Hits