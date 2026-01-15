By Emma Freer, Sr. Policy Analyst for Healthcare

Thursday marks the fourth day of the largest nurse strike in New York City history, with some 15,000 unionized workers fighting against three of the nation’s wealthiest hospital systems. On its face, the strike is a fight for a fair contract that includes healthcare benefits, safe staffing standards, and protection from workplace violence.

But there is, as there almost always is, a larger subtext. As Jarrett Murphy, a night shift nurse in the pediatric emergency department at Mount Sinai and a member of the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA), told The Economic Populist, “There’s a larger battle about the nature of medicine, and the place of workers in it.”

Indeed, the strike is pitting Big Medicine hospital systems – which, like insurance conglomerates, pharmaceutical middlemen, and private-equity firms, wield their market power to drive up healthcare prices, lower quality, and push independent providers out of business – against the patients and healthcare professionals they purport to serve.

Management at Montefiore Medical Center and the Mount Sinai and NewYork-Presbyterian Health Systems claim financial distress in the wake of President Donald Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which slashed federal funding for healthcare coverage, and an inability to meet the striking nurses’ “extreme economic demands,” as a Mount Sinai representative described them in a statement.

The NYNSA and its allies dispute this characterization. The union has highlighted the hospitals’ generous executive compensation – including more than $26 million for NewYork-Presbyterian CEO Steve Corwin in 2024 – and $100 million joint outlay to hire strikebreaking travel nurses. (NewYork-Presbyterian is also under federal investigation for allegedly colluding with insurers to keep hospital prices high.)

Although Montefiore, Mount Sinai, and NewYork-Presbyterian are all technically nonprofits, they operate like major corporations, as evidenced not only by their outsized executive pay packages but also by their “unsustainable and unjustifiable” prices; aggressive debt collection practices; repeat acquisitions of other hospitals and independent physician practices; and massive fair-share deficits, meaning they spend far less on meaningful community benefits, including charity care, than they receive in property tax breaks.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani joined the picket line on Monday, saying, “There is no shortage of wealth in the healthcare industry, especially so at the three privately operated hospital groups at which nurses are striking,” as reported by Politico. “But for too many of the 15,000 NYSNA nurses who are on strike, they are not able to make their ends meet.”

In fact, Mamdani campaigned on requiring NYU Langone, another wealthy nonprofit hospital system, to pay its fair share of local property taxes and using the new revenue to increase funding for the city’s public hospitals. Likewise, NewYork-Presbyterian and Mount Sinai are the top two U.S. hospitals by total tax exemption, avoiding an estimated $251 million in federal, state, and local taxes annually, according to the nonpartisan Lown Institute.

Murphy, the striking nurse, said everyone agrees that healthcare costs are too high. The disagreement is over, “Who’s going to have to take a bite of these costs, either labor or capital?”

Not to mention patients. As Dr. Elisabeth Potter, a plastic surgeon in Texas who has waged her own battle against Big Medicine, pointed out on X in a post supporting the strike. “When nurses are stretched too thin, both patients and providers suffer,” she wrote. “Supporting nurses is supporting better care.”

As for Murphy, though he worries that the Greater New York Hospital Association, which helped hospital management prepare for the strike, has orchestrated an effective messaging campaign deflecting blame away from corporate greed and onto “irresponsible” nurses’ “outrageous” demands, he feels the support of his fellow New Yorkers on the street.

“We look like the city,” he said. “People see nurses on buses and subways. They see us in the supermarkets. We paint a broad picture of working-class New York.”