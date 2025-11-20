By Kainoa Lowman, Communications Associate, and Laurel Kilgour, Research Manager

On Tuesday, we brought you an explainer of Economic Liberties’ new paper “Capital Crunch: How the Fall of Local Finance and the Rise of Shareholder Primacy Warped Single-Family Homebuilding in America—and What to Do About It.”

Today, we’re bringing you highlights from the paper’s policy solutions to unlock housing supply and reduce prices.

The paper describes a two-fold problem with how homebuilding is financed today—and how it’s contributing to America’s affordability crisis. First, Wall Street pressures publicly traded corporate homebuilders to prioritize the sale price of their homes over volume—a strategy that works, in part, because these big homebuilders hoard land to prevent potential competitors from undercutting them. Second, local, privately held homebuilders, which once built most of America’s housing stock with financial support from local lenders, cannot fill the supply gap because its increasingly difficult for them to access credit and land.

Here’s what to do about it.

1. Support and Expand Lending to Local Homebuilders

Restoring a thriving ecosystem of local, privately held homebuilders—and the financial institutions that support them—is key to unlocking single-family home supply, as they have greater flexibility to build ahead of demand than publicly traded corporate homebuilders.

Congress should develop lending facilities for small homebuilders and ensure that any future economic rescue packages do not disadvantage them relative to public homebuilders.

The Fed should pursue its statutory mandate to regulate credit by allocating credit in a way that curtails excessive financial speculation without harming single-family homebuilders and manufactured housing companies.

State and local governments should issue bonds to establish revolving loan funds or other lending facilities for smaller homebuilders, administered through local or regional banks and credit unions. (Revolving loans are funds that pay out loans and are later replenished, allowing for more loans to go to other borrowers.)

2. Adopt a Land-Value Tax to Discourage Land Hoarding

Public homebuilders wield their capital advantages to control large tracts of land and hold it off the market so that potential competitors can’t develop them. This anticompetitive strategy is part of what enables them to prioritize price over volume even when demand is robust.

To address land hoarding, state and local policymakers should implement a land-value tax, which bases property taxes on the underlying land values rather than the value of improvements added to the land. Taxing land instead of property discourages hoarding and rewards development.

Alternatively, policymakers could implement a land-hoarding tax by specifically taxing underdeveloped landholdings above a certain size threshold.

3. Ban Corporate Ownership of Single-Family Homes and Mandate Divestiture

Policy choices in the aftermath of the Global Financial Crisis helped transform single-family homes into a financial asset class for Wall Street. As a result, homebuilders increasingly offer “build-for-rent” homes intended for investors, eating into the existing supply of for-sale homes, and preventing new supply from coming online for individual homebuyers.

Congress and state legislatures should prohibit corporate and institutional investors from owning single-family homes and require them to divest their existing portfolios over time.

Congress should end tax breaks that facilitate ownership of large numbers of single-family homes and manufactured-home parks, and codify Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac policies that prohibit lending to institutional investors buying single-family rental homes or manufactured home parks.

4. Enable More Scrutiny of Homebuilding M&A to Stop Concentration Trends

Many major regional homebuilding markets have become more concentrated thanks to decades of mergers and acquisitions, a phenomenon that multiple studies suggest may be restricting housing supply.

Federal and state antitrust enforcers should use their existing authorities to scrutinize transactions that would exacerbate trends toward concentration.

Congress should pass the Housing Acquisitions Review and Transparency Act, which would require corporations and private equity firms that purchase large volumes of housing to report such transactions to federal antitrust enforcers.

Congress should close loopholes in the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act and its implementing regulations that exempt purchases of “raw land” and certain acquisitions from government reporting.

5. Reform Excessive Regulatory Barriers to Entry

Anticompetitive and misguided regulations can impact single-family housing supply, including those that have made it more difficult to deploy manufactured homes—once a major part of America’s housing stock.

Congress should pass the ROAD to Housing Act of 2025, which repeals regulations that increase the cost of deploying manufactured homes.

State and local governments should reexamine zoning and permitting requirements, including those that have limited where manufactured homes can be located. They should also reform private regulations (such as codes, covenants, and restrictions (CCRs) for homeowners’ associations (HOAs)) that specify minimum lot and house sizes.

6. Investigate Supplier Price Discrimination Favoring Large Homebuilders

The price of many inputs to housing construction has skyrocketed since the pandemic.

Federal and state law enforcers should investigate possible price discrimination claims under the Robinson-Patman Act, Section 5 of the FTC Act, Section 6(b) of the FTC Act, and other applicable laws to prevent large homebuilders from securing preferential terms unavailable to smaller competitors. This includes pricing on key inputs, such as lumber.

If this strikes you as a long list, that’s because there is no silver bullet to unlocking housing supply, contrary to what some pundits might claim. The 20th century model of housing abundance stood on many legs: decentralized lending, productive land use, and fierce competition between homebuilders, among other things. By following the multi-pronged approach laid out here, policymakers can begin to restore it.