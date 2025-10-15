The Economic Populist

Brian
Brian
4d

Good work in California! But the claim "a McKinsey study estimated that corporations could juice consumers for an additional $4.4 trillion every year with AI based pricing tools" should have raised red flags; that's 1,158 times the $3.8 billion in rent gouging. Turns out it's total nonsense, according to your source. The report says absolutely nothing about AI pricing tools; the $4.4T is the high end of the global gains businesses might see from productivity increases by using AI.

Brutus Macdonald
2d

Q - Why did you choose to write such a political novel, and has your work in activism influenced your fiction?

A - Today we live in a world that is hermetically corporatized and monopolized, a world with close to zero choice and a world that is only growing darker. As my novel is about a group of fed-up activists that starts assassinating billionaires in order to draw attention to the misery and death their corporatization and monopolization inflicts upon humanity, yes, I would say my career in activism influences my fiction. And if a comic novel about a billionaire hit list brings attention to the wealth disparity crisis, this real life holocaust of which billionaires are the grinning poster boys, then I will have achieved my goal.



