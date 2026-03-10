The Economic Populist

The Economic Populist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Justin Tipton's avatar
Justin Tipton
5h

You still aren't mentioning the massive liability US courts are putting on utilities. Pacific Corp and Hawaiian Electric didn't see 9% ROE after the courts got through treating them as the deep pockets. Want lower ROE? Lower shareholder risk by limiting damages. Otherwise, of course I need higher than a bond to accept huge tort tail risks.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Economic Liberties · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture