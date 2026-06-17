By Allie Gross, Communications Manager

If you’ve ever signed up for a credit card, clicked “accept” on a website’s terms and conditions, or started a new job, you’ve almost certainly agreed to forced arbitration, a private system for resolving disputes that keeps companies out of public courts, away from class actions, and largely beyond the reach of the law. In When Companies Run the Courts: How Forced Arbitration Became America’s Secret Justice System, Brendan Ballou traces how this hidden architecture came to be, why it has quietly gutted whole areas of consumer and employment law, and what regular people might do to claw some power back.

Economic Liberties’ Communications Manager Allie Gross spoke with Brendan about reporting on a black box, why “efficiency” is a myth, and where the fight goes next.

For the uninitiated, tell us in the most basic terms what is forced arbitration and where have people perhaps run into it?

Of course. Forced arbitration is a private alternative to the public justice system. Instead of having your case heard by a judge, your case is heard by an “arbitrator,” often a lawyer in private practice. An arbitrator’s decision is just as binding as a judge’s, but proceedings happen in secret and can almost never be appealed. Importantly, the arbitrator is often paid for by the very company that you are suing, and unsurprisingly is inclined to rule for the company.

Arbitration surrounds you, and is in nearly all of the contracts and click-to-accept agreements you sign. If it feels like companies are increasingly beyond the reach of the law, and are treating you increasingly badly, forced arbitration is a big reason why.

I’m curious, when did you realize forced arbitration was something bigger that needed to be documented this way?

The project really grew out of my first book, Plunder, which was about private equity and how it seems to be taking over the world. Forced arbitration struck me as similar — it’s this thing people may have heard of but don’t particularly understand, and yet it profoundly shapes our lives. What I wanted to do was explain that to the extent people feel big companies are beyond the reach of the law, they’re right. There’s a very specific reason that’s the case, and a very specific reason it’s been getting worse over the past several years. I figured that if I could tell the story of forced arbitration, I could help people understand why corporations seem to behave so lawlessly, why the legal system seems so stacked against ordinary people and toward the very rich — and how we might get some of that back.

In your book, you trace the origins of forced arbitration back to a 1925 law meant strictly for merchant-to-merchant disputes. However, that narrow law essentially turned into a machine that ate up consumer and employment law. However, that narrow law essentially turned into a machine that ate up consumer and employment law, starting with Chief Justice Warren Burger’s 1984 opinion in Southland Corp v. Keating — a suit involving 7-Eleven franchise owners. Can you take us inside that pivotal moment? What drove Burger to radically rewrite the intent of that original statute, and how did later justices expand on his blueprint to systematically strip away consumer, employee and class-action protections?

Burger was reacting to — and perpetuating — the idea of the “litigation explosion,” the idea that there were an overwhelming number of frivolous lawsuits filed by consumers and employees that were clogging our courts and destroying companies. As an aside, it’s unclear that there ever was a litigation explosion, but regardless, Burger was trying to find ways to keep more people out of the court system. Forced arbitration was a tool to do that, and so he pushed the idea that there was a federal policy favoring arbitration. From that kernel, the Supreme Court expanded arbitration over the years and decades to make it the entire parallel justice system it is today.

A huge part of the book is the secrecy of all this. How do you report on a black box? Where do the details come from when there’s no public record?

As much as I’d like to take credit, the credit really goes to the journalists, activists, and lawyers who’ve been working on these issues for more than a quarter century. Arbitration is a black box: the proceedings happen in secret, the decisions aren’t made public, and it’s often hard to even know who’s involved or what was ruled. Each of those people has contributed one piece of the puzzle. From journalists, we got the horror stories. From academics, the deeper research on the statistics and structures. And from the lawyers, a better sense of how we historically arrived at this moment.

Was there anything that genuinely surprised you while you were working on it?

I was surprised by the extent to which forced arbitration has neutered whole areas of the law. Because arbitration happens in secret, because the decisions aren’t published, and because they can almost never be appealed, entire fields we used to rely on — consumer protection, environmental law, discrimination, employment rights — have largely stopped developing in public courts. They’re now developing, if at all, in these private tribunals.

Some of the numbers in the book are staggering. AT&T, with 177 million subscribers, had just 940 arbitrations with the two largest arbitration companies between 2014 and 2018. UnitedHealth Group, with 142 million people served weekly, had 239. And Amazon, with 101 million Prime subscribers, had just 15. When people do push through to arbitration, what’s motivating them?

People pursue arbitration either when they’re truly desperate or when they truly don’t care anymore and are willing to spend any amount of money to make a point. The core benefit of arbitration for companies is that it makes getting justice unaffordable. Class actions are how we solve the harms where somebody hurt a few dozen, a few hundred, or a few thousand people — things that would be impossible to pursue effectively on your own. Because arbitration forces people to go individually, it makes all but the most dangerous and expensive cases unaffordable. So the people who do proceed are doing it on principle, or because the harm is so dangerous, so expensive, or so deadly that they’re willing to fight in a system that’s structurally designed to rule against them.

It feels like the whole thing is predicated on individualism, where class action is about collective action. Companies argue arbitration is about speed and efficiency — but if you bundle hundreds or thousands of people together, isn’t the class action actually the efficient option?

Forced arbitration is only more efficient if nobody uses it. Class actions make cases efficient because a single lawyer or team can bring a case on behalf of hundreds, thousands, or even millions of people. If everyone actually pursued their cases in arbitration, you’d have to bring hundreds or thousands or millions of individual cases — that’s absolutely inefficient. So the supposed efficiency depends entirely on the assumption that nobody is actually going to arbitrate.

And on the “clogged courts” point — it’s not even clear our courts are clogged, at least not in the way big companies claim. There’s been a multi-decade effort to convince people that companies are being bombarded with frivolous lawsuits that bankrupt businesses and raise costs for consumers. The data doesn’t back that up, the anecdotes don’t back it up, and our own intuitions don’t either. Ask yourself how many times you’ve personally seen or taken part in a frivolous lawsuit against a company. I’ll bet it’s zero. Now ask how many times a company has scammed you out of a few dozen, a few hundred, or a few thousand dollars. I’ll bet that’s happened to you a lot. That tells you we have too few opportunities to access justice, not too many.

Because none of this develops in public, there’s no precedent — the case law just stops. Are there sectors where you’ve seen bad actors persist precisely because arbitration shields them?

Gig workers are the key example. A number of gig-economy companies egregiously misclassified workers who are clearly employees — and entitled to employee benefits — as independent contractors. They got away with it because forced arbitration agreements made sure no class action could be brought by collectives of workers. Each individual gig worker would have to bring their own arbitration, which is unaffordable for nearly all of them. So for years, gig companies have been able to blatantly flout the law. To the extent people feel their lives are being “gigified” and they’re being treated in increasingly atomistic ways, forced arbitration is what allowed companies to do that.

Sexual harassment and assault became one area where there was a successful push to carve out forced arbitration. Why do certain issues get that momentum — and what does that tell us about what’s next?

It was an enormous step forward that Congress carved out an exception for allegations of sexual assault and harassment. But it happened at a uniquely opportune moment — the height of #MeToo, when conservative women were also speaking out against forced arbitration and had advocates in Congress. I don’t think we’ll see those same factors line up to protect queer people, people of color, or older people — and not just workers, but consumers harmed by fraud, deceit, antitrust violations, environmental damage, and so on. It’s going to be very hard to change this law one sector at a time. Something more comprehensive needs to be done.

So what’s the solution?

It’s going to be hard for Congress to act, because companies so overwhelmingly support forced arbitration — and right now the president is personally an advocate of it and has used it in his own life. In a world where Congress probably isn’t where progress happens, the action falls to states and cities. And there’s a lot they can do, and have already done, to make arbitration more transparent and fair — and importantly, to exempt people from it in certain circumstances.

California’s Private Attorneys General Act is the real leader here. It lets employees who’ve been underpaid or mistreated sue not on their own behalf but on behalf of the state, which has the right to enforce those same laws. Why does that matter? Employees are bound by forced arbitration agreements — but the state isn’t. So it gives workers a way to bring suit they otherwise couldn’t. We need laws like that not just in California but in every state, and not just for employment disputes but across the whole range of ways companies harm us.

This can feel like a narrow, wonky topic until you’re suddenly stuck in it. How do you make people care before that happens?

I’d just encourage people to think about their own lives. Do you feel companies are acting lawlessly? Do you feel they treat you worse than they used to? If so, forced arbitration is in large part the reason why. It’s not some obscure technical issue, it affects you every single day. And while that’s a negative, it’s also a positive. If one issue at least partly explains why companies treat you so badly when you work for them or buy from them, then solving that one issue can help make them treat you better, and build a fairer economy and a better life for all of us.

You can purchase Brendan’s book here.