“If the story of multilevel marketing sounds too good to be true,” writes Bridget Read in the introduction to her thrilling recent must-read book, Little Bosses Everywhere: How the Pyramid Scheme Shaped America, “that’s because it is.” But in fact, all too many Americans fall victim to the tall tale that they can make it big by selling their friends not just vitamins, yoga pants, and scented sex candles, but by convincing those pals also to sell these products to their friends, and so on, a sort of infinite chain of salespeople. If that sounds like a pyramid scheme to you, that’s because it might well be one. While founding multilevel marketing families like the De Voses and Van Andels are worth billions, the vast majority of people who sign on to these gigs ultimately lose money. As I wrote a few years back, it’s likely not a coincidence that the ubiquitous Silicon Valley phrase “fake it till you make it” also has its roots in the world of multilevel marketing. I spoke with Read recently, and we discussed how the multilevel marketing business came about, how it explains American society, and how it distorted our politics for the worse.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Helaine Olen: What got you interested in the subject of multilevel marketing?

Bridget Read: I wrote a very short story for New York magazine’s pandemic unemployment issue about multilevel marketing companies pouncing on women who were laid off during the pandemic. But what stuck with me was that I really could not succinctly describe multilevel marketing in a way that felt satisfying.

Helaine: What is multilevel marketing, and how is it distinct from other businesses?

Bridget: There’s the version the industry tells — the sort of propaganda version — and then what it truly is. The multilevel marketing industry claims that it is simply an evolution of the door-to-door selling industry that is more than a hundred years old in American society. The Yankee peddler, the Avon woman. [But] in 1945, when MLM was invented by a bunch of disaffected salesmen in Southern California, what they actually invented was a way to import a classic Ponzi structure under the cover of door-to-door selling. Instead of a truly robust market of goods where you’re getting a cut of sales, you’re getting paid to bring people in with you. And that structure where you’re just making money off recruiting, that is how we define a pyramid scheme.

Helaine: Aren’t there stats out there that something like 99% of people barely earn anything from these companies?

Bridget: There’s really very little empirical analysis of MLMs. But what is there is, is devastating. That 99% figure comes from an independent study of 350 MLMs that was done in the 2000s.

Helaine: How on earth, then, do they recruit people?

Bridget: There is this lack of federal oversight of multilevel marketing. Income disclosures are not required in the recruiting process. A recruiter can say, “I make a living. I changed my life. I paid off my student debt, I paid my mortgage.” So, they present an incredibly rosy picture. And beyond that, MLM has always captured that very core message of the American dream. In multilevel marketing, because you’re independent, because you’re a small business owner, you are not at the whim of a big company. When in reality, in the structure, you’re not even a worker, you’re a mark, you’re just being exploited.

Helaine: How is this even legal?

Bridget: By the mid-1970s, one in eight Americans had been involved in [what was then called] a chain selling scheme. So it was a scourge. There were patchwork state laws that Attorneys General could use to shut down these companies, but it wasn’t enough because a company would just get shut down in one state and move over. So finally in the mid-1970s, the FTC, which regulates trade and can make trade rules that might put a stop to this, they start going after the biggest nastiest and sort of scamiest multi-level marketing companies.

Amway is the biggest company that they set their sights on in 1974. By then, the DeVos and Van Andel families, the founders of Amway, had amassed so much political capital. They had become incredibly influential within the Republican Party. They were allies of Nixon. Gerald Ford was their hometown congressman. So when Amway is actually in front of the FTC, they have not only one of the biggest multilevel marketing companies in their crosshairs, they have among the more influential right-wing political dynasties in the country.

At the same time over the 1970s, the backlash that they were helping to foment against the federal government was reaching a fever pitch. What we now really refer to as the New Right mobilized a movement that blamed the federal government, federal government oversight and regulation, and the welfare state for the ills of the 1970s economy.

So when the FTC’s case actually gets to a law judge in 1979 who could knock down the Amway business model and probably take down the whole industry, the FTC itself is facing a social movement, calling it the National Nanny, saying that trade regulations that had passed in the seventies were overreach, and Big Brother was coming in. Ultimately, the judge decided to give Amway a pass. Amway said that it had rules about how its consultants sold products that kept it from being a pyramid scheme. They were never tested. The Amway rules were basically allowed to be the regulation for the whole industry to this day.

Helaine: There’s a metaphor for capitalism and our current predicament in here somewhere …

Bridget: Back when MLM was invented, [the initial founders] weren’t just conservative. They were deeply skeptical of the New Deal welfare state. De Vos and Van Andel helped elect Ronald Reagan. After that, they helped shape the Republican party in the nineties …

Now we are at this moment where Donald Trump and his allies are pushing for a completely unregulated economy where the state is actually incredibly embedded in very financialized structures and relationships. This is the world that multilevel marketing operates in. It’s truly about getting into the scheme early, and bringing in people with you, and making money off of it. We might call that a rug pull now in crypto terms.

So multilevel marketing is a metaphor, but it’s also a mechanism. You can see its imprint in the way that the right right now wants to sell the idea of how we’re all going to profit in this new Trump economy where there’s no rules, no one’s beholden to anyone, and we’re all these sort of individual prospectors who are going to reap the reward of all of the abundance that’s unleashed by a truly sort of unimpeded capitalism.

Helaine: It always feels to me like MLMs take advantage of this sort of combo of our self-help culture, combined with our love of entrepreneurship, where you can be successful, and if you’re not successful, it’s your fault. How does that play out a little bit? How do they get the recruits to think it’s their fault when it doesn’t work out?

Bridget: The Founders [of MLMs] are very much tied up with this sort of American mythology that you can be your own boss and that you don’t have to participate in larger social and economic structures to get ahead. You can actually just do it all. The idea is “If I’m good enough, I’ll win out. So therefore, if I’m not doing well, it’s because of me.” It’s Darwinian, right? The early MLM founders were associated with people like Nathaniel Hill of Think and Grow Rich. They were associated with Norman Vincent Peale, the author of The Power of Positive Thinking. Don’t look to solidarity along class lines. Don’t look to solidarity along race lines. Don’t become a feminist. Just do more capitalism and do it by yourself.

And then in the 1960s and 1970s, it became a very political rhetoric as they turned against the welfare state, as they turned against Democrats. It was very much like, “all of these sorts of social programs are hurting us.” [They would say] the way forward is to be self-reliant and to be little economic actors who aren’t part of these systems where we’re paying in, cutting taxes, cutting public education, cutting Social Security.

Helaine: And bring us to 2025.

Bridget: I wrote this before the 2024 election, and I sort of end the book on an ominous note because the architect of Project 2025, the Heritage Foundation, is a think tank that’s very closely associated with multilevel marketing. Barb Van Andel-Gaby, the current chair of the Heritage Foundation Board, is the daughter of [Amway founder] Jay Van Andel.

And the reason I think it’s important to note that multilevel marketing is a part of this world is because multilevel marketing is fraudulent. It’s not just about right-wing ideology and some sort of lofty ideas of the free market and libertarianism, or whatever. And so it helps to kind of demystify the power grab that’s happened and demystify the truly anti-democratic trends of this administration.

To me, MLM is the key that unlocks. Why does the Trump administration feel like a mob, a mob family? It’s really important to look at MLM because it shows, it gives the game away. It’s about exploiting people, and it’s about truly rolling back democracy so that people can hurt each other. That’s really what I see in multilevel marketing rather than some sort of purely market policy or something that’s really ideological. Like, yes, it’s ideological, but it’s also just a power grab. And that’s what multilevel marketing has always been. It’s about how to steal from people and make them think that they’re in charge.