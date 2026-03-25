The Economic Populist

The Economic Populist

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Justin Tipton's avatar
Justin Tipton
2h

Private listings are popular in Austin because of taxes. Unique properties use private listings to keep property taxes low by lack of transparency.

Secondly, I find your argument hard to believe that commission based real estate agents aren't trying to get top dollar for their listings.

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