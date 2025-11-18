By Kainoa Lowman, Communications Associate

For much of the 20th century, America built an ample supply of single-family homes. And then we stopped. Since the 2008 financial crisis, single-family housing supply has not kept up with demand. As a result, single-family home prices have skyrocketed across the country—in red states as well as blue states. The American Dream has become increasingly out of reach.

How did we get here? While much ink has been spilled on this question, a new Economic Liberties paper sheds light on a leading culprit that has received little attention: a shift in how homebuilding is financed that ultimately favored Wall Street profits over Main Street’s housing needs.

“Capital Crunch,” by Research Manager Laurel Kilgour, begins with an overview of the ingenious New Deal model for homebuilding finance that powered the American Dream in the 20th century. The key supply-side method involved backing a robust network of community banks and savings and loan associations (“S&Ls” or “thrifts”). Government legally required thrifts to channel local deposits into financing for local homebuilders, geographically restricted their financial exposure to a 50-mile radius, and specified that their ownership be broadly dispersed among community members.

With broad credit availability, a large number of small and regional homebuilders could easily enter the market, spurring vigorous competition. Because firms had to build new houses before demand materialized in order to beat competitors, there were even periodic surpluses in housing stock.

And then neoliberal policymakers destroyed this system through a series of responses to financial emergencies ranging from the 1970s inflation to the Great Recession.

The simplified version of that history goes something like this: First, the Federal Reserve’s brutal “Volcker Shock” interest rate policy (which was not the only possible policy tool for fighting inflation, as the paper makes clear) forced thrifts to pull back on lending and ultimately made them structurally insolvent: their books of existing loans returned old, low rates of interest, while thrifts themselves had to pay new, high rates to attract deposits. Congress responded in the early 1980s with sweeping deregulation, sacrificing thrifts’ narrow mandate to promote home-ownership so that they could “gamble for resurrection” in the financial markets. This attracted speculators and fraudsters, who assumed control of thrifts (now liberated from community-ownership requirements) and loaded them up with risky bets, precipitating the S&L crisis of the ‘80s and early ’90s. Thrifts went insolvent en masse.

The largest homebuilders were able turn to Wall Street for funding, becoming publicly-traded companies and rapidly expanding through mergers to meet short-term growth demands. But small homebuilders suddenly lost a vital source of financing. Then, in the aftermath of the Global Financial Crisis, these increasingly-large public homebuilders received generous government support, while many remaining small homebuilders went bankrupt. The total number of single-family homebuilders fell by half between 2007 and 2012 and still has not recovered to early 2000s levels.

The upshot is that by the 2010s, large, publicly-traded corporations had replaced small, privately-held firms as the dominant force in American homebuilding. Amidst the rise of an ideology known as shareholder primacy—the idea that a public company must prioritize its share price above all else—this new breed of homebuilder faces demands that are fundamentally at odds with the interests of homebuyers.

The key thing to understand is that in mature industries, Wall Street cares a lot about short-term profit margins. The amount of cash a company has on hand determines its ability to reward shareholders through stock buybacks, an important factor in its share price. Thus, Wall Street loves “free cash flow,” and hates when a company’s money is tied up in investments that will take a long time to pay off, or in unsold inventory. Obviously these rules do not always apply—particularly amidst speculative manias like we are currently experiencing with AI. But you can see Wall Street’s opposition to investment and abundant production in industries ranging from non-AI semiconductors to railroads to broadband networks.

In the context of home-building, pleasing Wall Street has taken the form of maximizing home prices over volume. Investors have historically punished homebuilders for unlocking supply before demand returns. Today, homebuilders brag on earnings calls about “disciplined” production—attempting to sync production with only the highest-demand windows, when homes are expected to sell quickly and expensively, even if that means fewer sales overall.

To take just one example cited in the paper, PulteGroup said this April that it “balanc[es] price and pace with a bias towards price,” “result[ing] in gross margin being an important driver of our returns” and “prioritizing price and margin over volume.” It plans to build 1,000 fewer homes in 2025 than it has the capacity to construct.

How can this strategy work? If homebuilders are withholding supply, shouldn’t competitors emerge to build more and soak up unmet demand? One contributing factor may be that Wall Street expectations discipline the business models of all publicly traded homebuilders, driving herd behavior that impacts even less concentrated markets.

And as we have discussed, smaller private homebuilders—who have greater flexibility to build ahead of demand, as was the norm under the New Deal model—struggle to access credit. Increasingly, they also struggle to access developable land. Public homebuilders have wielded their capital advantages to control large tracts of land and hold it off the market so that potential competitors can’t develop it. Public homebuilders control roughly a million more lots today than they did in 2020. In parallel with this trend, the cost of land has increased about two and half times as much as the cost of labor and materials in the past decade.

Of course, there are other factors that have contributed to the rising cost of single-family homes. The paper notes that various anticompetitive regulations have added expenses to manufactured homes, once a major part of America’s housing stock (Sen. Elizabeth Warren has introduced legislation to repeal these regulations). It describes how post-financial crisis policy choices created large-scale investor ownership of homes—and in turn the rise of “build-for-rent” homes catered to Wall Street. Certain zoning and permitting requirements and the Fed’s pandemic-era rate hikes are also among policy errors that have restricted the supply of single-family homes for sale.

Nevertheless, amidst so much commentary about permitting and zoning regulations—which have not changed meaningfully in most areas since the financial crisis—the evolution of homebuilding finance is certainly a story whose significance has not been properly appreciated. It’s also one that suggests a clear course of action. Through government initiatives to expand lending to local homebuilders, the adoption of a land value tax to discourage land hoarding, and more, America can return to a New Deal model of housing abundance.

Stay tuned for more on those solutions in Part 2.