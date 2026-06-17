The Economic Populist

The Economic Populist

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Abel Romero's avatar
Abel Romero
2d

I think it borders on bad faith to deny there are many frivolous lawsuits out there, because 'people haven't seen them'. I haven't seen any forced arbitrations but that's not a valid argument that they don't exist. Also, federal law doesn't apply to state courts, where forced arbitration clauses (especially here in New Mexico) are often ruled unenforceable, so I'm wondering what kind of state vs. federal data was being looked at. Interesting topic though!

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