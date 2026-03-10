By Kainoa Lowman, Policy Analyst

Last July, the New Hampshire Public Utility Commission moved to finalize a $100 million rate hike for Eversource, the state’s largest utility. The hike, which included a 43 percent increase in the fixed monthly charge consumers pay, would help Eversource fund expenditures on things like “storm hardening” and “vegetation management.” It also offered a lavish 9.5% return for Eversource shareholders.

This was unacceptable to Donald Kreis, who represents the public in utility proceedings as New Hampshire’s official Consumer Advocate. According to longstanding regulatory principle and Supreme Court precedent, the “return on equity”—the profits a utility is allowed to collect from ratepayers, which ultimately accrue to investors as dividends and stock appreciation—is not supposed to exceed the minimum level necessary to attract investment in capital markets. In other words, if a six percent expected return is the minimum level required to get investors to buy a utility’s stock, its regulator should not authorize an “ROE” above six percent.

At an earlier stage of the proceeding, Kreis had hired two expert witnesses who testified, based on sophisticated analyses of market expectations and Eversource’s risk profile, that a reasonable ROE in this case was 8.1 percent. But the Commission dismissed these analyses in its July order, commenting without elaboration that it was “not persuaded by the [Consumer Advocate]’s argument and expert testimony.” When Kreis forced a rehearing of the case, the Commission again dismissed the testimony without engaging on the merits, this time by attacking the credibility of Kreis’ primary witness in an order that it suspiciously decided to file on New Year’s Eve.

On the afternoon of January 30th—a Friday—Kreis filed a motion for a second rehearing of the case. This initiated what he thought would be yet another months-long battle in a proceeding that had dragged on for nearly two years. Instead, the typically slow-moving Commission surprised him with a response filing that same Friday afternoon.

Its message was brief. “As [the Commission’s New Year’s Eve order] was the final order dispositioning the motions for rehearing relating to [the Commission’s initial July order],” the Commission declared, the “pleading filed today is hereby DISMISSED as MOOT.”

There is no rule against rehearing a rate case more than once. “They basically told us to get lost,” Kreis told The Economic Populist.

“To be that dismissive of an earnest request for the Commission to take a hard look at what it was doing with ROE—it was disrespectful to the consumers we represent,” Kreis added.

A Nationwide Crisis

Kreis is now appealing the case to the state courts. He’s got the backing of New Hampshire Rep. Maggie Goodlander, who sent a letter opposing the Commission’s decision and calling on it to grant the rehearing motion. But whatever the outcome, the New Hampshire case underscores a problem that is driving up utility bills across the country. Simply put: utility regulators have too much discretion in awarding utility profits, and have used that discretion to pad investors’ pockets at the public’s expense.

As we’ve noted, the legal precedent guiding the regulation of utility ROE is clear: ROE should equal the minimum return necessary to attract investment, or the “cost of equity.” But how can regulators know what the true cost of equity is?

Under our current system, regulators rely on expert witnesses to estimate the cost of equity using financial models. The utilities hire experts to submit estimates, consumer advocates hire experts to submit competing estimates. But the models used by utilities are severely biased. Two of the most common models are circular, basing cost of equity estimates on historically-awarded ROEs; more legitimate models are frequently loaded with bogus assumptions. Experts representing consumers often commit these same mistakes, having been trained by a certification organization that is deeply enmeshed with utility interests.

The political power of utilities also undoubtedly impacts ROE decisions. Regulatory capture in the utility business is notorious. And regulators who do stand up for the public interest can expect all-out political warfare from industry, as former Connecticut chief utility regulator and current Economic Liberties fellow Marissa Gillett can attest.

The numbers tell a clear story. In analyses of Wall Street market return forecasts and the market valuations of utility stocks, Economic Liberties showed in a January 2025 whitepaper that regulators are awarding ROEs that are between 30 and 50 percent above the true cost of equity. Consider the analysis of market return forecasts (below), which is quite intuitive. Utilities are low-risk, government-protected businesses—investors are likely willing to buy their equity at a lower expected return than that of the average company. And yet, average authorized ROEs sit above what investment firms tell us their expectations are for the market as a whole.

The paper estimates that excess ROE costs ratepayers $50 billion per year. This helps explain why investor-owned utilities have increased residential electricity rates 49% above inflation since 2020, even as municipally-owned utilities—which are not awarded ROE, since they do not issue equity to investors—kept rate increases below inflation.

A Better Way to Determine Utility ROE

What can be done to eliminate unjust utility returns and bring down rates? An elegant, market-based solution proposed by new Economic Liberties model legislation would be to take ROE decisions out of regulators’ hands entirely.

Under the proposal, ROE would be determined through a competitive auction. When a utility issues new equity, investors would submit sealed bids declaring the minimum return they would accept for investing a certain amount of equity capital. The role of the regulator would simply be to make allocations to the most competitive bidders. In other words, the proposal would create a market to discover the utility’s true cost of equity, rather than estimating it.

To illustrate, say a utility is seeking to raise $100 million in equity for new infrastructure projects. Asset manager A says it will invest up to $40 million at a minimum 5 percent ROE, asset manager B will invest up to $40 million at minimum 6 percent ROE, and asset manager C will invest up to $40 million at minimum 7 percent ROE. In this scenario, the authorized ROE would be 7 percent, as that’s the return required to clear the $100 million threshold. (How the equity should be allocated amongst the winning bidders is a matter of preference.)

To be sure, designing an auction with public money on the line requires great care, and the model legislation addresses various factors state legislators and regulators would have to consider in drafting and implementing this novel concept. We recommend restrictions on private equity bidders along with other robust consumer protection measures.

But ultimately, investing in setting up this infrastructure is worth it. Allowing capital markets to speak for themselves, rather than being approximated by skewed models, is the best way to right-size returns. To any state legislators or staff out there–reach out to us if you’re interested!