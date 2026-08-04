By Lilly Solomon, Policy & Advocacy Associate

U.S. residential utility prices have shot up by a third since 2019, far outpacing the overall inflation rate. The public outcry has focused on everything from AI data centers to solar power farm investments. But there’s also a less-known driver of the utility price surge: the investor-owned utility regulatory system.

For decades, state utility regulators have all but rubber-stamped excessive utility rate requests, despite the fact that these requests are frequently based on manipulated and dubious data. When combined with the impact of rising utility sector consolidation, these increases are costing American consumers billions of dollars annually.

It needs to stop. And Congress and the federal government possess the power to make it happen.

Earlier this year, Rep. Josh Riley (D-NY-19) led the launch of the Lowering Utility Bills Caucus in the House of Representatives, along with Rep. Eugene Vidman (D-VA-7), Rep. Mike Levin (D-CA-49), and Rep. Gottheimer (D-NJ-05), in an effort to supercharge legislative solutions to address utility affordability.

And, in short order, Riley, along with Rep. Greg Casar (D-TX-35), went on to introduce the Lowering Utility Bills Act, which would ban utility companies from passing through such “costs” as private jet rides and political contributions. In addition, the bill cracks down on for-profit monopoly utilities demanding and receiving profit margins far higher than what the market would set if utilities faced actual competition. The bill would also require utilities to prioritize cost-saving capital investments. The American Economic Liberties Project has published an analysis that found legislation such as Reps. Riley and Casar’s bill can save families $500 annually if enacted.

As Casar noted at the press conference introducing the bill, Congress can step in and lead the way because regulation of the utility sector is shared between the federal government and the state governments. Rates charged to consumers on their monthly bills by private, investor-owned utilities, also known as IOUs, are ultimately authorized by state public utilities commissions. Federal regulators provide oversight and additional rate determinations for interstate transmission projects, something that makes up about 20% of a consumer’s monthly utility bill. Both federal and state regulators are supposed to ensure that utilities are charging their captive customers enough to cover the reasonable rates of providing service, but not more than that.

But these regulators — at both the federal and state level — are all too often Exhibit A for the concept of regulatory capture, favoring the interests of the groups they supervise over the Americans they are supposed to protect financially.

The IOUs are supercharging the situation, pushing year-over-year record capital expenditures to justify new rate hikes to captive customers. In 2025, IOUs requested $31B in gas and electric rate increases to earn additional interest on their investments. Rather than choosing the most affordable or clean infrastructure investments, regulators sign off on gold-plated expenditures that bloat utility bills that consumers will be paying back for decades — even as they continue to face a failing utility grid and fossil fuel dependence because, in part, of these short-sighted, greed-first decisions. Between 2025-2030, IOUs plan to spend $1.4T on capital expenditures.

At the same time, IOUs are — as previously discussed — taking advantage of the ground situation by passing through costs, ranging from advertising to luxury perks for their C-suite. This is not pocket change. Already financially strapped customers have been forced unwittingly into paying $1B in utility advertising in the last ten years, not to mention private jet flights for utility executives, country club memberships for “networking opportunities,” as well as at least one $5,000 hotel stay, which included $1,000 in booze and a mani-pedi for one high-ranking corporate suit. As a result of all this, IOUs like the Georgia Company, a Southern Company subsidiary, earn returns greater than the typical Wall Street investor.

But, again, Congress — and by extension all of us — doesn’t need to simply accept this reality. Lawmakers authorized the monopolization of utilities in exchange for regulation, and that same authority gives Congress the power to step in now.

The stakes are getting higher, because IOUs are becoming larger, more consolidated and more powerful. Take Florida-based NextEra Energy, which is currently seeking approval to purchase Virginia’s Dominion Energy for $67 billion. If regulators sign off, it would create the world’s largest regulated utility. The merger is particularly troublesome, given Dominion serves “Data Center Alley” in Ashburn, Virginia. As Senator Angus King (I-ME) rightfully pointed out in a letter urging FERC to block the deal, the combined company could increase its lobbying influence for pro-corporate benefits and raise prices for consumers. This isn’t hyperbole. In an investor presentation, NextEra and Dominion CEOs bragged about increasing capital expenditures by 11%.

True, cost-saving capital investments can decrease the U.S.’s reliance on fossil fuel imports, and clean energy projects are slated to save American consumers $27B-$38B through 2030. But it’s false to assume bloated utility profits are necessary for these investments to continue. Today, a third of American households have to dedicate more than 5% of their income to keeping the power on. That’s not affordable for many. It’s past time Congress used its authority to realign federal regulators with its stated mission to “assist consumers in obtaining reliable, safe, secure, and economically efficient energy services at a reasonable cost.”