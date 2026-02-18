The Economic Populist

The Economic Populist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Matt Petrik's avatar
Matt Petrik
2d

Thanks Matt — curious if anyone in this HHS admin has made any public statements on PBMs…also, since you have an anti-monopolist focus, then isn’t rolling back certain vaccine schedules also impacting Big Medicine?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Economic Liberties · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture