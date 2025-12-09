By Mark Craig, Founder and CEO, Write-Off Warrior

At his confirmation hearing before the Senate Finance Committee earlier this year, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Trump’s celebrity doctor pick to head up the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, rightly called the health insurance practice of prior authorization “a pox on the system.” He outlined sensible reforms, including limiting the practice to select high-cost, high-risk procedures, applying standardized insurer criteria, and modernizing approval processes. Yet since taking the helm at CMS, Dr. Oz has done almost none of this. Instead, he’s spread the pox of prior authorization instead of curing it.

As of next year, CMS’ new Wasteful and Inappropriate Service Reduction (WISeR) model will require patients on Traditional Medicare to receive approval for several procedures deemed potentially wasteful and fraudulent, including epidural steroid injections for back pain and knee arthroscopy for osteoarthritis — treatments used by millions of seniors each year that have never required prior authorization. And Oz is doing it in a way that will further enrich Big Medicine at the expense of patients.

Instead of using the existing Medicare infrastructure to conduct the reviews, Oz is proposing contracting out the job to third-party servicers — the same ones implicated in inappropriate denials that endanger patient health but enrich the insurer’s bottom line. Not only will they be paid a share of the “savings” they generate, effectively turning denied care into profit, they will rely on AI-driven screening systems, which have been shown to increase treatment denials by as much as 16 times standard rates.

It’s a classic bait and switch. One reason why many older Americans prefer traditional Medicare to Medicare Advantage is that the latter requires prior authorization for a dizzying array of services, a bureaucratic burden that doesn’t exist in Traditional Medicare. Studies show Medicare Advantage preauthorizations –50 million in 2023 alone—result in delays and denial of needed care for seniors, with sometimes deadly results.

Yet preauthorization is also a major cash spigot for America’s Big Medicine revenue machine, helping drive the nearly $30 billion in combined profits reported by the five largest health insurers in 2024. It is a perverse incentive structure, one that rewards insurers for obstructing care, instead of providing it. When care is delayed or denied, insurers spend less on claims and earn more on the premiums they retain.

But a financial boon for one part of the system is a drain on the other. When medically necessary services are denied, clinicians must appeal. Analysts estimate that administrative tasks related to prior authorization consume roughly $35 billion annually, with each prior authorization costing providers an average of $20 - $30 per submission. Oz’s plan will, as a result, up the financial burden on providers.

And that’s just the paperwork.

There’s a much larger human toll that comes from deferred treatments, disease progression, and abandonment of care. A 2024 American Medical Association survey found that 88% of physicians said prior authorization disrupted continuity of care, and nearly one in three reported it led to a serious adverse event, including permanent injury or death. “Insurers are getting to the point of deciding who lives and who dies,” says Danny Everson, Radiology Manager at Miller County Hospital in Colquitt, Georgia. He reports insurers may block basic scans like CTs and MRIs, the tests that catch strokes and cancers early. When those are denied, conditions worsen and lifesaving windows close.

A Better System Already Exists

Traditional Medicare already has an effective prior authorization mechanism in place. Medicare Administrative Contractors (MACs) already review the small number of procedures that require prior authorization for Traditional Medicare, and have done so successfully for the past two decades. Although they are third-party servicers, they have no financial incentive to delay or deny care. As a result, their reviews are conducted quickly and with an accuracy rate of 98%.

So why does Dr. Oz want to replace a system that works with one that enriches private corporate vendors? If additional oversight is needed, CMS could simply expand the MAC review list rather than build another bureaucracy.

It’s hard not to suspect Oz is enabling a private sector hostile takeover of Medicare, one prior authorization at a time. Oz is a long-time promoter of Medicare Advantage, even pitching it to seniors when he hosted his popular television talk show. The same is true for the Trump administration.

Instead, we would do better to look to fixing the prior authorization crisis. In Washington, there is bipartisan recognition that reform is long overdue. The Improving Seniors’ Timely Access to Care Act (S.1816)—which would require insurers to respond to prior authorization requests within 72 hours and establish transparency requirements—already has 63 Senate co-sponsors. But Congress must go further: block the WISeR model entirely, prohibit prior authorization in Traditional Medicare, and preserve Traditional Medicare’s direct-access model. Above all, we must restore medicine to those who practice it, not the insurers who profit from it.