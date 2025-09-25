The Economic Populist

The Economic Populist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Glenn F's avatar
Glenn F
Sep 25

Why are utility commissions allowed to set rates for the monopoly utilities. Why not the ratepayers in the utilities' territories voting for the rate increases? Real Democracy has to start somewhere.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Economic Liberties
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture