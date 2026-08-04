The Economic Populist

The Economic Populist

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Erl Happ's avatar
Erl Happ
16h

There is a limit to which industry should be privatised. Consumers have been suckered by the privatization process that has swept through the Western world since Thatcher and Regan set the pace.

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Justin Tipton's avatar
Justin Tipton
1d

If we want to force down the return on capital for electric companies, that's fine. But we also have to force down their risk exposure. Legal liability has grown substantially over time. Telling a utility that consumers aren't willing to pay for below ground transmission, and also, you've got to cover any house that burns in any wildfire in the area isn't a great way to get low capital rates. (I'm all for inconsequential changes like limiting expenses like hotels)

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