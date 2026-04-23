Credit: iStock/Alones Creative

By Emma Freer, Senior Policy Analyst for Healthcare

When Iran first closed the Strait of Hormuz in March in response to ongoing U.S. and Israeli airstrikes, it set off a global supply chain ripple effect. In addition to driving U.S. gas prices above $4 a gallon and threatening fertilizer shortages, the closure has restricted India’s supply of crude oil imports, which the country, known as the pharmacy of the world, needs to produce essential medicines, like acetaminophen and antibiotics.

The United States relies on India for nearly half of its generic drugs. As a result, barring an immediate end to the war and the reopening of the shipping chokepoint — now blockaded by the U.S. Navy — experts anticipate the ripple will reach the U.S. healthcare system in the form of additional drug shortages and even higher prices in as soon as in the next few weeks.

The Iran War is only the latest in a series of shocks to global supply chains. In recent years, everything from the COVID-19 pandemic to Hurricane Helene has exposed the danger of U.S. reliance on too few producers of essential medicines and their components in too few places. The danger is magnified when it comes to offshoring pharmaceutical production to distant locales such as China and India.

This foreign dependency crisis is a threat to both national security and public health that demands urgent action. For these reasons, the American Economic Liberties Project recently published a report, “Making Medicine in America Again,” by Sally Hubbard, Lori Wallach, and me, which charts the federal policy choices that resulted in this crisis. It offers an antimonopoly solution set — including competition, industrial, and trade policy recommendations — to rebuild a domestic pharmaceutical manufacturing base that can withstand geopolitical conflicts, pandemics, and climate disasters. It also warns against piecemeal attempts — like tariffs imposed without phase-in periods — that will not only fail but could also exacerbate the problem they purport to solve.

As the report details, starting in the 1970s, federal policymakers incentivized profit-maximizing corporations to offshore pharmaceutical manufacturing, systematically dismantling domestic capacity. At the same time, they incentivized the domestic consolidation of pharmaceutical middlemen, including pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), group purchasing organizations (GPOs), and wholesale drug distributors. This further embrittled the U.S. pharmaceutical supply chain, as the largest PBMs, GPOs, and wholesalers wielded their outsized market power to put downward price pressure on manufacturers. That, in turn, forced them to consolidate, relocate overseas, or shut down — something that has resulted in constant shortages of essential medicines and widespread price manipulation, despite steady consumer demand.

The Trump administration has mainly focused on using tariffs to try to address U.S. overreliance on imported medicine. Although tariffs are among the policy tools that the U.S. government should consider to counter other countries’ unfair practices, they must be deployed strategically and only after U.S. competition and industrial policies are underway to increase domestic capacity before restricting foreign supply. This is not what the Trump administration has done.

With respect to brand-name drugs, they’ve used threats of tariffs as a bargaining chip, promising exemptions to companies that agree to charge less for medicine and show evidence of some domestic production. Recently they announced that 100% tariffs would go into effect in months without any phase-in period on brand-name medicines — unless their manufacturers quickly strike similar deals with the administration — without any seeming consideration about availability or cost.

Tariffs must be purposely targeted or else risk exacerbating supply chain challenges. But, the administration is excluding generics from any tariffs, despite generics representing an important aspect of the chokepoint threat.

China has demonstrated that it is willing to exercise the geopolitical that leverage production chokeholds provide: the Chinese government cut off rare earth mineral and magnet exports last year to pressure Trump to reverse new U.S. export controls on sales of cutting-edge AI microchips to China. Having apparently not planned how to avoid such a move, which jeopardizes American industries that rely on the imported minerals to manufacture products ranging from electric vehicles and wind turbines to missiles and MRI machines, Trump caved.

It’s possible that, in the future, China could act to choke access to pharmaceutical imports by, for example, imposing similar export restrictions on the key components for antidepressants, oral contraceptives, chemotherapy drugs, and painkillers.

That said, the Trump administration and Congress have taken other steps to address the foreign dependency crisis and rein in monopolistic pharmaceutical middlemen. Earlier this year, Congress enacted long-awaited PBM reforms, mostly within the Medicare Part D program, which seek to eliminate PBMs’ incentive to favor expensive brand-name drugs from big pharmaceutical companies over more affordable generics. The Trump administration has proposed additional reforms within the commercial market. Meanwhile, Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Josh Hawley (R-MO) introduced the bipartisan Break Up Big Medicine Act, which would prohibit insurers, PBMs, and wholesalers from owning or controlling providers, given the inherent conflicts of interest that drive up drug costs and exacerbate shortages. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI-12) also introduced the Medicines for the People Act, which would create a public option for pharmaceutical research and development of generic drugs and biosimilars, further expanding the supply chain.

Nonetheless, policymakers must do more. Legislation on the scale of the 2022 CHIPS Act, which appropriated more than $50 billion to boost U.S. production of semiconductors, is called for. Even with such action, reshoring generic manufacturing will take time and effort, and we must also enact policies to diversify the sources of medicines and API we import. But there is much to be gained by doing so: better access to and quality of essential medicines, protection against life-threatening shortages, improved national security, and lower prices by trimming the fat of rent-seeking Big Pharma manufacturers and Big Medicine middlemen. As an added bonus, it would provide a boost to job creation and strengthen local economies.

The United States can’t afford to wait. Even if the Iran War ends tomorrow, it won’t be the last shock to global supply chains. But it could be the last one before America makes essential medicines again — if we act now.