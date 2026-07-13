The Economic Populist

The Economic Populist

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Charley Ice's avatar
Charley Ice
1d

Absolutely! We need to get our public institutions back in to these investments, get corporate gluttons off the payroll.

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Kepler's avatar
Kepler
1d

“Congress can ban private equity’s extractive practices — dividend recapitalization, sale-leasebacks, stay-to-play schemes, junk fees, and predatory false advertising — and hold firms liable for the debts and safety violations plaguing the leagues they oversee.”

As if the worthless Democrats would ever do anything their private equity buddies don’t want. We don’t expect anything from Republicans. Hoping for democrats to do the right thing is hoping your abuser will stop abusing you if you ask nicely.

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