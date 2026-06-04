The Economic Populist

The Economic Populist

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WRDinDC's avatar
WRDinDC
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Slopulism, pure and simple. Do you remember the underinvestment that resulted in long power outages circa 2010-2015 (and before??

Lower SAIFI and SAIDI are worth it. The real driver of cost increases is outside Pepco's control. This wouldn't be an issue without higher wholesale electricity and capacity costs in PJM.

Slopulism.

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