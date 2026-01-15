The Economic Populist

Dobedo
5d

To understand the effect of monopolization in hospital care, ProPublica's series on one Georgia hospital monopoly is truly illuminating (https://projects.propublica.org/albany-georgia-hospital/). What's most interesting is how high hospital charges feed through to higher insurance rates. These high insurance rates devastate employment as employers choose to expand where the Obamacare rates they pay for each employee are thousands of dollars lower.

