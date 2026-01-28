Economic Liberties fellow Mark Ellis speaks at the launch of the Congressional Lowering Utility Bills Caucus.

By Kainoa Lowman, Policy Analyst

Congressional interest in addressing high utility costs is growing as skyrocketing electricity, gas, and water bills strain household budgets for families across the country. While utility regulation has typically been considered the domain of state governments, federal lawmakers are now stepping up efforts to rein in costs.

Last Thursday, New York Rep. Josh Riley, along with more than a dozen other House Democrats, launched the Congressional Lowering Utility Bills Caucus, dedicated to formulating and backing federal legislative efforts to tackle out-of-control utility prices.

“When I talk with folks across Upstate New York, the first question I ask is: what’s keeping you up at night and how can I help? And the most common answer is that utility bills are out of control and need to be reined in,” Rep. Riley said. “Too many working families are being put to an impossible choice of either keeping the lights on or paying for the mortgage or groceries. Meanwhile, the utility monopolies are making record profits while jacking up rates. It’s unacceptable.”

Mark Ellis, a former utility executive and current Economic Liberties fellow who made waves with his January 2025 analysis showing that regulators are granting utilities substantially higher rates of return than they are legally supposed to, joined Rep. Riley and other founding members of the caucus for a press conference on the Capitol steps.

“Ever-increasing rates are not inevitable or an immutable fact of the “market”; after all, there is no market, by design. They are a direct consequence of the policy choices, mindsets, and behaviors of lawmakers and regulators who exhibit all the signs of being captured by the very utilities they are supposed to oversee,” Ellis said. “Federal lawmakers have traditionally considered utility regulation a state-level legislative issue. This caucus is pioneering a new approach.”

When Donald Trump ran for president in 2024, he promised to bring utility rates down, saying he would slash energy and electricity prices “by half within 12 months, at a maximum 18 months.” This has, as I am sure you don’t need me to tell you, not happened. Instead, electricity prices increased by almost 7 percent in 2025.

Rep. Riley, on the other hand, has established himself as a model for how members of Congress can stand up to utility profiteering. He has introduced legislation to ban utilities from paying their executives bonuses when they raise rates faster than inflation, and to ban foreign ownership of utilities. Perhaps most significantly, Riley is the only member of Congress to formally intervene in a utility rate case, the regulatory process through which rates are set. As Economic Liberties argued in a December policy brief, this is a powerful mechanism for politicians to bring transparency and political pressure into a typically opaque, inaccessible process.

With the launch of the Lowering Utility Bills Caucus, Riley now has a crew of like-minded peers. Joining him are fellow Upstate New York Rep. Pat Ryan, who helped secure a $60 million settlement with local investor-owned utility Central Hudson for overbilling ratepayers, and Pennsylvania Rep. Chris Deluzio, who plans to introduce a bill requiring utilities to automatically refund customers impacted by maintenance-related outages. Other founding members include Reps. Laura Gillen (D-NY), Josh Maggie Goodlander (D-NH), Gottheimer (D-NJ), Glenn Ivey (D-MD), Chris Pappas (D-NH), and Eugene Vindman (D-VA).

Yet even beyond the caucus launch, appetite for tackling utility prices was palpable on Capitol Hill last Thursday. In the morning, Economic Liberties fellow and former Connecticut chief utility regulator Marissa Gillett joined a panel discussion on the data center buildout and energy costs. Before a packed house of congressional staffers, Gillett broke down how utilities are using data center development as an excuse to overspend on infrastructure projects, incentivized by their “cost-plus” reimbursement model which guarantees high ratepayer-funded returns on capital expenditures.

Economic Liberties fellow Marissa Gillett (second from left) speaks to a packed house of staffers on the data center buildout and energy costs.

Later in the afternoon, Economic Liberties hosted a briefing where Rep. Riley shared the lessons he’s learned from his experience as an intervenor, while Gillett and Ellis answered audience questions.

Gillett and Ellis speak to staffers at an Economic Liberties-hosted panel moderated by Director of Policy and Advocacy Morgan Harper.

As Economic Liberties has long argued, there is much Congress can do legislatively to rein in utilities’ pricing power and lower costs for consumers. Most impactful would be to codify the longstanding legal principle that a utility’s rate of return should be restricted to the minimum level necessary to attract investment in capital markets, instead of the demonstrably excessive levels currently approved by regulators. Ellis estimates that such legislation would provide immediate savings to American families of at least 10 percent. Other proposals contained in a comprehensive September 2024 whitepaper include banning utilities from conducting stock buybacks and dividend payments, and from spending ratepayer money on political activities.

There’s a lot of work to be done to turn these ideas into successful legislation that can help Americans. But it’s extremely encouraging to see members of Congress associating themselves with the utility costs fight, and to see so many staff doing the work to learn how this complex, opaque industry really works. We’ll be watching this space closely and hope to share more updates soon.