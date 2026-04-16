By Kainoa Lowman, Policy Analyst

Federal Trade Commission Chair Andrew Ferguson testified before Congress on Wednesday morning, as the heads of federal agencies do every six months. It was a rough day for Ferguson, who came across as defensive and flustered throughout the hearing.

Democrats excoriated him for dismissing a suit against Pepsi after the company made a donation to Trump’s inauguration, for not having completed a study he inherited on surveillance pricing, and repeatedly pointed out that the Trump administration has converted antitrust enforcement into a pay-for-play corruption vehicle.

And even as he denied coordinating his enforcement agenda with the White House and bent over backwards to avoid acknowledging that Trump is responsible for raising fuel prices, he seemed rattled and on edge.

And yet, he was lucky that one particularly damaging topic was not raised.

A Partnership for Public Service survey released late last month found that just 29 percent of FTC staff felt satisfied with the agency. An abysmal 7 percent of staff said the FTC’s political leaders “maintain high standards of integrity,” while just 5 percent said leadership “generate[s] high levels of motivation in the workforce.” In a concerning sign of the times, only 14 percent said they felt confident they could “report a suspected violation of a law, rule or regulation without experiencing retaliation.”

While it’s certainly not the worst sin of the Ferguson-era FTC, the hypocrisy reeks. When the FTC workforce was surveyed during Biden-era chair Lina Khan’s tenure, Republicans made hay over results that look stellar in comparison to what we’re seeing now.

But the Republicans constituting the Committee’s majority mysteriously didn’t mention staff morale at all. In fact, Committee Chair Ted Cruz lauded Ferguson for efforts to “rebuild the FTC’s morale and legitimacy.”

Let’s be clear: at least Khan’s trajectory on staff morale had a good explanation. She came to the FTC as a reformer, having risen to prominence as a legal scholar for critiquing the economic theories that dominated antitrust policy since the 1970s and enabled rampant consolidation across the economy. Khan was at the FTC to rehabilitate the agency’s atrophied trust-busting and consumer protection muscles.

That’s exactly what she did. In her first year in office, Khan sued Meta for illegally monopolizing friends-and-family social networking, successfully prevented mega-acquisitions by NVIDIA and Lockheed Martin, initiated an overhaul of the FTC’s policy guidelines for evaluating mergers, and cracked down on edtech companies that illegally surveilled children. This was just the start of a transformative tenure that included blocking a supermarket merger that would have increased the cost of groceries, lowering the out-of-pocket price of inhalers from $500 to $35 by challenging anticompetitive medical device patents, and finalizing rules to ban junk fees, subscription traps, and exploitative noncompete clauses that trap workers in their jobs (the latter two rules were later abandoned by the Ferguson FTC).

But even as Khan’s agenda won the support of the public, it created friction with FTC staff, at least in the early days. This is understandable: the implicit message in her push to reinvigorate antitrust enforcement and consumer protection regulation was that the agency had not been doing its job. (It also likely didn’t help that Khan began trying to rally staff around her new and demanding agenda at the height of the COVID-era remote work—and while lacking a Democratic majority of Commissioners to set a clear direction from the top, as the Senate did not approve Biden’s nominee to the fifth and final commissioner slot, current Economic Liberties Senior Advisor Alvaro Bedoya, until May 2022.) In Khan’s first year in charge, overall staff satisfaction fell from 89 percent to 60 percent, and 53 percent of staff said they felt senior leaders maintained high standards of integrity, down from 87 percent the year before.

From the moment Khan became FTC Chair, powerful interests threatened by her agenda attacked her relentlessly. The Wall Street Journal editorial page ran a piece criticizing her every ten days. When the 2021 staff survey came out, it was widely seized on as ammunition.

Republicans in Congress led the charge. Sen. Ted Cruz and Roger Wicker sent letters “raising concern” and “demanding answers” over the “toxic culture” they claimed Khan had created. Khan was grilled about staff morale at oversight hearings. And after taking the majority in the midterms, the House Oversight and Judiciary committee cooked up venomous reports claiming to expose Khan’s “Sweeping Destruction of Agency Norms,” and “Mismanagement,” and “Staff Implosion” under her watch.

Importantly, the attacks didn’t just come from attack dogs in the Capitol. Market fundamentalist think tanks also joined the chorus: The American Enterprise Institute warned of “disarray” at Khan’s FTC, the Competitive Enterprise Institute condemned her “alienation of the career staff,” and the Manhattan Institute wrote that “morale cratered” as Khan “mismanaged” the agency. The Chamber of Commerce raised the alarm about an “Agency Gone Rogue.”

Subtler but perhaps more resonant comments came from the legal establishment. Corporate defense lawyers at Big Law firms, including Arnold & Porter, Cleary Gottlieb, and BakerHostetler, spoke to the press for stories that hit Khan over the first staff survey results, while speakers called out agency morale on stage at the 2022 Spring Meeting of the prestigious American Bar Association Antitrust Section. (Sullivan & Cromwell antitrust co-head Renata Hesse, the Chair of the ABA Antitrust Section, called out Khan’s FTC “anti-business” later that year.) One former FTC staffer-turned-consultant remarked that “the FTC is not a failed agency, but it’s on the road to becoming one.”

These voices were silent as later staff surveys showed improved morale towards the end of Khan’s term. And they are silent now, as staff morale actually plummets amidst Ferguson’s Trumpist makeover of the agency, which has included using his antitrust authority to dish out favors to Elon Musk and diverting the agency’s limited resources to culture war crusades.

But that silence is edifying. It makes it clear that what Khan’s critics really cared about all along wasn’t her management skills or institutional norms at the FTC. They were furious that the ability of corporations to merge and monopolize without a cop on the beat had been taken away. And now that it’s back, FTC staff happiness isn’t even an afterthought. It’s not really a concern at all. Of course, it never was one.